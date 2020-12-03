|
|
|CIN
|MIA
Bengals-Dolphins Preview
MIAMI (AP) The Miami Dolphins are in contention for their first AFC East title since 2008, which would ensure their first playoff berth since 2016, which would give them a shot at their first postseason win since 2000, none of which coach Brian Flores wants to think, talk, read or hear about.
He's too focused on sustaining momentum resulting from the long-struggling franchise's recent turnaround.
''In this league, I don't think you're ever really over the hump,'' Flores says. ''There are just so many good teams. The league is built for parity, and there are a lot of good players.
''I think once you think you're over the hump is when you go back under the hump.''
Flores believes no game is a gimme, not even for a Miami team that has won six of seven to improve to 7-4. The Dolphins are 11-point favorites, but they could be back under the hump unless they take seriously Sunday's matchup against perennially woeful Cincinnati (2-8-1).
MISMATCH?
The blitz-happy Dolphins are sure to dial up the pressure on Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen, who will make his second start since Joe Burrow's season-ending knee injury.
Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer is fond of multiple fronts designed to disrupt, and that's what they've done. Miami ranks second in the NFL in points allowed, and third in takeaways.
''He definitely has an aggressive mindset,'' safety Eric Rowe said. ''I like being the aggressor instead of being passive and kind of just playing back. He wants to dictate what the offense does, to have the defense run the game.''
Without Burrow, the Bengals could be easy to confuse. They totaled 155 yards and 11 first downs in last week's loss to the New York Giants.
QB UNCERTAINTY
Top Dolphins draft pick Tua Tagovailoa hasn't played since he was benched in the fourth quarter of their loss at Denver on Nov. 22. He remains the No. 1 QB, but his availability is uncertain because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand that forced him to miss last week's win over the New York Jets.
In Tagovailoa's absence, Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for two touchdowns, and he remains on standby. Tagovailoa is 3-1 as the starter; Fitzpatrick is 4-3.
STILL THE ONE
Cincinnati coaches are staying with Allen despite his underwhelming performance in the loss to the Giants.
Allen, who last played in a game in 2019 for Denver, was promoted from the practice squad. He threw for 136 yards, had an interception and fumbled the ball away on a potentially game-winning drive with 57 seconds left, and the Bengals lost 19-17.
Ryan Finley was Burrow's backup this season, and journeyman Kevin Hogan has been added to the practice squad, but the Bengals are prepared to give Allen some more time, given that he hadn't seen live action in a year.
''Brandon's got great poise, he was calm under pressure, he didn't do anything that was out of character or anything out of expectation as far as knowing where to go and what to do and how to do it,'' offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says. ''There were probably a couple of timing things that as he watches the game, he'll improve.''
ONE-DIMENSIONAL ATTACK
Making it tougher on Allen is Cincinnati's inability to establish the run, which has been a problem since Joe Mixon went out with a foot injury in the loss to Indianapolis on Oct. 18.
With injuries making for an ever-changing cast on the offensive line, getting enough push for the running game has been an issue. Last week the Giants were so sure Cincinnati wasn't going to run they were dropping up to eight defenders into pass coverage.
''We weren't getting the line of scrimmage moved, and they were holding strong at the point of attack,'' coach Zac Taylor said. ''That's something certainly we've got to improve on, because it's a tough way when you just can't move those front four.''
PERFECT
When kicking from 50 yards or beyond, the Dolphins' Jason Sanders has made 10 consecutive field goals, the NFL's longest such streak. That includes eight this year.
''I've been kicking the ball really well,'' Sanders says, ''and I'm just excited to see where it's going to go.''
It's probably going to go through the uprights. Overall, Sanders is 24 for 25 in 2020, and his career success rate of 87% (65 for 75) is the best in team history.
---
AP Sports Writer Mitch Stacy in Columbus, Ohio contributed to this report.
