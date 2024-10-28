49ers vs. Cowboys score, takeaways: San Francisco staves off Dallas' late comeback, survives on 'SNF'

The Niners did enough to pull out the win

The seasons and rosters may change, but one thing is certain: The San Francisco 49ers own the Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco earned its fourth consecutive victory over its traditional NFC rival with a 30-24 win on "Sunday Night Football in Week 8. That's the second-longest 49ers winning streak in the series history, behind only their run of six in a row from 1981-1990 when Joe Montana was running the show that was the San Francisco offense. 

Dallas took a 10-3 lead into the locker room at halftime on the strength of a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Ezekiel Elliott and a 29-yard field goal by All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey, but almost the entire football world knew that margin wouldn't hold up into the second half.  

As has been typical in each of the previous three Cowboys vs. 49ers games, San Francisco erupted for a big play out of the gate in the second half to take control of the game. This time, it was a 43-yard catch-and-run by George Kittle over the middle. He cooked Dallas safety Donovan Wilson, and he chugged his way down to the Cowboys' 4. San Francisco regained the lead, 13-10, on the very next play, a run up the middle by rookie running back Isaac Guerendo that concluded with him in the middle of the end zone. 

Then, Prescott contributed to the 49ers momentum by telegraphing a pass to CeeDee Lamb on third down, and San Francisco cornerback Deommodore Lenoir secured the football for another takeaway. Seven plays later, the 49ers heartbeat -- tight end George Kittle -- found himself all alone in the end zone for a touchdown on National Tight End's Day after a collision occurred to his left that was initially flagged and then not flagged for a 2-yard score. 

Kittle totaled 128 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions, which ran his career receiving yardage total to 6,777. That's notable because his stellar night powered him past 49ers legend Dwight Clark for the third-most receiving yards in team history. Purdy scored San Francisco's third consecutive touchdown to begin the second on a 2-yard quarterback sneak to go up 17, 27-10. He finished with 260 passing yards and a touchdown on 18 of 26 passing in addition to 56 rushing yards and a score on eight carries.  

Dallas trailed by 17 -- 27-10 -- at the conclusion of the third quarter, but Prescott and Lamb put lipstick on the pig with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, two wide-open completions on plays in which the 49ers either had a miscommunication (resulting in a 7-yard score) or collided with each other (resulting in a 20-yard score). That made things interesting, but four consecutive incompletions after Dallas got the football back down six, 30-24, with 3:15 left to play doomed its comeback efforts. The Cowboys quarterback has five touchdowns to eight interceptions in their four-game losing streak to San Francisco. He finished with 243 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 25 of 38 passing. 

Lamb produced his first 100-yard game of the season, going off for 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns while catching 13 of his 17 targets. It was his seventh career game with 10-plus catches, 100-plus receiving yards and at least one touchdown, the most such games in Cowboys history. 

Why the 49ers Won

They outscored the Cowboys 21-0 in the third quarter, racking up 167 of their 292 total yards and 10 of their 19 first downs. Purdy completed all seven of his passes in the quarter for 103 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground. San Francisco hit Dallas with one of its trademark avalanches, and the depleted Cowboys defense couldn't take the punch. The 17-point deficit was simply too large for Dallas to overcome.   

Why the Cowboys Lost

Their decimated defense, which is down their top four defensive ends and two of their top three corners, simply didn't have the stamina to hang into the second half against San Francisco's punishing offense. It didn't help that Prescott threw his seventh and eighth interceptions of the season in Week 8, which are his most in the first seven games of a season in his nine-year career. 

