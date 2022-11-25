|
Rams-Chiefs Preview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs were oh-so close to playing in the Super Bowl in February.
On Sunday, they'll get to face each other under far different circumstances at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Rams are off to a 3-7 start, the worst in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champ, and things only appear to be getting worse. Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, which means unheralded Bryce Perkins will get his first start at quarterback, and his supporting cast will be without injured wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the Rams' leading rusher, Darrell Henderson Jr., who was released this week.
''It's been challenging,'' acknowledged Rams coach Sean McVay, who is mired in his first four-game losing streak.
''There's a lot of different things that we've worked through as it relates to the injuries, the moving parts, and some of those types of things. And so you just have to be able to say, `Alright, who's up next? What does that look like?'''
Up next for the Rams? One of the hottest teams in the league.
The Chiefs have followed up their brutal AFC title game letdown against the Bengals by romping to an 8-2 start, led by a young and hungry defense and an offense that may be even better without Tyreek Hill on the roster.
Kansas City has the league's top offense, pass offense and scoring offense through the first 11 weeks, and coach Andy Reid's group tends to get even better this time of year. The Chiefs have won 24 straight in November and December.
''We have good players, good locker room. Coach that are willing to work. I mean, a combination that does well, but it's everybody,'' Reid offered by way of explanation. ''It's not one thing we're doing.''
Since the Bengals played spoiler in a Rams-Chiefs showdown in the Super Bowl, the franchises haven't faced each other since 2018, when they played one of the epic regular-season games in NFL history. Jared Goff threw a 40-yard TD pass to Gerald Everett with 1:49 left to give the Rams a 54-51 victory that day.
Most of the faces have changed, though some remain the same. Aaron Donald will still be trying to chase down Patrick Mahomes, who in turn will be trying to get the ball out to Travis Kelce as quickly as possible.
''They still have a ton of talent. They're still a great defense,'' Mahomes said. ''(Donald) strip-sacked me twice when we played them; we have to account for him every time we're on the field. (Jalen) Ramsey is a great player. They have great players throughout that defense.''
The offense has been another matter this season.
''Without a doubt,'' McVay said, ''you try to remain positive within the framework of the things you can control and shift your energy and focus toward those things. That will continue to remain consistent for me and for our coaches.''
CAPTAIN COMEBACK
The Chiefs have won after trailing at halftime four times this season, and they improved to 9-6 with Mahomes when they trail after three quarters with their come-from-behind 30-27 win over the Chargers last week. No other quarterback with at least 15 tries has a winning record when behind entering the fourth quarter.
''Hopefully we can try to get some leads going into halftime and make it easy on us,'' Mahomes said. ''That would help.''
WIDE RECEIVER WOES
The Chiefs hope JuJu Smith-Schuster will play Sunday after spending last week in the concussion protocol. Mecole Hardman is on his second week on injured reserve with an abdominal issue and fellow wide receiver Kadarius Toney missed practice this week with a hamstring injury.
TUTU'S TD DANCE
One of the rare bright spots for the Rams has been Tutu Atwell, who didn't have a catch as a rookie after they chose him in the second round of the 2021 draft. Atwell finally showed his game-breaking speed and ability last week against the Saints, hauling in a 62-yard pass from Stafford for his first career touchdown.
''It means everything,'' Atwell said afterward. ''It just means everything.''
RUNNING BACK ROULETTE
The Rams' decision to waive Henderson, one of their key players last season, means Cam Akers and rookie Kyren Williams will get the bulk of the work Sunday. Akers requested a trade after getting little playing time earlier this season.
REMEMBER ME
There aren't many players left that played in that 54-51 thriller in 2018, but one of them is Kelce, who caught 10 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown that day. His play hasn't diminished over the past four years, either. Kelce had six catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns against the Chargers.
