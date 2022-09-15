|
Bears-Packers Preview
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) After spending the last three seasons looking up at the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North standings, the Chicago Bears head into Lambeau Field in an unusual position.
The Bears (1-0) lead the Packers (0-1) in the division race for the first time since 2018, when Chicago last earned the NFC North title. The Packers have won the NFC North every year since and are 6-0 against the Bears during that stretch.
Chicago would love to take a two-game edge over the three-time defending division champions by winning Sunday night. Even with the Bears coming off a win and the Packers coming off a loss, Green Bay is a 9 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
''It's the tradition of this rivalry,'' Bears quarterback Justin Fields said. ''Means a lot to us as a team, to the fan base, to the people upstairs. It just means a lot to everyone in this building.''
The Bears' recent struggles in this series stem from their inability to slow reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.
The Packers are 23-5 against the Bears in games Rodgers has started. Rodgers appreciates the part he has played in the NFL's oldest rivalry.
''I love the history of this game,'' Rodgers said. ''When I got to this squad, Chicago was beating us in the all-time record. Now we're up by eight, I believe.''
He's right: The Packers lead the series 103-95-6.
''That does mean a lot to me,'' Rodgers said.
Rodgers is coming off a sluggish performance, going 22 of 34 for 195 yards with no touchdown passes, one interception and a lost fumble in a 23-7 loss at Minnesota in his first game since the trade of two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Chicago won its opener 19-10 over the San Francisco 49ers, causing some Bears to celebrate by sliding along a rain-soaked Soldier Field.
If the Bears follow that up with a victory at Lambeau Field, they'll have even more reason for jubilation.
''I'm from here and this is a big deal to me,'' said Bears tight end Cole Kmet, who went to high school in Chicago suburb Arlington Heights. ''To play in this game is just an honor in itself. Yeah, this game means a lot to me, and I have no problem saying that. As a kid growing up and rooting for this team, this game means a lot to a lot of people.''
EBERFLUS' SUCCESS AGAINST PACKERS
While Chicago has struggled mightily in this series lately, new Bears coach Matt Eberflus has been successful against Green Bay.
Eberflus was Indianapolis' defensive coordinator in 2020 when the Colts beat Green Bay 34-31 in overtime. After allowing 28 first-half points, the Colts held the Packers to just a field goal the rest of the way.
''Every game is different,'' Eberflus said. ''We had a different skill set than we have here, (Rodgers) had different skill sets that he was working with. I think we hung in there at the end of the day and we came up with the win at the end of it.''
FAMILIAR FACES
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy worked on the Packers' staff from 2014-21 and was quarterbacks coach the last two seasons.
''He's just a great human being,'' Rodgers said. ''He's a great father, husband, phenomenal coach.''
The Bears' roster includes two guys who played for the Packers last season in offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. New Packers punter Pat O'Donnell spent the last eight seasons in Chicago.
STRUGGLING OFFENSES
The Bears beat the 49ers despite gaining just 204 yards, the lowest total by any team in the season's opening week.
The Packers posted their lowest point total since a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in their 2021 season opener.
CONTAINING QUINN
Bears defensive end Robert Quinn set a franchise record last season with 18 1/2 sacks and got three of them in Chicago's two matchups with the Packers.
The Packers allowed four sacks against the Vikings and are facing uncertainty on their offensive line. Projected starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins missed the Vikings game as they recovered from knee injuries, though they've both practiced on a limited basis this week. Guard Jon Runyan Jr. left the Vikings game to get evaluated for a concussion and wasn't practicing early this week.
PRIME-TIME PACKERS
The Packers have won 12 straight regular-season night games, with 11 of those coming since the start of the 2020 season.
A victory Sunday would give them sole possession of the longest regular-season, prime-time winning streak since 2000. The Indianapolis Colts from 2004-07 and Pittsburgh Steelers from 2007-09 also won 12 consecutive regular-season night games.