---
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve-Wine
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Boyd
83 WR
72 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|
13
FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa
1 QB
296 PaYds, PaTD, 5 RuYds
|
17
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|21:17
|28:44
|1st Downs
|10
|22
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|5
|16
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|0-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|166
|363
|Total Plays
|37
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|67
|Rush Attempts
|16
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|128
|296
|Comp. - Att.
|10-18
|26-39
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-62
|7-49
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.8
|4-45.0
|Return Yards
|37
|8
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|4-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-4 -25%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|128
|PASS YDS
|296
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|
|166
|TOTAL YDS
|363
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
3
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|12
|30
|0
|10
|3
|
S. Perine 34 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Perine
|3
|7
|0
|5
|0
|
B. Allen 8 QB
9
FPTS
|B. Allen
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|4
|1
|72
|1
|72
|13
|
D. Sample 89 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Sample
|5
|5
|38
|0
|15
|3
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|6
|4
|34
|0
|12
|3
|
B. Allen 8 QB
9
FPTS
|B. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|
M. Schreck 86 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Schreck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bates 30 FS
|J. Bates
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sims 38 CB
|L. Sims
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Jackson 22 CB
|W. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Williams 71 NT
|X. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Alexander 21 CB
|M. Alexander
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Daniels 76 DT
|M. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 99 DT
|C. Covington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 4 K
1
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|5
|49.8
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|2
|6.5
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
17
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|26/39
|296
|1
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|15
|45
|0
|14
|9
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
5
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1
|11
|0
|11
|5
|
P. Laird 32 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Laird
|3
|6
|0
|4
|1
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
17
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|2
|5
|0
|4
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
14
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|11
|9
|88
|1
|20
|14
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|2
|2
|51
|0
|35
|9
|
J. Grant 19 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Grant
|6
|2
|42
|0
|22
|4
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
5
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|4
|4
|41
|0
|15
|5
|
D. Parker 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Parker
|8
|4
|35
|0
|14
|3
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|1
|
P. Laird 32 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Laird
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|1
|
M. Hollins 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DT
|C. Wilkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Munson 48 LB
|C. Munson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 28 SS
|B. McCain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 NT
|R. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 44 OLB
|E. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
13
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|4/4
|48
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|4
|45.0
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Grant 19 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Grant
|4
|2.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIA 41(10:05 - 4th) M.Haack punts 32 yards to CIN 9 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by A.Erickson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIA 41(10:08 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Grant.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 43(10:39 - 4th) P.Laird up the middle to CIN 41 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(11:10 - 4th) P.Laird right guard to CIN 43 for 4 yards (S.Hubbard; M.Alexander).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(11:43 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to CIN 47 for 18 yards (J.Bates III).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CIN 24(11:53 - 4th) K.Huber punts 41 yards to MIA 35 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-J.Evans.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CIN 24(12:07 - 4th) K.Huber punts 49 yards to MIA 27 Center-C.Harris. J.Grant MUFFS catch touched at MIA 27 recovered by MIA-N.Igbinoghene at MIA 25. N.Igbinoghene ran ob at MIA 32 for 7 yards (C.Harris). MIA-J.Grant was injured during the play. His return is Probable. Penalty on CIN-M.Thomas Kick Catch Interference offsetting enforced at CIN 24 - No Play. Penalty on MIA-M.Hollins Illegal Blindside Block offsetting. Penalty on MIA-D.Parker Disqualification offsetting. Penalty on CIN-S.Williams Disqualification offsetting. Penalty on MIA-M.Hollins Disqualification offsetting. Penalty on CIN-W.Jackson III Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CIN 29(12:29 - 4th) B.Allen sacked at CIN 24 for -5 yards (S.Lawson). CIN-J.Williams was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 25(13:15 - 4th) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 29 for 4 yards (J.Baker; E.Ogbah).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(13:21 - 4th) B.Allen pass incomplete deep left to T.Higgins (B.McCain) [E.Ogbah].
