The 2023 NFL season has come and gone, and the 2024 NFL offseason is here. It was once again the Kansas City Chiefs who won the Super Bowl, as Patrick Mahomes continues to build on what is already an incredible career. Kansas City is a reason why the AFC is looked at as better than the NFC. However, just one offseason is enough time to transform a solid team into a contender.

If your front office can crush the draft and make smart signings in free agency, it puts the franchise in position to make a legitimate run. It all starts with identifying where you need to make upgrades. Below, we will break down the top positional needs for each team in the AFC.

Salary cap figures courtesy of Over The Cap.

Team needs : OG, OT, CB, DT, RB, EDGE

: OG, OT, CB, DT, RB, EDGE Projected cap space: $5,138,828

The Ravens will have to make some decisions on the offensive line, as their starting offensive guards are free agents, while Baltimore could create some money in parting ways with right tackle Morgan Moses. The same can be said about the defensive front, especially with Justin Madubuike and Jadeveon Clowney being free agents. Grabbing a young pass rusher in the draft would be a fantastic idea. Sticking with the defensive side, adding a cornerback in Baltimore would be smart. The Ravens had one of the best secondaries in the league in 2023 under Dennard Wilson, but the defensive assistant has now left to take over the Titans defense. There figures to be turnover at the position either way with Rock Ya-Sin, Ronald Darby, Daryl Worley and Arthur Maulet being free agents.

The league doesn't hold the running back position in high regard, but the Ravens certainly use their backs, and they have Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins looking for new deals. Maybe both leave in free agency and Baltimore swings for the fences with Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley.

Team needs : CB, S, DT, EDGE, WR, LB

: CB, S, DT, EDGE, WR, LB Projected cap space: -$55,142,609

Gabe Davis is a free agent, and may have hinted that he will be playing elsewhere in 2024. As far as weapons go, Buffalo has a young back in James Cook and tight end in Dalton Kincaid. Hopefully Stefon Diggs is back in the fold in 2024, but the Bills should add a wide receiver who can provide a threat opposite of him.

The Bills have more needs on the defensive side of the ball. Micah Hyde, Dane Jackson and Taylor Rapp are free agents looking for new deals, and then Tre'Davious White's name has been floated as a cap casualty. Sure, he's dealt with some serious injuries, but subtracting White would be a hit to this team. The defensive line is another group to keep an eye on. DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, A.J. Epenesa, Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson are just some of Buffalo's free agents on the defensive front, so Brandon Beane has some decisions to make. It also doesn't help that Buffalo currently has the second-worst cap situation in the league.

Team needs : OT, OG, C, DT, WR

: OT, OG, C, DT, WR Projected cap space: $59,436,373

A position many mock draft artists are targeting for the Bengals in the first round is right tackle, as Jonah Williams is a free agent. Cincinnati could also upgrade on the interior. Wide receiver is another position on fans' minds, as Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are free agents. The Bengals could tag Higgins, but is he really in Cincy's long-term plans? Drafting a receiver relatively high with starting potential would be a smart idea. The Bengals could also focus on the defensive line with DJ Reader set to test free agency. Drafting a defensive tackle that can add some pass-rush ability would be ideal. T'Vondre Sweat is a draft crush of many. Grabbing him in the second round could be a steal.

Team needs : DT, EDGE, S, WR, OL

: DT, EDGE, S, WR, OL Projected cap space: -$19,622,046

Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst and Jordan Elliott are free agents on the defensive line, and Cleveland could look to upgrade on the interior. Za'Darius Smith could also create a hole if he leaves in free agency, making defensive end/pass rusher a position to look at as well. The offensive line is a fascinating topic for Cleveland. I wouldn't say this unit is the Achilles' heel for the Browns, but it could experience some change this offseason. Could Jack Conklin be cut? Then left tackle Jedrick Wills had a poor season that was ended by injury. The Browns need to figure out the game plan on the offensive front, and also aim to add some depth.

Team needs : DT, S, EDGE, OT, CB, QB

: DT, S, EDGE, OT, CB, QB Projected cap space: -$24,113,842

The Broncos have to make moves at quarterback, and that includes more than just finding who Sean Payton wants to run his offense through. The front office is going to have to get creative in moving/releasing Russell Wilson -- a storyline just as notable as Denver's pursuit of its next signal-caller. The offensive line is another position group to consider adding at to keep that next quarterback upright.