---
AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|18:32
|29:27
|1st Downs
|10
|22
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|2
|9
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|0-5
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|204
|315
|Total Plays
|32
|53
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|166
|Rush Attempts
|20
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.8
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|48
|149
|Comp. - Att.
|7-9
|16-22
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-40
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.5
|2-61.0
|Return Yards
|91
|44
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-91
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|48
|PASS YDS
|149
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|166
|
|
|204
|TOTAL YDS
|315
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Fields
|7/9
|70
|0
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|12
|114
|0
|28
|14
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|3
|32
|0
|27
|4
|
J. Fields 1 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Fields
|5
|10
|1
|7
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
5
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|2
|39
|0
|30
|5
|
R. Griffin 84 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Griffin
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|14
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brisker 9 SAF
|J. Brisker
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 DE
|R. Quinn
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 DE
|T. Gipson
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DE
|A. Muhammad
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 59 DE
|K. Jonathan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 90 DT
|A. Blackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 44 OLB
|M. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
4
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|44
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|4
|49.5
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|3
|24.7
|30
|0
|
I. Smith-Marsette 17 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
16
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|16/22
|172
|2
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
29
FPTS
|A. Jones
|12
|112
|1
|36
|29
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
4
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|13
|47
|0
|11
|4
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
16
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|3
|7
|0
|7
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
29
FPTS
|A. Jones
|3
|3
|38
|1
|15
|29
|
S. Watkins 11 WR
5
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|3
|2
|38
|0
|24
|5
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
6
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|3
|3
|37
|0
|20
|6
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|3
|2
|27
|0
|20
|4
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|3
|2
|13
|1
|8
|9
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
3
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|2
|2
|11
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Watson 9 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Watson
|2
|2
|8
|0
|9
|2
|
T. Davis 84 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
4
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Savage 26 DB
|D. Savage
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 LB
|Q. Walker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Stokes 21 CB
|E. Stokes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
6
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|1/1
|40
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|2
|61.0
|1
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|3
|6.7
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 20(12:01 - 4th) PENALTY on CHI-B.Pringle - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at GB 20 - No Play.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 47(12:01 - 4th) K.Herbert left end to GB 20 for 27 yards (D.Savage).
|+28 YD
2 & 20 - CHI 25(12:50 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to GB 47 for 28 yards (D.Savage).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 35(13:31 - 4th) J.Fields sacked at CHI 25 for -10 yards (P.Smith).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 21(14:07 - 4th) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 35 for 14 yards (J.Alexander - Q.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 21(14:14 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete deep middle to D.Mooney.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 10(14:53 - 4th) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 21 for 11 yards (D.Lowry - J.Alexander).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - GB 40(15:00 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 50 yards to CHI 10 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by D.Pettis.
|+7 YD
3 & 22 - GB 33(0:44 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs to GB 40 for 7 yards (E.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GB 46(1:32 - 3rd) A.Rodgers Aborted. J.Myers FUMBLES at GB 43 - recovered by GB-A.Dillon at GB 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 45(2:13 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 46 for 1 yard (Ju.Jones; K.Gordon).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - GB 41(2:57 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 45 for 4 yards (R.Smith - J.Brisker).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 33(3:41 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to GB 41 for 8 yards (J.Brisker - R.Smith).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - GB 28(3:45 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Jones. PENALTY on CHI-K.Vildor - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at GB 28 - No Play. Penalty on CHI-N.Morrow - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - GB 26(4:27 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to GB 28 for 2 yards (N.Morrow).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 24(5:06 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan pushed ob at GB 26 for 2 yards (J.Brisker).
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to GB 0. Am.Rodgers to GB 24 for 24 yards (T.Ebner - D.Houston-Carson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CHI 26(5:16 - 3rd) C.Santos 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - CHI 23(5:59 - 3rd) J.Fields left end to GB 26 for -3 yards (J.Alexander).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 29(6:40 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to GB 23 for 6 yards (D.Lowry).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 31(7:19 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end to GB 29 for 2 yards (J.Reed).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 49(7:56 - 3rd) J.Fields pass deep middle to R.Griffin to GB 31 for 18 yards (D.Savage).
