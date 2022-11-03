|
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) When Tom Brady ended his brief retirement, citing ''unfinished business'' as motivation for continuing his record-breaking football career, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last season's playoffs was still fresh on the Tampa Bay quarterback's mind.
The last two Super Bowl winners meet Sunday for the fourth time in three seasons, but the 45-year-old Brady will be looking for a lot more than payback.
The Buccaneers (3-5) have lost five of six following a 2-0 start. Brady has dropped three straight starts for the first time in two decades, and the seven-time NFL champion has been unable to beat the Rams since moving from New England to Tampa Bay in 2020.
The Rams (3-4) are also below .500, searching for answers to turning around a slower than expected start after ending Tampa Bay's bid to repeat as Super Bowl champs last January and going on to win the Lombardi Trophy themselves.
''It's tough getting up here every week figuring out how to not be overly disappointed in what we're doing. But we're fighting hard and we're going to try to make it better,'' Brady said.
''There's a lot of football to play, and we've got to play better,'' Brady added. ''That's just the reality of the situation we're in.''
Brady just as well could have been speaking of the challenge the Rams also face moving forward.
Injuries have been a factor. But much like the Bucs, a sputtering offense and inconsistent defense have contributed to the woes.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is confident the Rams will get better as the season progresses.
''It's not one of those things where you win one, you win them all,'' Stafford said. ''You've got to win them one at a time. We understand that it's a long season, bunch of football still left.
''Urgency is high to go out there and fix whatever we need to fix, go out there and execute at a higher level, but not (be) too worried about the long term at the moment. Just trying to figure out what we can do to win this week.''
Despite losing the past three to Pittsburgh, Carolina and Baltimore to drop Brady two games below .500 for the first time in a 23-year career, the Bucs are just one game out of first place in the NFC South.
Brady isn't taking anything for granted.
''The reality is there's a reason we're 3-5. You've got to fix why you're 3-5,'' he said. ''It's one game, but there's not like we have a huge margin of error when you take the field. We don't. We've got to make the plays that are winning plays.''
ANOTHER MILESTONE
Brady, the NFL's career passing leader, enters Sunday needing 164 yards to reach 100,000, including the postseason.
''For me, it's a credit to all the guys that I've played with, who have blocked for me, have caught passes. I think all those things are a great celebration of all those guys. I can't do (anything) in this league without guys doing what they're amazing at, too,'' Brady said.
''They're great achievements,'' he added on the milestone ''But as much as people want to say, `Oh, this is what Tom Brady did,' in my mind, this is what myself and all these other people that have contributed to my life have done as well.''
KUPP ON THE CUSP
Rams All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp needs just three receptions to reach 500 for his career.
If he hits the mark against Tampa Bay, he'll be the second-fastest receiver in NFL history to 500 catches in just 79 games. Last season's NFL leader in receptions, yards receiving and TD catches will be only the fourth wideout to make 500 catches in a career with the Rams, joining Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt and Henry Ellard.
SHAKY LINE
While the Rams' carousel at running back gets plenty of attention, their struggles in the running game fall heavily on an offensive line that's a shadow of the unit that still two sacks and seven QB hits by the Buccaneers in last year's playoff game.
LA's line has lost four starters to injury this season, and only center Brian Allen has returned so far.
No matter who ends up carrying the ball for the Rams, Tampa Bay's defensive front will have a strong chance to improve its unimpressive performance against the run this season.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|8:26
|9:29
|1st Downs
|4
|3
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|94
|87
|Total Plays
|17
|17
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|9
|22
|Rush Attempts
|5
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|85
|65
|Comp. - Att.