Playing with past-their-prime running backs in Elliott and Dalvin Cook and behind an offensive line with two rookies -- first-round left tackle Tyler Guyton and third-round center Cooper Beebe -- Prescott was swimming upstream. With Lamb blanketed on the Cowboys' final drive, Dallas needed one other pass-catcher to make plays. It didn't happen as speedy returner/receiver KaVontae Turpin dropped a dime Prescott placed right in his hands. There also may have been a little too much contact on his final throw of the night, a fourth-down throw to 2023 seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks, a play that also resulted in an incompletion. That also doesn't account for head coach Mike McCarthy's system not providing him too many easy buttons and dialing up some head-scratching play calls like Dallas' third-down-and-5 run on the opening drive to fullback Hunter Luepke. That play predictably got stuffed, which forced a Cowboys punt.  

Turning point and play of the game

The entire third quarter. San Francisco went on a game-sealing 21-0 run that had Kittle's fingerprints all over it. His 43-yard chunk play that set up their go-ahead touchdown was the type of signature play the 49ers have relied on time and time again to bully the Cowboys and create separation between the two teams.

What's next

The 49ers, who improved to 4-4, will sail into their Week 9 bye smiling after securing a much-needed victory after losing 28-18 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. The Cowboys, who fell to 3-4, will hit the road once again and head to the opposite coast to take on the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons (5-3). 

FINAL: 49ers 30, Cowboys 24

The Cowboys made it interesting, but ultimately San Francisco prevails and improves to 4-4. Big win for the Niners heading into their bye, led by a monster performance from George Kittle. Dallas drops to 3-4 heading into a road trip to Atlanta next week.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 3:38 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 11:38 pm EDT
 
Cowboys turn it over

Absolutely picture perfect throw from Dak to Turpin up the left sideline, on the exact same type of play that resulted in an interception earlier in the game... and Turpin dropped it. Hit him right in the face-mask. Would have been a massive third-down conversion. On fourth, Dak was quickly under pressure, rolled out to his right and tried to find Jalen Brooks, but he got his feet tangled with a pair of Niners defenders and fell incomplete.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 3:34 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 11:34 pm EDT
 
So you're saying there's a chance...

DeMarvion Overshown was absolutely shot out of a cannon on that second-down sack. The 49ers finally paid a price for being down to their fourth-string running back, as Isaac Guerendo totally whiffed on the block. The ensuing third down came up short and the Cowboys will get the ball back.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 3:29 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 11:29 pm EDT
 
Deebo Samuel is QUESTIONABLE to return, per the broadcast.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 3:26 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 11:26 pm EDT
 
CeeDee TD x2

Right after the message about CeeDee making things interesting, he hits the end zone again, cutting the lead down to one score for the first time since early in the second half. He was just as wide open on this touchdown as the previous one, with two Niners defenders running into each other. He's now at 13 catches for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns, and looks a lot like 2023 CeeDee Lamb.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 3:25 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 11:25 pm EDT
 
CeeDee Lamb seems like he, at least, is determined to make this interesting.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 3:23 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 11:23 pm EDT
 
Ricky Pearsall off to the races

In only his second game since returning from injured reserve after being shot in the chest prior to the start of the season, the 49ers' first-round pick made the best play of his young career with a 39-yard scamper on this jet sweep around the left edge. Led to another field goal to push San Francisco's lead back to 13 points.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 3:19 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 11:19 pm EDT
 
CeeDee TD

Now that it's approaching garbage time, the Cowboys finally got something going offensively. Granted, they needed the drive to be extended by a questionable pass interference call that erased a failed third down, but then Dak connected with Jake Ferguson, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert and finally CeeDee Lamb to get his team into the end zone. Lamb wound up wide the heck open for the score. (Dallas is down by 10, but given the way this game has done, it still feels out of reach.)