Defensively, the Broncos could upgrade really everywhere, but pass rusher is one position Denver should target. Maybe even in the first round with Jared Verse or Dallas Turner. Cornerback is another position Denver could draft. Finding a young starter opposite of Patrick Surtain II would make a big difference.

Team needs : DT, EDGE, RB, CB, TE, OG

: DT, EDGE, RB, CB, TE, OG Projected cap space: $54,179,290

The Texans front office will need to look at the secondary. Derek Stingley Jr. had a great year, but Steven Nelson, Tavierre Thomas, Desmond King Jr. and Adrian Amos are free agents. Could cornerback come in the first round? If not, maybe Houston prioritizes the defensive line with Sheldon Rankins, Derek Barnett, Jerry Hughes and Jonathan Greenard being free agents. The Texans run defense had an incredible turnaround in 2023, allowing a sixth-best 96.6 rushing yards per game after allowing a league-worst 170.2 rushing yards per game in 2022. But a young pass rusher starting opposite of Will Anderson Jr. would be great for DeMeco Ryans.

Running back is another position I would target. Finding a young starter in the draft is a solid idea, but what if the Texans paired C.J. Stroud with Barkley or Tony Pollard? That would be huge.

Team needs : CB, S, WR, DT, EDGE, LB

: CB, S, WR, DT, EDGE, LB Projected cap space: $58,923,573

The secondary immediately comes to mind for the Colts, as Kenny Moore and Julian Blackmon are free agents looking for new deals. They ranked one and two in interceptions for the Colts in 2023, with seven picks split between the pair. Most of our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have mocked cornerbacks to Indy at No. 15 overall. Offensively, the Colts will have to make decisions on their leading passer, rusher and receiver, as Gardner Minshew, Zack Moss and Michael Pittman Jr. are free agents. Josh Downs impressed as a rookie, but the Colts should look to add a weapon for Anthony Richardson. Maybe a tight end.

Team needs : OG, DL, EDGE, WR, S, CB

: OG, DL, EDGE, WR, S, CB Projected cap space: $11,269,167

The Jaguars will have a chance to upgrade the interior offensive line. Trade-deadline acquisition Ezra Cleveland is now a free agent, as is Tyler Shatley. Then, center Luke Fortner is not exactly a fan favorite. The interior defensive line is also an area that could be upgraded, and maybe that's where Jacksonville goes with its first-round pick. Byron Murphy II out of Texas could be an option. Sticking with the defense, the Jaguars should add at cornerback/safety as well. Offensively, Calvin Ridley is a free agent that could re-sign with Jacksonville, but Doug Pederson likely has eyes on weapons in the draft. You can never have too many of them, and Zay Jones missed eight games due to injury last year while Christian Kirk missed five.

Kansas City Chiefs

Team needs : OT, WR, CB, DT, EDGE

: OT, WR, CB, DT, EDGE Projected cap space: $15,212,796

Wide receivers! Mecole Hardman and Richie James are free agents, and who knows how the Chiefs view Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross moving forward. The passing game featured Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice too often, while Kansas City's receivers finished with the most drops and the highest drop rate in the NFL in 2023. Adding a starting weapon should be a goal for general manager Brett Veach this offseason. The offensive line is also a position group to watch. Left tackle Donovan Smith is a free agent and right tackle Jawaan Taylor struggled with penalties. Defensively, Kansas City either has to find a way to keep Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed, or a way to replace them.

Team needs : DT, OT, OG, CB, RB, QB

: DT, OT, OG, CB, RB, QB Projected cap space: $35,253,311

Will the Raiders move forward with Aidan O'Connell as QB1, or draft J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix? Maybe the Raiders target a dog on the defensive line in the first round, to solidify the defensive front and open up things for Maxx Crosby and Tyree Wilson on the edge. I would target the cornerback position in the draft or free agency if I was Tom Telesco, as well as depth on the offensive line.

Figure out the quarterback position, make a decision on Josh Jacobs, shore up the offensive line and add some Antonio Pierce favorites on defense.