|6-11
|7-10
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-50.0
|1-68.0
|Return Yards
|29
|52
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-29
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|85
|PASS YDS
|65
|
|
|9
|RUSH YDS
|22
|
|
|94
|TOTAL YDS
|87
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
9
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|6/11
|94
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 3 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Akers
|3
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
18
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
18
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|4
|4
|85
|1
|69
|18
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|2
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 2 CB
|T. Hill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
1
FPTS
|M. Gay
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|2
|50.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Brady
|7/10
|65
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|5
|13
|0
|6
|2
|
K. Vaughn 21 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
R. White 29 RB
0
FPTS
|R. White
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Evans 13 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Evans
|4
|3
|27
|0
|13
|5
|
J. Jones 85 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
C. Otton 88 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Otton
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
V. Vea 50 DT
|V. Vea
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 LB
|C. Nassib
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
3
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|20
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|1
|68.0
|1
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 29 RB
0
FPTS
|R. White
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|2
|13.5
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - TB 29(12:05 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to TB 33 for 4 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TB 29(12:08 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(12:50 - 2nd) R.White right guard to TB 29 for 4 yards (L.Floyd; E.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to TB 0. R.White to TB 25 for 25 yards (D.Durant).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:57 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|+69 YD
2 & 11 - LAR 31(13:08 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep middle to C.Kupp for 69 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 32(13:29 - 2nd) C.Kupp right end pushed ob at LAR 31 for -1 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting - D.White).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 27(14:15 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to Al.Robinson to LAR 32 for 5 yards (J.Dean).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 25(15:00 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 27 for 2 yards (W.Gholston; J.Dean).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LAR 20(0:15 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Henderson to LAR 22 for 2 yards (D.White). PENALTY on TB-G.Avery - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 20(0:20 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to B.Skowronek.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 18(0:58 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 20 for 2 yards (C.Davis; K.Neal). TB-C.Davis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 10(1:18 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 18 for 8 yards (K.Neal).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 9(2:00 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 10 for 1 yard (C.Nassib).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - TB 23(2:10 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 68 yards to LAR 9 - Center-Z.Triner. B.Powell MUFFS catch - and recovers at LAR 9.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TB 23(2:14 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to L.Fournette.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - TB 13(2:53 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Otton to TB 23 for 10 yards (J.Ramsey).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - TB 23(3:18 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 29 for 6 yards (T.Rapp; T.Hill). PENALTY on TB-D.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 23 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 18(4:02 - 1st) K.Vaughn right end to TB 23 for 5 yards (T.Hill; B.Wagner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - LAR 33(4:12 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 59 yards to TB 8 - Center-M.Orzech. J.Darden ran ob at TB 18 for 10 yards (T.Howard).
|+6 YD
3 & 19 - LAR 27(4:46 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 33 for 6 yards (J.Dean; S.Murphy-Bunting).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 36(5:31 - 1st) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 27 for -9 yards (V.Vea).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 36(5:34 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to V.Jefferson.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 32(5:55 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to Al.Robinson to LAR 36 for 4 yards (C.Davis).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - LAR 27(6:24 - 1st) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 20 for -7 yards (J.Tryon). PENALTY on TB-J.Tryon - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 27 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 25(7:10 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 27 for 2 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25(7:16 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to V.Jefferson.
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - TB 2(7:19 - 1st) R.Succop 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TB 3(8:07 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to LAR 2 for 1 yard (As.Robinson; B.Wagner).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - TB 10(8:25 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to LAR 3 for 7 yards (E.Jones; B.Wagner).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 11(9:11 - 1st) J.Wells reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to LAR 10 for 1 yard (As.Robinson).
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - TB 24(9:52 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to LAR 11 for 13 yards (T.Rapp).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TB 26(10:26 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to LAR 24 for 2 yards (T.Hill).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 28(10:59 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to LAR 26 for 2 yards (N.Scott).
|+19 YD
2 & 14 - TB 47(11:43 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to J.Jones to LAR 28 for 19 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - TB 47(12:27 - 1st) J.Wells reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left end to LAR 47 for 6 yards (E.Jones - J.Ramsey).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 43(12:43 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to LAR 39 for 4 yards (J.Hollins). PENALTY on TB-R.Hainsey - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 43 - No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - TB 47(13:09 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to LAR 43 for 10 yards (L.Floyd; T.Rapp). TB-M.Evans was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TB 47(13:20 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans (T.Hill).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 44(13:51 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 47 for 3 yards (B.Wagner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt Return
4 & 5 - LAR 32(14:01 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 41 yards to TB 27 - Center-M.Orzech. J.Darden pushed ob at TB 44 for 17 yards (R.Dixon).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAR 32(14:06 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 27(14:50 - 1st) D.Henderson right guard to LAR 32 for 5 yards (A.Nelson; K.Neal).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 27(14:55 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to D.Henderson.
|Kick Return
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 67 yards from TB 35 to LAR -2. B.Powell to LAR 27 for 29 yards (J.Camarda).