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - CHI 40(8:24 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end to GB 49 for 11 yards (D.Lowry - A.Amos).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 31(9:13 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 40 for 9 yards (Q.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
1 & 10 - GB 28(9:18 - 3rd) A.Rodgers FUMBLES (Aborted) at CHI 33 - RECOVERED by CHI-M.Pennel at CHI 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - GB 39(10:06 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to CHI 28 for 11 yards (J.Brisker).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(10:51 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to C.Watson to CHI 39 for -1 yards (E.Jackson).
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - GB 26(11:36 - 3rd) A.Jones left end pushed ob at CHI 38 for 36 yards (E.Jackson; R.Smith).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - GB 19(12:19 - 3rd) A.Jones left tackle to GB 26 for 7 yards (A.Muhammad).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 14(13:00 - 3rd) A.Jones left tackle to GB 19 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - CHI 29(13:08 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 57 yards to GB 14 - Center-P.Scales. Am.Rodgers to GB 14 for no gain (J.Blackwell).
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 22(13:42 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 29 for 7 yards (D.Campbell).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CHI 29(14:24 - 3rd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 22 for -7 yards (R.Gary).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 22(14:54 - 3rd) J.Fields right end pushed ob at CHI 29 for 7 yards (A.Amos).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 66 yards from GB 35 to CHI -1. T.Ebner to CHI 22 for 23 yards (D.Leavitt).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - GB 5(0:35 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 14(0:43 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to CHI 5 for 9 yards (J.Brisker).
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - GB 34(1:18 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to R.Cobb to CHI 14 for 20 yards (K.Gordon).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 37(1:52 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to CHI 34 for 3 yards (K.Jonathan - R.Smith).
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - GB 48(2:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to CHI 37 for 15 yards (N.Morrow). Penalty on CHI-R.Quinn - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 47(2:27 - 2nd) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 48 for 1 yard (J.Brisker - K.Jonathan).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GB 33(3:10 - 2nd) A.Jones left end to GB 47 for 14 yards (E.Jackson; M.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - CHI 19(3:19 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 42 yards to GB 39 - Center-P.Scales. Am.Rodgers MUFFS catch - and recovers at GB 43. Am.Rodgers to GB 43 for no gain (K.Herbert). PENALTY on GB-D.Leavitt - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 43.
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - CHI 10(3:47 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to E.St. Brown to CHI 19 for 9 yards (E.Stokes).
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 15(4:26 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 10 for -5 yards (R.Gary).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 15(4:30 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to C.Kmet [K.Clark].
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 67 yards from GB 35 to CHI -2. I.Smith-Marsette to CHI 15 for 17 yards (D.Leavitt).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:36 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - GB 8(4:40 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 13(5:23 - 2nd) A.Dillon right end to CHI 8 for 5 yards (J.Brisker - R.Smith).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - GB 22(6:05 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Cobb to CHI 13 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|+20 YD
2 & 28 - GB 42(6:50 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Doubs to CHI 22 for 20 yards (E.Jackson; N.Morrow).
|No Gain
1 & 20 - GB 34(7:15 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at CHI 42 for -8 yards (T.Gipson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 24(7:39 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to CHI 15 for 9 yards (K.Vildor). PENALTY on GB-R.Newman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 24 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - GB 33(8:13 - 2nd) A.Dillon right tackle to CHI 24 for 9 yards (Ju.Jones).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 41(8:52 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to CHI 33 for 8 yards (N.Morrow; K.Vildor).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - GB 46(9:29 - 2nd) A.Jones left end pushed ob at CHI 41 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 46(10:11 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb to CHI 46 for 8 yards (Ju.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - CHI 18(10:21 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 56 yards to GB 26 - Center-P.Scales. Am.Rodgers to GB 46 for 20 yards (P.Scales).
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 20(10:37 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles up the middle to CHI 23 for 3 yards. J.Fields pass short middle to E.St. Brown to GB 46 for 31 yards. PENALTY on CHI-J.Fields - Illegal Forward Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - CHI 16(11:19 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 20 for 4 yards (A.Amos - D.Campbell).