Team needs : CB, DT, TE, RB, LB

: CB, DT, TE, RB, LB Projected cap space: -$35,516,935

The Chargers have some decisions to make given their current cap situation. Some believe wide receiver Mike Williams could be an offseason casualty, which means Justin Herbert's weaponry could see an addition this offseason. CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Josh Edwards has mocked LSU's Malik Nabers to L.A. at No. 5 overall, while Chris Trapasso has Jim Harbaugh taking the legendary Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Gerald Everett is a free agent, so that could make some sense. The Chargers need to add on the offensive line. Will L.A. take a tackle like Olumuyiwa Fashanu or Joe Alt at No. 5 overall? Maybe. If this front office believes a tackle is the best player on the board, it could happen. Joe Hortiz also needs to consider a game plan at running back with Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley free agents.

Defensively, shoring up the interior is again a goal for the Chargers, as is adding at cornerback. J.C. Jackson of course didn't work out, and then Michael Davis is a free agent.

Team needs : TE, OG, CB, DT, LB

: TE, OG, CB, DT, LB Projected cap space: -$51,898,203

The Dolphins are another team that will likely be limited by available money. The offensive line immediately stands out, since players like Connor Williams, Isaiah Wynn, Robert Hunt and Kendall Lamm are free agents. The line suffered through a massive amount of injuries in 2023. Sticking with the offense, maybe Mike McDaniel goes out and gets his TE1 this offseason, whether that be in the draft or free agency.

Defensively, the Dolphins have plenty of decisions to make with the front seven. Christian Wilkins is looking to get paid, Raekwon Davis is a free agent and linebackers Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel are no longer under contract either.

Team needs : OT, DT, TE, WR, QB

: OT, DT, TE, WR, QB Projected cap space: $69,527,006

With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Patriots are expected to select their quarterback of the future. That will of course take care of a big need. To be honest, New England has plenty of needs to address this offseason. The offensive line could look different with Trent Brown and Mike Onwenu being free agents. New England could take a tackle at the top of the second round. For example, Trapasso gave the Patriots Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton at No. 34 overall in his two-round mock draft. The wide receiver room needs help too, especially with Kendrick Bourne looking for a new deal. Also consider that both Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki are free agents.

Team needs : OT, OG, S, QB, EDGE, WR

: OT, OG, S, QB, EDGE, WR Projected cap space: $1,667,122

The Jets need to revamp the entire offensive line, as it was one of the worst in the league in 2023. It goes without being said, but keeping Aaron Rodgers healthy is extremely important. Speaking of the quarterback position, the Jets need to do what they didn't last offseason and invest in a backup quarterback. They don't have to draft one high, but maybe acquire someone via trade or in free agency. The Jets should also add a wide receiver to help Garrett Wilson out.

Team needs : OT, CB, LB, OG, QB

: OT, CB, LB, OG, QB Projected cap space: -$6,017,045

The Steelers are another team exploring the quarterback market, but I can't say with certainty they will select one high in the draft. Maybe Justin Fields or Ryan Tannehill is on the way to Pittsburgh. The Steelers need to add on the offensive line as well. Maybe move Broderick Jones to left tackle and draft a right tackle, or just find a new left tackle in the draft. Defensively, the Steelers need to assess the linebacker position, but cornerback is definitely a need. Joey Porter Jr. has a bright future in this league, but Levi Wallace is a free agent and Patrick Peterson turns 34 in July.

Team needs : OT, WR, DT, CB, EDGE

: OT, WR, DT, CB, EDGE Projected cap space: $65,248,381

The Titans offensive line needs a total facelift. Tennessee is likely to take a left tackle with its first-round pick, and then center/guard Aaron Brewer is a free agent. The new coaching staff also has to figure out where Dillon Radunz and Nicholas Petit-Frere fit in if at all. The other top need for the Titans is cornerback. Tennessee has been lacking at that position for years now, and with the arrival of defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, expect the secondary to look very different in 2024. Wide receiver will likely be a position new head coach Brian Callahan targets. DeAndre Hopkins is a good No. 1, but the rest of the room is just a giant question mark. Tennessee will also make additions on the front seven -- especially if Denico Autry leaves in free agency.