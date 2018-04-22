2018 NFL Mock Draft: Bills move up to get Josh Allen, Browns fill three major needs

The NFL Draft is less than a week away, which means it's time to start working on your 2019 NFL Mock Drafts. Oh, and it's also time to get your 2018 mock drafts in while you still can, so with that in mind, here's my final mock draft before the real thing takes place.

Every pick in this final mock comes with a 100 percent guarantee that a player will be selected by a team in that position. They will all be the player that was at the top of that team's board, too.

Seriously, it's almost more difficult to do a mock draft at this time of the year because the closer we get to the draft, the more misinformation is out there. You hear plenty of things, but you can never be sure what's real, or what's a smoke screen. So my philosophy is just to not out-smart myself, and use some common sense to figure out what the most likely outcome is for each team.

So, without further ado, my final mock draft of 2018 and if you would like to find out how the whole draft plays out, check out R.J. White's seven-round mock draft.

1. Cleveland Browns

Sam Darnold, QB, USC: There's been some talk that Josh Allen could be the guy, but I've believed Darnold has been the QB Cleveland has wanted this whole time, and I'm not changing up from that now.

2. New York Giants

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State: I do have doubts about whether or not we'd see an RB go this high, and the Giants could trade out of this spot. I don't see them taking a QB, and Barkley paired with Odell Beckham would make this Giants offense a lot more dangerous than it has been in recent years.

3. New York Jets (from IND)

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: I originally believed Josh Rosen was destined for the Jets, but in recent weeks I've heard more and more about the Jets being interested in Mayfield.

4. Buffalo Bills (CLE mock trade)

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming: Our first mock trade. With Allen available the Bills move up to grab him, giving Cleveland their two first-round picks and others that have no bearing in this mock draft.

5. Denver Broncos

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State: It's possible the Broncos could go with Josh Rosen if they like him, but I believe it's been Allen that's always interested them. With him gone the Broncos add another pass-rusher alongside Von Miller.

6. Indianapolis Colts (from NYJ)

Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame: I've had Chubb slotted for the Colts in recent mocks, but he's off the board here, so instead the Colts draft the player who might be the surest thing in this class.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Derwin James, S, Florida State: I think Tampa would have a hard time passing up James' versatility and high ceiling in this spot.

8. Chicago Bears

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia: The Bears have a need at corner and could address that here, but I think inside LB is the more pressing need.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State: Many consider Ward to be the best cover corner in this draft, and that's certainly something the Niners could use.

10. Oakland Raiders

Harrison Phillips, DL, Stanford: Phillips is the first surprise of the day. He's talented, versatile, and will give Oakland the help it needs up front.

11. Miami Dolphins

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech: The Dolphins could pull the trigger on Josh Rosen here, but I don't think they're ready to give up on Ryan Tannehill just yet. Instead, they'll address a need at LB.

12. Cleveland Browns (BUF mock trade)

Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama: Well that works out rather nicely for the Browns. There've been plenty of mock drafts that had them taking Fitzpatrick at No. 4. Here he drops to them at 12.

13. Washington Redskins

Vita Vea, DL, Washington: The defensive line may be Washington's most pressing need, and Vea gives the Skins an anchor in the middle of it.

14. Green Bay Packers

Marcus Davenport, DL, UTSA: He might be a bit of a project, but his ceiling is too high for the Packers to pass him up at this spot.

15. Arizona Cardinals

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: The last time a QB from the Los Angeles area "slid" to the Cardinals in the draft it didn't work out so well. Maybe the second time will be the charm.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama: The Ravens need help at WR, and they find the best WR in this class at their doorstep.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Connor Williams, OT, Texas: The fact that the first OT off the board is at No. 17 tells you everything you need to know about this year's OT class.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU: I don't know what the Seahawks will do here. If they sign Dez Bryant, I don't see this pick happening, but Sutton could be the big body receiver and red zone target this offense needs.

19. Dallas Cowboys

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama: I'm torn between Evans and a DL in this spot for Dallas. It'd be best-served addressing one of those spots.

20. Detroit Lions

Harold Landry, DE, Boston College: I can't help but believe Matt Patricia goes with a pass-rusher here.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from BUF)

Maurice Hurst, DL, Michigan: As long as there aren't any medical concerns I think the Bengals jump all over Hurst's talent.

22. Cleveland Browns (BUF mock trade)

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame: So in this scenario, the Browns end up getting their QB, Minkah Fitzpatrick and a possible replacement for Joe Thomas in the first round.

23. New England Patriots (from LAR)

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA: The Patriots address their offensive line with the first of their two first-round picks.

24. Carolina Panthers

Will Hernandez, G, UTEP: I've had the Panthers going WR here in previous mocks, but their interior OL is a more pressing need.

25. Tennessee Titans

Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia: It's a run on guards! Wouldn't shock me if Tennessee opts to go with an LB or edge rusher here f Hernandez is off the board.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama: Atlanta needs help on its defensive line, and Payne has already scored touchdowns in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, so I guess it's fate.

27. New Orleans Saints

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: This would be a good spot for Jackson. He's not ready to jump in and play in the NFL just yet and spending time learning under Sean Payton and Drew Brees would be ideal.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville: Papa John is so proud as two Louisville Cardinals go back-to-back here.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma: The combine was a concern, but when you watch the tape there's plenty to like.

30. Minnesota Vikings

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa: The Vikings could go a number of directions here, as they don't have an obvious need. Jackson provides quality insurance in the secondary.

31. New England Patriots

Mason Rudolph, QB, Patriots: I think they're made for each other. Following the Garappolo trade, the Pats need an heir apparent to Tom Brady, and Rudolph fits the mold of what New England tends to look for.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Mike Hughes, CB, UCF: Consider him Daryl Worley's replacement.