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 3:12 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 11:12 pm EDT
 
Purdy avoids disaster

After Dallas' latest point, the 49ers quickly went three-and-out. But the Cowboys almost came away with a massive interception after Purdy tried to buy time while rolling to the right and then throw downfield, only to have the pass deflected by Trevon Diggs. The ball bounced up into the air and nearly fell into the arms of Chauncey Golston, but the big defensive lineman couldn't handle the spin and come away with the pick. Instead, San Francisco was able to punt.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 3:01 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 11:01 pm EDT
 
Purdy sneaks it in

After a Deebo Samuel run to the 2-yard line that resulted in an injury to Dallas cornerback Amari Oruwariye and necessitated a commercial break, San Francisco came back and ran one of the longest QB sneaks you'll ever see. After review, they upheld Brock Purdy's rushing touchdown that extended the San Francisco lead to 27-10 near the end of the third quarter.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 2:49 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 10:49 pm EDT
 
Kittle milestone

George Kittle is absolutely smoking these Cowboys linebackers. He's up to 6 catches for 128 yards and there is no end to his dominance in sight. This latest 27-yard grab was the 500th of his career. He's the 20th tight end in history to reach that mark. He's also the fifth player to catch 500 passes with the 49ers.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 2:40 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 10:40 pm EDT
 
Cowboys entering the danger zone

After the Kittle touchdown, the Cowboys quickly went three-and-out. Up 10-6 heading into the break, Dallas now trails by double digits and could be down three scores by the end of this next Niners drive. San Francisco can pretty much put this one on ice with a touchdown here.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 2:33 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 10:33 pm EDT
 
Kittle celebrates National Tight Ends Day in the end zone

The Niners got away with a pick play at the goal line, with Chris Conley causing two Cowboys defenders to run into each other and leave Kittle wide open in the front of the end zone. The officials threw a flag at first but later picked it up, and Terry McAulay said in the broadcast that they made the right call.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 2:28 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 10:28 pm EDT
 
Dak picked again

What an absolutely beautiful play by Deommodore Lenoir. And what a disastrous throw -- again -- from Dak Prescott. A sprint left with only two available receivers is an extremely questionable play call on third down, but Dak then just flipped the ball up in the air in the hopes that it would either drop into CeeDee Lamb's arms or else fall out of bounds. That bet did not work out for him. 

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 2:22 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 10:22 pm EDT
 
Kittle goes rumbling, Guerendo hits the end zone

Dallas gave up a huge catch-and-run to George Kittle toward the end of the first half, but the Niners' drive stalled out thanks to a fumble on a Brock Purdy pump fake. Well, Kittle did it again here. He caught a pass over the middle and just absolutely took off up the left sideline, and then Guerendo took advantage by plowing into the end zone on the next snap. Niners re-take the lead on the rookie RB's first career score.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 2:15 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 10:15 pm EDT
 
Jordan Mason is back on the Niners' sideline but Guerendo is in the game. We saw something similar earlier this season when Mason left with an injury, came back, left again and then didn't return.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 2:11 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 10:11 pm EDT
 
Niners tack on another field goal

Isaac Guerendo moved the 49ers down the field quickly on that four-minute drive, but a holding penalty and a drop ended up cutting things short. San Francisco settled for Anders Carlson's second field goal of the game to cut into Dallas' lead.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 1:46 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 9:46 pm EDT
 
Mason (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

49ers RB Jordan Mason is headed to the locker room after being looked at earlier in the game, according to reporters on scene. Isaac Guerendo is filling in. The Niners said he is questionable to return to the game.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 1:34 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 9:34 pm EDT
 
49ers buckle down in the red zone

After the failed fourth-down attempt, Dallas moved down into the red zone for the second time tonight, this time courtesy of a scramble-drill throw from Dak to Jalen Tolbert to pick up a big gain. But the Cowboys then stalled out, with Dak throwing incomplete for Brevyn Spann-Ford in the back of the end zone and then Jake Ferguson nearly fumbling the ball away on third down. Dallas settled for a Brandon Aubrey field goal and a 10-3 advantage. (Aubrey, by the way, missed Cowboys practices this week because he was serving jury duty.)

