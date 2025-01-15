We've got another exciting Atlantic Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Toronto Raptors will host the Boston Celtics. Toronto is 9-31 overall and 8-13 at home, while Boston is 28-11 overall and 14-4 on the road. The Celtics have won 10 straight meetings with the Raptors, including a 54-point blowout victory on New Year's Eve. Toronto is 21-17-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Boston is 16-23 against the line.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Boston is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 229.5 points. Before entering any Raptors vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 135-97 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Boston vs. Toronto. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the Celtics vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Celtics spread: Raptors +14.5

Raptors vs. Celtics over/under: 229.5 points

Raptors vs. Celtics money line: Raptors: +705, Celtics: -1124

Raptors vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine

Raptors vs. Celtics streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Raptors can cover

Having struggled with five losses in a row, the Raptors finally turned things around against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 104-101 win thanks to a balanced offensive attack. Six different Raptors scored at least 12 points, led by Scottie Barnes having 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Raptors have one fewer day of rest than Boston, which last played on Sunday, but that may actually be an advantage for Toronto's spread chances. It is 8-3 ATS with a rest disadvantage this season, with those eight covers being the second-most in the NBA. The Raptors are also elite in two of the most important offensive areas as they rank third in both fast break points per game and points in the paint per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Celtics can cover

Meanwhile, the Celtics slipped by the New Orleans Pelicans 120-119 on Sunday. Jayson Tatum was the offensive standout with 38 points and 11 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis logged 19 points, 11 boards and three blocks as he's now posted a double-double in three straight games after having no such performances over his first 13 games of the season.

Boston's offense gets lots of attention, especially since it's on pace to shatter the all-time NBA record for made 3-pointers in a season, but one shouldn't discount the Celtics' defense either. It allows the fourth-lowest field goal percentage and ranks sixth in blocks per game, despite Porzingis missing more than half the season. Also, Boston is fundamentally sound on the defensive end, committing the fewest fouls per game, and thus, the Celtics also give up the fewest free throw attempts per contest. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Raptors vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 135-97 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.