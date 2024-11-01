Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Denver 2-2, Minnesota 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 1, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

The Nuggets and the Timberwolves are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2024, but not for long. The Denver Nuggets will be staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Nuggets have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Nuggets are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They secured a 144-139 W over the Nets on Tuesday. The win was all the more spectacular given Denver was down by 17 with 10:49 left in the second quarter.

Nikola Jokic continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 29 points, 18 rebounds, and 16 assists. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. Aaron Gordon was another key player, going 8 for 11 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds.

The Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves entered their game against the Mavericks on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. The Timberwolves took a 120-114 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks.

Despite the loss, the Timberwolves had strong showings from Anthony Edwards, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points plus six rebounds, and Julius Randle, who earned 20 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds. What's more, Edwards also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highesthe's posted since back in March.

The victory got Denver back to even at 2-2. As for Minnesota, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 2-2.

The Nuggets are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

The Nuggets came up short against the Timberwolves in their previous meeting back in May, falling 98-90. Can the Nuggets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a 4-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 219 points.

Series History

Minnesota and Denver both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.