''I love the energy that he brings, and I love the positive impact that he has with our team on the sidelines,'' Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said, ''so it's been fun to watch.''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:46
|21:14
|1st Downs
|9
|22
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|5
|16
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|141
|348
|Total Plays
|42
|49
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|92
|91
|Rush Attempts
|24
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|49
|257
|Comp. - Att.
|9-15
|21-32
|Yards Per Pass
|2.7
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-14
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|28
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-28
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|49
|PASS YDS
|257
|
|
|92
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|141
|TOTAL YDS
|348
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
6
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|8/14
|67
|0
|0
|6
|
R. Dixon 11 P
0
FPTS
|R. Dixon
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
6
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|8
|40
|0
|13
|6
|
C. Akers 3 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Akers
|8
|37
|0
|15
|3
|
K. Williams 23 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Williams
|8
|15
|0
|9
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Atwell 15 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Atwell
|2
|2
|23
|0
|15
|4
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
4
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|3
|2
|22
|0
|16
|4
|
K. Williams 23 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Williams
|2
|2
|21
|0
|15
|5
|
J. Harris 87 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Harris
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
B. Powell 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
L. McCutcheon 82 WR
0
FPTS
|L. McCutcheon
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hoecht 97 DT
|M. Hoecht
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 2 CB
|T. Hill
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 92 DE
|J. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Copeland 93 DT
|M. Copeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 NT
|G. Gaines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
3
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/1
|47
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|4
|45.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
19
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|21/32
|257
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
12
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|10
|44
|1
|9
|12
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
19
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|4
|36
|0
|13
|19
|
R. Jones 2 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Jones
|3
|11
|0
|5
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
12
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|3
|2
|48
|1
|39
|12
|
S. Moore 24 WR
5
FPTS
|S. Moore
|5
|4
|34
|0
|18
|5
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|4
|3
|33
|0
|21
|6
|
J. Fortson 88 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Fortson
|3
|2
|26
|0
|21
|4
|
J. Watson 84 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Watson
|2
|2
|26
|0
|14
|4
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
5
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|5
|3
|26
|0
|11
|5
|
R. Jones 2 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Jones
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|4
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
12
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|12
|
N. Gray 83 TE
3
FPTS
|N. Gray
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Bolton 32 MLB
|N. Bolton
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 CB
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 SAF
|B. Cook
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 21 CB
|T. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Stallworth 90 DT
|T. Stallworth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 8 DE
|C. Dunlap
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 47 OLB
|D. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
8
FPTS
|H. Butker
|2/2
|32
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|49.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Moore 24 WR
5
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - LAR 13(0:42 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short right to V.Jefferson to KC 7 for 6 yards (W.Gay).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 15(1:09 - 3rd) C.Akers right end to KC 13 for 2 yards (J.Reid).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 15(1:15 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass incomplete short left to L.McCutcheon (T.McDuffie).
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 30(1:51 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short right to T.Atwell ran ob at KC 15 for 15 yards.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 32(2:33 - 3rd) K.Williams right tackle to KC 30 for 2 yards (C.Dunlap; K.Saunders).
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - LAR 40(3:08 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short left to T.Atwell pushed ob at KC 32 for 8 yards (J.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LAR 40(3:11 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass incomplete short left to B.Skowronek (L.Sneed).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 42(3:58 - 3rd) K.Williams right end to KC 40 for 2 yards (F.Clark).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 48(4:30 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short middle to K.Williams to KC 42 for 6 yards (W.Gay; L.Sneed).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 50(4:58 - 3rd) B.Perkins up the middle to KC 48 for 2 yards (F.Clark).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 41(5:29 - 3rd) K.Williams up the middle to 50 for 9 yards (B.Cook). KC-W.Gay was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 41(6:02 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short left to B.Skowronek to LAR 41 for no gain (L.Sneed).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(6:32 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass deep right to V.Jefferson to LAR 41 for 16 yards (N.Bolton).
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KC 3(6:36 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - KC 10(7:08 - 3rd) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at LAR 3 for 7 yards (M.Hoecht).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 13(7:43 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle to LAR 10 for 3 yards (A.Donald).