|Kickoff
|(13:21 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - MIA 1(13:24 - 4th) J.Sanders 19 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIA 1(13:28 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to D.Parker (W.Jackson III).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 2(14:13 - 4th) J.Davenport reported in as eligible. M.Gaskin right guard to CIN 1 for 1 yard (A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - MIA 2(14:16 - 4th) J.Davenport reported in as eligible. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to A.Shaheen. CIN-X.Williams was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIA 16(15:00 - 4th) M.Gaskin right guard to CIN 2 for 14 yards (J.Bates III; L.Wilson). CIN-M.Alexander was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(0:28 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden pushed ob at CIN 16 for 9 yards (G.Pratt).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIA 26(1:05 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa up the middle to CIN 25 for 1 yard (X.Williams; S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIA 26(1:44 - 3rd) M.Gaskin up the middle to CIN 26 for no gain (S.Hubbard).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 35(2:12 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Parker to CIN 26 for 9 yards (W.Jackson III). Cincinnati challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(2:54 - 3rd) P.Laird up the middle to CIN 35 for no gain (J.Bates III).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 43(3:22 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to CIN 35 for 8 yards (J.Bynes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(3:52 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to CIN 43 for 4 yards (J.Bynes).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - CIN 15(4:05 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 50 yards to MIA 35 Center-C.Harris. J.Grant MUFFS catch recovered by MIA-N.Igbinoghene at MIA 33. N.Igbinoghene to MIA 38 for 5 yards (L.Wilson). PENALTY on CIN-M.Thomas Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at MIA 38.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - CIN 24(4:50 - 3rd) B.Allen sacked at CIN 15 for -9 yards (K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CIN 24(4:53 - 3rd) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to A.Green.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(5:33 - 3rd) G.Bernard right end to CIN 24 for -1 yards (R.Davis C.Munson).
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MIA 5(5:37 - 3rd) J.Sanders 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIA 5(5:42 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker (W.Jackson III).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 9(6:25 - 3rd) M.Gaskin up the middle to CIN 5 for 4 yards (X.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - MIA 9(7:06 - 3rd) M.Gaskin right guard to CIN 9 for no gain (S.Hubbard L.Sims).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 29(7:50 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to M.Gesicki to CIN 9 for 20 yards (J.Bates III V.Bell).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 37(8:12 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Parker to CIN 29 for 8 yards (W.Jackson III). CIN-C.Covington was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 42(8:41 - 3rd) M.Gaskin up the middle to CIN 37 for 5 yards (C.Covington).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 47(9:08 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe to CIN 42 for 11 yards (M.Alexander; J.Bynes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(9:14 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to J.Grant.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(9:43 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Grant to MIA 47 for 22 yards (L.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CIN 28(9:55 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 53 yards to MIA 19 Center-C.Harris. J.Grant to MIA 25 for 6 yards (S.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - CIN 21(10:38 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short middle to D.Sample to CIN 28 for 7 yards (E.Rowe; Br.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CIN 21(10:42 - 3rd) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to M.Schreck.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 22(11:29 - 3rd) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 21 for -1 yards (K.Van Noy S.Lawson).
