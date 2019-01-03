2019 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Strengths of all prospects currently in top 32

What can this prospect do well? What attributes does he possess that can help the team that drafts him? Those are some of the few questions at the foundation of scouting.

While weaknesses obviously need to be taken into account during a prospect evaluation, answering those two questions almost always provide a good idea as to how early a player will be picked and his ultimate success at the NFL level.

In the most recent QB Stock Watch, I outlined strengths and weaknesses of each top signal-caller prospect. I'll focus on the strengths of each prospect in my top 32 big board here. The strengths are listed in order of impressiveness for each player.

Strengths: Pass-rushing moves, bend, explosiveness, strength

Strengths: Balance, punch timing/accuracy, light feet, power

Strengths: Length, fluidity, ball skills

Strengths: Extreme explosiveness, low-center-of-gravity power

Strengths: Mirroring skills, ball skills

6. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Strengths: Pass-rushing moves, surprising power, hip fluidity

Strengths: Size, high-pointing skills, deceptive wiggle, long speed

Strengths: Length, size, athleticism

Strengths: Yards after the catch skills, contested-catch ability

Strengths: Balance, light feet, power, recovery skills

Strengths: Body control, strong hands, size, smooth athleticism

Strengths: Bull rush, pass-rushing moves, size, power, athleticism

13. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

Strengths: Versatility, athleticism, burst, block-shedding skills

Strengths: Quickness, block-defeating capabilities, athleticism, awareness, explosiveness

15. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

Strengths: Hip fluidity, pass-rushing moves, burst

16. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Strengths: Explosiveness, motor, power, bend

Strengths: Heavy hands, burst, motor, power

Strengths: Tremendous ball skills/high-pointing ability, size, length

19. Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Strengths: Pass-rushing moves, strength, length, athleticism

20. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Strength: Size, speed, athleticism

21. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Strengths: Twitchiness, awareness, ball skills

22. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Strengths: Mammoth size, athleticism, pass-rushing moves

23. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Strengths: Speed, twitchiness, route-running

24. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Strengths: Explosiveness, run-support willingness, range

25. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

Strengths: Bend, burst, pass-rushing moves

26. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

Strengths: Length, smooth athleticism, ball skills

27. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

Strengths: Athleticism, length, size, balance

28. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Strengths: Arm strength, athleticism, downfield accuracy, pocket patience

29. Devin White, LB, LSU

Strengths: Explosiveness, speed, power

30. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

Strengths: Ability to track the football, smooth athleticism, yards-after-the-catch skills

31. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

Strengths: Pass-rushing moves, flexibility, power

32. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

Strengths: Length, ball skills, awareness, athleticism

Honorable mention: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State, Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State, Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State, Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida, Taylor Rapp, S, Washington, Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame, Ryan Finley, QB, NC State, Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma