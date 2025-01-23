We've got another exciting interconference contest on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Golden State Warriors will host the Chicago Bulls. Golden State is 21-22 overall and 11-11 at home, while Chicago is 19-25 overall and 11-10 on the road. This is their first meeting this season after splitting their last four matchups over the previous two seasons with the road team winning each contest last year.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Warriors odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 229 points.

Warriors vs. Bulls spread: Warriors -1.5

Warriors vs. Bulls over/under: 229 points

Warriors vs. Bulls money line: Warriors: -119, Bulls: -101

CHI: The Bulls are 6-2 against the spread (ATS) with the rest advantage this season, which they'll have on Thursday

GS: The Warriors are 2-1 ATS over their last three home games when favored by four points or fewer

Why the Bulls can cover

The Bulls are coming off a 112-99 victory over the Clippers on Monday to snap a five-game losing streak. Zach LaVine had 35 points in the victory as he's been one of the top scorers in the NBA in the 2025 calendar year, averaging 29.2 points per game in January. The 29-year-old has scored more than 30 points in seven of 11 games in January while shooting 54.3% from the field, including 45.8% on triples with three made 3-pointers per contest.

The Bulls are the No. 5 scoring team in the league, averaging 117.1 ppg, so creating offense hasn't been their issue. However, Chicago has the second-worst scoring defense (120.0 ppg) but is coming off holding a team to fewer than 100 points for just the third time this season. The Bulls play at the third-fastest pace in the league compared to the Warriors ranking 15th in pace, so if Chicago can speed Golden State up, it could exit with the win. Guards Ayo Dosunmu (calf) and Coby White (ankle) are both questionable as they'll provide a boost if they are active. See which team to pick here.

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors have lost two straight games, but those came against strong competition in the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings, and Golden State was coming off back-to-back wins before the two-game skid. Stephen Curry is having his best scoring month of the season, averaging 24.3 points over nine January games to increase his season average to 22.6 ppg. The 10-time All-Star is still an elite NBA talent even in his 16th season, and the all-time leading 3-point shooter is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc, including 42.4% this month.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has played an important role over recent games with Draymond Green (calf) out. The 6-foot-9 forward has at least 10 rebounds in four of his last seven contests, including two 15-rebound performances over his last four games. Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points against the Kings on Wednesday, and he's averaging 17 ppg this season. Wiggins has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games to provide a reliable No. 2 scoring option next to Curry. See which team to pick here.