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 67 yards from MIA 35 to CIN -2. A.Erickson to CIN 22 for 24 yards (A.Van Ginkel; Br.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 5(11:41 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - MIA 5(11:45 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker (W.Jackson III).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 40(12:35 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to M.Gaskin to CIN 5 for 35 yards (J.Bates III).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 43(13:00 - 3rd) M.Gaskin right guard to CIN 40 for 3 yards (J.Bates III).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 43(13:27 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Parker pushed ob at CIN 43 for 14 yards (J.Bates III).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 42(13:54 - 3rd) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 43 for 1 yard (V.Bell; S.Hubbard).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(14:19 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to MIA 42 for 17 yards (J.Bates III).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MIA 30(14:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIA-R.Hunt False Start 5 yards enforced at MIA 30 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Smythe to MIA 30 for 5 yards (L.Sims).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
3 & 5 - MIA 30(0:03 - 2nd) J.Sanders 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIA 30(0:04 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(0:23 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to P.Laird to CIN 30 for 5 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(0:30 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to P.Laird to CIN 35 for 11 yards (L.Sims).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIA 48(0:51 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to CIN 46 for 2 yards (M.Alexander).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 43(0:58 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden to CIN 48 for 9 yards (M.Alexander; L.Sims).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 25 - CIN 35(1:03 - 2nd) R.Bullock 53 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CIN 20(1:08 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd. PENALTY on CIN-T.Boyd Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced between downs. Penalty on MIA-X.Howard Disqualification offsetting. Penalty on CIN-T.Boyd Disqualification offsetting.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CIN 20(1:52 - 2nd) S.Perine up the middle to MIA 20 for no gain (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(2:00 - 2nd) T.Boyd pass incomplete short left to B.Allen (S.Lawson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 30(2:45 - 2nd) G.Bernard left guard to MIA 20 for 10 yards (B.McCain).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 41(3:27 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to T.Higgins to MIA 30 for 11 yards (By.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 41(4:10 - 2nd) G.Bernard left tackle to MIA 41 for no gain (E.Ogbah).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 44(4:47 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to D.Sample pushed ob at MIA 41 for 15 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CIN 41(5:29 - 2nd) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 44 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - CIN 38(6:08 - 2nd) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 41 for 3 yards (E.Rowe).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 33(6:31 - 2nd) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 39 for 6 yards (J.Baker). PENALTY on MIA-R.Davis Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 33 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 40(6:38 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete deep left to T.Boyd. PENALTY on MIA-X.Howard Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CIN 28 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 12(7:00 - 2nd) B.Allen left end to CIN 13 for 1 yard (C.Munson). PENALTY on MIA-C.Munson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at CIN 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIA 47(7:07 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 41 yards to CIN 12 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by A.Erickson.
|
4 & 3 - MIA 48(7:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIA-M.Hollins False Start 5 yards enforced at CIN 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIA 48(7:10 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 44 for -8 yards (V.Bell). FUMBLES (V.Bell) [V.Bell] RECOVERED by CIN-J.Evans at CIN 27. J.Evans for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki [V.Bell].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 45(7:48 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Hollins pushed ob at CIN 48 for 7 yards (L.Sims).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 45(7:54 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to P.Laird.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(8:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Grant to MIA 45 for 20 yards (J.Bynes).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 9(9:20 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gaskin to MIA 25 for 16 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 9(9:28 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to J.Grant.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CIN 30(9:40 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 52 yards to MIA 18 Center-C.Harris. J.Grant to MIA 32 for 14 yards (S.Morgan; C.Carter). PENALTY on MIA-N.Igbinoghene Offensive Holding 9 yards enforced at MIA 18.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - CIN 32(10:18 - 2nd) B.Allen sacked at CIN 30 for -2 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 27(11:05 - 2nd) S.Perine right tackle to CIN 32 for 5 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(11:42 - 2nd) S.Perine right tackle to CIN 27 for 2 yards (C.Munson R.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MIA 7(11:46 - 2nd) J.Sanders 25 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|