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - KC 30(8:18 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to I.Pacheco to LAR 13 for 17 yards (E.Jones; T.Rapp).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 33(8:56 - 3rd) R.Jones right end to LAR 30 for 3 yards (J.Ramsey - E.Jones).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - KC 38(9:30 - 3rd) R.Jones right end to LAR 33 for 5 yards (M.Copeland).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 45(10:12 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray to LAR 38 for 7 yards (E.Jones).
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - KC 47(10:57 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.McKinnon to LAR 45 for 8 yards (L.Floyd).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - KC 45(11:37 - 3rd) I.Pacheco right end to KC 47 for 2 yards (J.Ramsey; B.Wagner).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 40(12:09 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Fortson to KC 45 for 5 yards (T.Rapp).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - KC 30(12:46 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to S.Moore to KC 40 for 10 yards (M.Hoecht).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 29(13:24 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 30 for 1 yard (T.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAR 23(13:32 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to KC 29 - Center-M.Orzech - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAR 28(14:17 - 3rd) B.Perkins sacked ob at LAR 23 for -5 yards (B.Cook).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAR 28(14:21 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass incomplete short right to B.Skowronek.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Akers left end to LAR 28 for 3 yards (N.Bolton).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - KC 13(0:19 - 2nd) H.Butker 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - KC 13(0:22 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - KC 13(0:26 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 22(0:34 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray to LAR 13 for 9 yards (T.Hill).
|+21 YD
1 & 20 - KC 43(0:53 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson to LAR 22 for 21 yards (E.Jones; T.Hill).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 33(1:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to Ju.Watson. PENALTY on KC-O.Brown - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 33 - No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - KC 42(1:06 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to LAR 33 for 9 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KC 49(1:32 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon to LAR 42 for 7 yards (T.Rapp).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 49(1:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - KC 39(1:54 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to Ju.Watson to LAR 49 for 12 yards (T.Rapp).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 39(2:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle to S.Moore.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - KC 31(2:22 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling pushed ob at KC 39 for 8 yards (D.Long).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(2:50 - 2nd) I.Pacheco right end pushed ob at KC 31 for 6 yards (E.Jones).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - KC 4(3:16 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling ran ob at KC 25 for 21 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - LAR 48(3:22 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to KC 4 - Center-M.Orzech - out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - LAR 46(3:58 - 2nd) B.Perkins left end to LAR 48 for 2 yards (M.Danna; W.Gay).
|+8 YD
2 & 19 - LAR 38(4:36 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard to LAR 46 for 8 yards (F.Clark; N.Bolton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 47(5:13 - 2nd) B.Perkins sacked at LAR 38 for -9 yards (C.Jones).
|+6 YD
4 & 5 - LAR 41(6:01 - 2nd) R.Dixon pass short right to J.Harris to LAR 47 for 6 yards (T.McDuffie).
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - LAR 40(6:42 - 2nd) B.Perkins left end to LAR 41 for 1 yard (N.Bolton).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - LAR 35(7:13 - 2nd) K.Williams up the middle to LAR 40 for 5 yards (L.Sneed; D.Harris). KC-L.Sneed was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 36(7:51 - 2nd) K.Williams left guard to LAR 35 for -1 yards (N.Bolton).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - LAR 26(8:28 - 2nd) B.Perkins scrambles right end pushed ob at LAR 36 for 10 yards (L.Sneed).
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - LAR 21(9:07 - 2nd) B.Perkins left end to LAR 26 for 5 yards (M.Danna).
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - LAR 20(9:50 - 2nd) C.Akers left end to LAR 21 for 1 yard (M.Danna; D.Nnadi).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 25(9:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on LAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - KC 9(9:53 - 2nd) H.Butker 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - KC 9(9:59 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to J.McKinnon.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 9(10:02 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KC 9(10:08 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to J.Fortson.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - KC 4(10:14 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on KC-T.Smith - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 4 - No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - KC 17(10:56 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to LAR 4 for 13 yards (N.Scott).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KC 17(11:06 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 20(11:44 - 2nd) R.Jones up the middle to LAR 17 for 3 yards (J.Williams).
