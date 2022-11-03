|
|
Titans-Chiefs Preview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Patrick Mahomes rarely says the wrong thing when he stands at the podium. He is poised and polished, in victory or defeat, and has carried himself in that professional manner since he joined the Kansas City Chiefs.
So it speaks volumes of the lasting impression that the Titans' 27-3 rout of the Chiefs last season had on him when the Pro Bowl quarterback was asked about it this week: ''We weren't ready,'' Mahomes replied, ''and they beat our (butt).''
Only he used a three-letter word for derriere rather than a four-letter one.
That's about as close as you'll get to Mahomes cursing in public.
''They have that mentality that they're going to come in and win,'' Mahomes continued, by way of an explanation, ''and a lot of times in this league, when you don't have the confidence coming in, you're going to lose. But when you have a team that is as confident as you, it's going to be a battle.''
The Titans (5-2) have every reason to be confident as they visit Kansas City (5-2) for a Sunday night showdown between divisional leaders. They've won five of the past six in the series, including a wild-card playoff game, though the one defeat happened to come in the AFC championship game and sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.
In any case, the Titans also roll into Arrowhead Stadium having won five straight after an 0-2 start.
''It's tough. It's a fun place to play. It's an atmosphere that you dream about when you're a kid, going into a rowdy road environment. That is exactly it,'' said Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who hopes to return after missing last week's win over Houston with an ankle injury. ''They love football. They're loud. They're into it the whole game.''
There are plenty of familiar faces from the last time the teams met in Kansas City for that AFC title game; Mahomes and Tannehill are two of them. Another is Titans running back Derrick Henry, who just gashed the Texans for 219 yards and two touchdowns last week. He was held to 69 yards rushing by Kansas City on Jan. 19, 2020.
''There are going to be things that you're going to do to try and stop him. I think the whole NFL has tried that somewhere,'' said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who is 20-3 when his teams are coming off a bye. ''He's a great player, and you're not going to stop him on every play. You just want to get the numbers up where it's a reasonable number of stops.''
The Chiefs did that pretty well last year, too, holding Henry to 86 yards rushing.
It didn't matter. They still lost in a blowout in Nashville that Mahomes and Co. remember to this day.
''You watch that on film and see how you played, it wasn't just them beating us,'' Mahomes said. ''We played bad and they just put it down on us at the end of the day. We have to understand they're going to be ready to go.''
WHERE THERE'S A WILL(IS), THERE'S A WAY
If Tannehill isn't available, the Titans would start third-round pick Malik Willis for the second straight game. Willis was 6 of 10 for 55 yards with an interception last week against the Texans.
TONEY, TONEY, TONEY
The Chiefs sent third- and sixth-round picks to the Giants last week for Kadarius Toney, a former first-round pick who had struggled to stay healthy in New York. Toney not only gives the Chiefs a potential game-breaking playmaker at wide receiver, he also can help out in the punt return game, where rookie Skyy Moore has struggled with muffed punts.
''It feels good to be wanted by a team,'' said Toney, who has recovered from a pair of hamstring injuries. ''I felt like this was a great opportunity for everybody. Fresh start for me, step into the AFC and show what I can do over here.''
CARLOS IN CHARGE
The Chiefs will be playing the first of two games without defensive end Frank Clark, who was suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. That could mean more pass-rushing opportunities for Carlos Dunlap, who has two sacks this season and needs two more to reach 100 for his career.
''I've had a couple games now with a chance for it,'' Dunlap said. ''Want to get that done so I can get over that hump.''
WELCOME BACK, ROOKIE
Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie should play for the first time since hurting his hamstring in the opener in Arizona. The first-round pick could have played the past two games, but Kansas City opted to play it safe and wait out the bye week.
REMEMBER THIS IN JANUARY
The Titans and Chiefs are tied for the second-best record in the AFC behind the Bills, who have beaten them both. That means the game could have playoff implications, such as where the teams would play if they meet again.
''I just focus on ways that we think we can beat the Chiefs and how we can prepare. All that stuff really takes care of itself,'' Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. ''The preparation, how we get ready and how we ultimately play, not what could be or what might happen down the road.''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|5:05
|12:43
|1st Downs
|4
|9
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|2
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|107
|167
|Total Plays
|9
|23
|Avg Gain
|11.9
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|43
|21
|Rush Attempts
|5
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.6
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|64
|146
|Comp. - Att.