4 & 2 - MIA(11:49 - 2nd) Direct snap to M.Haack. M.Haack up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on MIA Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at CIN 2 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIA 3(12:32 - 2nd) M.Gaskin right guard to CIN 2 for 1 yard (C.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIA 3(13:16 - 2nd) M.Gaskin right guard to CIN 3 for no gain (S.Hubbard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - MIA 7(13:54 - 2nd) M.Gaskin left guard to CIN 3 for 4 yards (J.Bates III).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 12(14:21 - 2nd) M.Gaskin left end to CIN 11 for 1 yard (L.Wilson). PENALTY on CIN-X.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 12 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(15:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to CIN 12 for 8 yards (M.Alexander; J.Bynes).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 31(0:32 - 1st) L.Bowden left tackle pushed ob at CIN 20 for 11 yards (W.Jackson III).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(1:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles left end to CIN 31 for 4 yards (S.Hubbard). MIA-E.Flowers was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MIA 35(1:16 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left intended for D.Parker INTERCEPTED by W.Jackson III at CIN 19. W.Jackson III to CIN 32 for 13 yards (M.Gaskin). PENALTY on CIN-W.Jackson III Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at CIN 43 - No Play. Penalty on CIN-M.Alexander Illegal Blindside Block declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 45(1:58 - 1st) M.Gaskin left guard to CIN 43 for 2 yards (L.Sims G.Pratt).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 40(2:36 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden pushed ob at CIN 45 for 15 yards (J.Bates III).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 34(3:16 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to MIA 40 for 6 yards (V.Bell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 33(3:20 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker. PENALTY on CIN-W.Jackson III Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards enforced at MIA 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:20 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|+72 YD
|
3 & 2 - CIN 28(3:31 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to T.Boyd for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 25(4:14 - 1st) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 28 for 3 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(4:40 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to D.Sample pushed ob at CIN 25 for 5 yards (By.Jones). MIA-E.Roberts was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIA 32(4:51 - 1st) M.Haack punts 52 yards to CIN 16 Center-B.Ferguson. A.Erickson pushed ob at CIN 20 for 4 yards (S.Eguavoen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIA 32(4:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Grant (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIA 32(4:58 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 28(5:41 - 1st) M.Gaskin right guard to MIA 32 for 4 yards (M.Alexander; J.Bates III).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 20(6:15 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to L.Bowden to MIA 28 for 8 yards (L.Sims; J.Bates III).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 16(6:53 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Parker to MIA 20 for 4 yards (J.Bynes).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CIN 45(7:00 - 1st) B.Allen pass deep left intended for T.Boyd INTERCEPTED by X.Howard [E.Ogbah] at MIA 16. X.Howard to MIA 16 for no gain (T.Boyd).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CIN 49(7:42 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to T.Higgins to MIA 45 for 4 yards (X.Howard).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 44(8:24 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to T.Higgins to MIA 49 for 7 yards (X.Howard Br.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 44(8:31 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete deep left to T.Boyd (N.Needham).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - CIN 32(9:11 - 1st) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 44 for 12 yards (X.Howard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CIN 32(9:57 - 1st) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 32 for no gain (E.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 29(10:37 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to D.Sample to CIN 32 for 3 yards (J.Baker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIA 15(10:49 - 1st) M.Haack punts 55 yards to CIN 30 Center-B.Ferguson. A.Erickson to CIN 39 for 9 yards (C.Munson; B.Ferguson). PENALTY on CIN-A.Davis-Gaither Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at CIN 39.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIA 15(10:53 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to M.Gesicki.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 12(11:37 - 1st) M.Gaskin right tackle to MIA 15 for 3 yards (X.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 9(12:14 - 1st) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 12 for 3 yards (V.Bell; C.Lawson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CIN 42(12:25 - 1st) K.Huber punts 51 yards to MIA 7 Center-C.Harris. J.Grant to MIA 9 for 2 yards (B.Wilson; S.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CIN 42(12:30 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete deep left to T.Higgins.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - CIN 34(13:11 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to D.Sample to CIN 42 for 8 yards (X.Howard N.Needham).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(13:46 - 1st) G.Bernard left guard to CIN 34 for -1 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CIN 34(14:25 - 1st) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 35 for 1 yard (K.Van Noy).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 34 for 9 yards (B.McCain).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
-
LV
NYJ
24
28
4th 0:19 CBS
-
CIN
MIA
7
19
4th 9:59 CBS
-
DET
CHI
34
30
4th 0:16 FOX
-
NO
ATL
21
16
4th 1:30 FOX
-
JAC
MIN
24
24
4th 1:08 CBS
-
CLE
TEN
41
21
4th 1:56 CBS
-
IND
HOU
26
20
4th 1:28 CBS
-
LAR
ARI
0
0
1st 14:11 FOX
-
NYG
SEA
0
0
1st 13:18 FOX
-
NE
LAC
0
047 O/U
-2
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
PHI
GB
0
049.5 O/U
-8
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
DEN
KC
0
051 O/U
-13
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
WAS
PIT
0
043.5 O/U
-6.5
Mon 5:00pm FOX
-
BUF
SF
0
047 O/U
-1
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
DAL
BAL
0
045 O/U
-9
Tue 8:05pm NFLN