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - KC 42(12:20 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to R.Jones pushed ob at LAR 20 for 22 yards (T.Rapp; J.Ramsey).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 45(12:53 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to LAR 42 for 3 yards (J.Williams; T.Hill).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 50(12:59 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling. PENALTY on LA-D.Kendrick - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36(13:41 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to Ju.Watson to 50 for 14 yards (E.Jones).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - KC 34(14:21 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to S.Moore to KC 36 for 2 yards (M.Hoecht; J.Ramsey).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(14:57 - 2nd) I.Pacheco left end to KC 34 for 9 yards (N.Scott; T.Hill).
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - LAR 29(15:00 - 2nd) M.Gay 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|-3 YD
3 & 11 - LAR 26(0:30 - 1st) K.Williams right end to KC 29 for -3 yards (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LAR 26(0:35 - 1st) B.Perkins pass incomplete deep left to L.McCutcheon.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(1:21 - 1st) K.Williams left end to KC 26 for -1 yards (W.Gay - F.Clark).
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 40(2:07 - 1st) B.Perkins pass short left to K.Williams to KC 25 for 15 yards (W.Gay).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 42(2:52 - 1st) K.Williams left guard to KC 40 for 2 yards (K.Saunders; C.Dunlap).
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 45(3:32 - 1st) B.Perkins scrambles left end pushed ob at KC 42 for 13 yards (N.Bolton).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 44(4:14 - 1st) B.Perkins pass short right to B.Powell pushed ob at LAR 45 for 1 yard (J.Williams).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 40(4:58 - 1st) C.Akers left guard to LAR 44 for 4 yards (M.Danna; T.Stallworth).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(5:40 - 1st) C.Akers right end ran ob at LAR 40 for 15 yards (J.Reid).
|Kickoff
|(5:40 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:40 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|+39 YD
2 & 16 - KC 39(5:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce for 39 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 16 - KC 39(6:00 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left [E.Jones].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 33(6:20 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to S.Moore to LAR 9 for 24 yards (B.Wagner). PENALTY on KC-Ju.Watson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 29.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 44(7:00 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon to LAR 33 for 11 yards (G.Gaines; T.Rapp).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KC 46(7:37 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles right end pushed ob at LAR 44 for 10 yards (E.Jones).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - KC 37(8:18 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 46 for 9 yards (T.Rapp).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 31(8:54 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles left end to KC 37 for 6 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - KC 13(9:30 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to S.Moore pushed ob at KC 31 for 18 yards (N.Scott).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 10(10:00 - 1st) I.Pacheco right end to KC 13 for 3 yards (E.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAR 45(10:06 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 35 yards to KC 10 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by Ju.Watson.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LAR 45(10:12 - 1st) B.Perkins pass deep right to V.Jefferson pushed ob at KC 27 for 18 yards (J.Williams). Kansas City challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) B.Perkins pass incomplete deep right to V.Jefferson (J.Williams).
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - LAR 47(10:41 - 1st) B.Perkins up the middle to KC 45 for 8 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 43(11:23 - 1st) B.Perkins sacked at LAR 47 for -10 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAR 8(11:34 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 44 yards to KC 48 - Center-M.Orzech. S.Moore MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by LA-R.Rochell at KC 43.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 8(11:39 - 1st) B.Perkins pass incomplete short left to L.McCutcheon (T.McDuffie).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 6(12:22 - 1st) C.Akers left guard to LAR 8 for 2 yards (F.Clark; D.Nnadi).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 4(13:05 - 1st) C.Akers left end to LAR 6 for 2 yards (N.Bolton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - KC 43(13:12 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 49 yards to LAR 8 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by B.Powell. PENALTY on LA-J.Ramsey - Unnecessary Roughness - 4 yards - enforced at LAR 8.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KC 43(13:17 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to J.McKinnon [A.Donald].
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KC 38(13:50 - 1st) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 43 for 5 yards (A.Donald).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 38(13:54 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - KC 34(14:29 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling to KC 38 for 4 yards (T.Hill; D.Long).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 1st) I.Pacheco right end to KC 34 for 9 yards (A.Donald - T.Rapp).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