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - CHI 15(11:50 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 16 for 1 yard (Q.Walker; P.Smith).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 20(11:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-R.Griffin - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 20 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - GB 28(11:58 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 72 yards to end zone - Center-J.Coco - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GB 39(12:41 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 28 for -11 yards (R.Quinn).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 39(12:46 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to T.Davis [T.Gipson].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 39(12:49 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to S.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - CHI 18(12:55 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 43 yards to GB 39 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|+7 YD
3 & 19 - CHI 11(13:25 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to D.Montgomery to CHI 18 for 7 yards (R.Douglas).
|-4 YD
2 & 15 - CHI 15(14:06 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney to CHI 11 for -4 yards (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 20(14:47 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 15 for -5 yards (P.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 66 yards from GB 35 to CHI -1. T.Ebner to CHI 20 for 21 yards (I.McDuffie).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - GB 15(15:00 - 2nd) A.Jones right end for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 14(0:46 - 1st) A.Dillon right tackle to CHI 15 for -1 yards (N.Morrow).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(1:26 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to S.Watkins to CHI 14 for 24 yards (E.Jackson).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - GB 43(2:08 - 1st) A.Jones right end to CHI 38 for 5 yards (K.Gordon).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 48(2:45 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to C.Watson to CHI 43 for 9 yards (J.Brisker).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GB 36(3:19 - 1st) A.Rodgers scrambles right end pushed ob at GB 43 for 7 yards (N.Morrow). PENALTY on CHI-J.Brisker - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at GB 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 36(3:23 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Dillon.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - GB 31(4:05 - 1st) A.Dillon right guard to GB 36 for 5 yards (R.Smith - J.Brisker).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(4:37 - 1st) A.Dillon left end to GB 31 for 6 yards (R.Smith - A.Blackson).
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:37 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CHI 3(4:42 - 1st) J.Fields right end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 12(5:20 - 1st) D.Montgomery right end to GB 3 for 9 yards (D.Campbell - A.Amos).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(5:43 - 1st) D.Montgomery right end to GB 12 for 13 yards (D.Savage - D.Campbell).
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 45(6:24 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep left to E.St. Brown to GB 25 for 30 yards (A.Amos) [P.Smith].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 45(7:06 - 1st) J.Fields FUMBLES (Aborted) at CHI 45 - and recovers at CHI 46. J.Fields to CHI 45 for -1 yards (J.Reed).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 33(7:50 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 45 for 12 yards (D.Savage).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 29(8:28 - 1st) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 33 for 4 yards (D.Lowry; E.Stokes).
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 66 yards from GB 35 to CHI -1. T.Ebner to CHI 29 for 30 yards (T.Galeai; R.Douglas).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - GB 22(8:37 - 1st) M.Crosby 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - GB 18(9:18 - 1st) A.Rodgers sacked at CHI 22 for -4 yards (T.Gipson).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - GB 18(9:23 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard (K.Gordon).
|No Gain
1 & 15 - GB 18(9:26 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Doubs.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 13(9:45 - 1st) PENALTY on GB-J.Myers - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 13 - No Play.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - GB 28(10:10 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to CHI 13 for 15 yards (N.Morrow).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - GB 26(10:56 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to CHI 28 for -2 yards (A.Blackson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 28(11:40 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to CHI 26 for 2 yards (Ju.Jones; K.Gordon).
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - GB 36(12:22 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to CHI 28 for 8 yards (E.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GB 36(12:27 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Dillon.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 39(13:07 - 1st) A.Dillon right tackle to CHI 36 for 3 yards (R.Quinn).
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - GB 47(13:50 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to S.Watkins to CHI 39 for 14 yards (K.Gordon).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 43(14:32 - 1st) A.Jones right end to GB 47 for 4 yards (N.Morrow; Ju.Jones).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Jones right end to GB 28 for 3 yards (A.Muhammad - R.Smith). PENALTY on CHI-K.Vildor - Low Block - 15 yards - enforced at GB 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
