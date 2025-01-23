Halftime Report

Down five at the end of the first quarter, the Timberwolves now have the lead. After two quarters, neither squad has the matchup in the bag, but the Timberwolves lead 55-53 over the Mavericks.

With 13 games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for the Timberwolves, and they're locked in yet another close battle with the Mavericks. Maybe the Timberwolves will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Minnesota 22-21, Dallas 23-20

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are taking a road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks have the home-court advantage, but the Timberwolves are expected to win by 2.5 points.

Last Monday, the Timberwolves didn't have quite enough to beat the Grizzlies and fell 108-106. Minnesota was up 53-37 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their defeat, the Timberwolves saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Naz Reid, who went 11 for 20 en route to 29 points plus eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Julius Randle, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-7 from long range.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Mavericks last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Hornets 110-105. The contest was a 55-55 toss-up at halftime, but Dallas couldn't quite close it out.

The Mavericks might have lost, but man, Daniel Gafford was a machine: he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 15 rebounds. Gafford's performance made up for a slower game against the Thunder on Friday. The team also got some help courtesy of Kyrie Irving, who scored 33 points plus three steals.

The Mavericks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Hornets posted 28.

Minnesota's loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 22-21. As for Dallas, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 23-20.

The Timberwolves didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, but they still walked away with a 105-99 victory. Will the Timberwolves repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 216.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.