|2-4
|13-17
|Yards Per Pass
|16.0
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|3-24
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-35.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|31
|43
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-31
|1-26
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|64
|PASS YDS
|146
|
|
|43
|RUSH YDS
|21
|
|
|107
|TOTAL YDS
|167
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Willis 7 QB
3
FPTS
|M. Willis
|2/4
|64
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
5
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|1
|1
|48
|0
|48
|5
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
R. Woods 2 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Woods
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kalu 28 DB
|J. Kalu
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Adams 47 DB
|A. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 53 LB
|D. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 NT
|J. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
0
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|2
|15.5
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
12
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|13/17
|146
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
12
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|2
|19
|0
|16
|12
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
1
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
7
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|4
|3
|41
|0
|23
|7
|
J. Watson 84 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Watson
|2
|2
|37
|0
|31
|5
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
12
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|3
|3
|31
|1
|13
|12
|
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|4
|
K. Toney WR
3
FPTS
|K. Toney
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|3
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
1
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 CB
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
3
FPTS
|H. Butker
|1/1
|23
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
1
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Watson 84 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Watson
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 13(12:12 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to KC 15 for -2 yards (J.Williams).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 37(12:57 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard to KC 13 for 24 yards (J.Reid).
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 46(13:39 - 2nd) M.Willis right end to KC 37 for 17 yards (J.Williams).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(14:17 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 46 for 4 yards (M.Danna).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 26(14:51 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to A.Hooper pushed ob at TEN 42 for 16 yards (J.Reid).
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 55 yards from KC 35 to TEN 10. H.Haskins to TEN 26 for 16 yards (D.Bush; J.Cochrane).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(14:55 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - KC 7(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - KC 3(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on KC-J.Thuney - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at TEN 3 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 3(0:46 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to TEN 3 for no gain (R.McCreary - J.Simmons).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 12(1:28 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to TEN 3 for 9 yards (K.Byard; J.Kalu).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - KC 22(2:08 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to K.Toney to TEN 12 for 10 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 22(2:12 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.McKinnon.
|+31 YD
3 & 7 - KC 47(2:38 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to Ju.Watson to TEN 22 for 31 yards (K.Fulton).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 44(3:14 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles right end pushed ob at KC 47 for 3 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 44(3:49 - 1st) I.Pacheco left end to KC 44 for no gain (J.Kalu).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - KC 21(4:25 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Kelce to KC 44 for 23 yards (R.McCreary).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - TEN 39(4:35 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 35 yards to KC 4 - Center-M.Cox. Ju.Watson pushed ob at KC 21 for 17 yards (H.Haskins).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TEN 39(4:44 - 1st) M.Willis pass incomplete deep right.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TEN 39(4:49 - 1st) M.Willis pass incomplete deep right to R.Woods.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TEN 39(5:26 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to KC 39 for no gain (N.Bolton; D.Nnadi).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 34(5:48 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-C.Okonkwo - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at KC 34 - No Play.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 18(6:40 - 1st) M.Willis pass short right to C.Okonkwo to KC 34 for 48 yards (J.Reid).
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 62 yards from KC 35 to TEN 3. H.Haskins to TEN 18 for 15 yards (D.Bush - C.Lammons).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - KC 5(6:50 - 1st) H.Butker 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|+13 YD
3 & 18 - KC 18(7:31 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman to TEN 5 for 13 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
2 & 18 - KC 18(7:36 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - KC 8(8:02 - 1st) M.Hardman left end to TEN 5 for 3 yards (A.Adams). PENALTY on KC-N.Gray - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 8 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KC 8(8:11 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - KC 19(8:48 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman pushed ob at TEN 8 for 11 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KC 23(9:28 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to I.Pacheco to TEN 19 for 4 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 23(10:04 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to TEN 23 for no gain (Z.Cunningham - B.Dupree).
|+16 YD
2 & 15 - KC 39(10:44 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles left guard to TEN 23 for 16 yards (A.Adams).
|Penalty
2 & 20 - KC 44(11:05 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep middle intended for S.Moore INTERCEPTED by K.Byard at TEN 12. K.Byard to TEN 14 for 2 yards (S.Moore). PENALTY on TEN-R.Weaver - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - KC 44(11:08 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 34(11:33 - 1st) I.Pacheco left guard to TEN 22 for 12 yards (K.Fulton; A.Adams). PENALTY on KC-T.Smith - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 34 - No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - KC 46(12:07 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to TEN 34 for 12 yards (A.Adams).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 48(12:39 - 1st) I.Pacheco up the middle to TEN 46 for 2 yards (D.Cole - D.Long).
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - KC 42(13:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce pushed ob at TEN 48 for 10 yards (K.Byard) [D.Long].
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36(13:41 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to Ju.Watson ran ob at KC 42 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - KC 28(14:21 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 36 for 8 yards (D.Long; J.Kalu).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 26(14:55 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to K.Toney to KC 28 for 2 yards (J.Kalu - R.McCreary).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to KC 0. I.Pacheco to KC 26 for 26 yards (D.Cole; C.Hollister).