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 1:30 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 9:30 pm EDT
 
Niners fail on fourth down

Deebo was open again on fourth-and-short just over midfield, but Purdy threw the ball behind him and Deebo couldn't haul it in. Pretty big missed opportunity for San Francisco and now the Cowboys have a chance to extend their surprising lead to two scores.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 1:21 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 9:21 pm EDT
 
Penalty erases massive Deebo touchdown

The Niners got Deebo Samuel wide open down the field for the second time tonight and Brock Purdy hit him right in stride for the second time tonight. Deebo took it 66 yards to the house... but the touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty on No. 2 tight end Eric Saubert. 

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 1:15 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 9:15 pm EDT
 
Zeke gives Dallas the lead

Best drive of the night for the Cowboys. After a nice punt return Turpin, Dallas marched 65 yards on 11 plays, with Dak converting a pair of third downs along the way. After a pass interference penalty in the end zone got Dallas down to the goal line, Zeke punched it in from a yard out to put the Cowboys up 7-3. (Earlier in the drive, he also had his longest run of the season, albeit for only 11 yards.)

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 1:11 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 9:11 pm EDT
 
Purdy misfires

The 49ers picked up a first down on a tough completion from Brock Purdy to George Kittle, but on the next set of downs, Purdy missed a much easier throw intended for Kittle and San Francisco punted. The Niners did not take advantage of the Prescott interception.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 12:55 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 8:55 pm EDT
 
Dak makes a big mistake

The Cowboys have been getting owned by this 49ers defense for years now, and here we go again. Dak Prescott got absolutely walloped by Nick Bosa as he let go of a deep ball down the left sideline -- a ball that he never should have thrown in the first place. Throwing into double coverage to target 5-foot-9 KaVontae Turpin is not a good idea. Ji'Ayir Brown made him pay with the interception. 

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 12:47 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 8:47 pm EDT
 
49ers start with a field goal

San Francisco got the ball into Cowboys territory, but a holding penalty on Kyle Juszczyk set the drive back. Kyle Shanahan surprisingly called for a run up the middle on third-and-10 and Jordan Mason was stopped short of the line to gain, so the Niners settled for a 50-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 12:38 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 8:38 pm EDT
 
Deebo doing Deebo things

What do you know, the 49ers got Deebo Samuel matched up on a linebacker on third down and Deebo absolutely smoked him. The 49ers just consistently do this to the Cowboys, year after year.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 12:35 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 8:35 pm EDT
 
Cowboys quickly stall out

Dallas apparently came out determined to run the ball in this game. After a good run by Zeke Elliott on the first snap of the game, things did not go well on the ground from there. In particular, a third-and-5 handoff to fullback Hunter Luepke quickly ended in disaster as Fred Warner smothered it and forced a punt.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 12:29 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 8:29 pm EDT
 
What to watch on SNF

Here are a few key matchups that could decide this game:

  • Cowboys tackles vs. Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd: Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele have struggled badly this year.
  • Dak Prescott vs. Fred Warner: The star linebacker has repeatedly messed up Dallas' passing game in recent seasons.
  • George Kittle vs Cowboys LBs: Dallas has badly struggled to defend the middle of the field.
  • Jordan Mason vs. Cowboys DL: The Niners love to run the ball, and the Cowboys can't stop the run.
Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 12:15 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 8:15 pm EDT
 
Dallas is 3-0 on the road and 0-3 at home to start the 2024 season, making them the first team to start 3-0 on the road and 0-3 at home since the 2021 New England Patriots. The Cowboys will look to continue their road game success in Week 8 at the San Francisco 49ers. 

Cowboys This Season

              Home Road

W-L         0-3     3-0

Opp PPG 39.7 16.3

Opp YPG 460.0 253.0

TO margin  -7    +1

>> 1st team to start 0-3 at home & 3-0 on road since 2021 Patriots)

 
The Dallas Cowboys go as quarterback Dak Prescott goes, and it's been rough for Prescott during Dallas' three-game losing streak against the 49ers. 

Dak Prescott Last 3 Games vs 49ers

                            TD-INT Passer Rating

2021 Wild Card    1-1          69.3

2022 Div Rd             1-2      63.6

2023 Week 5            1-3 <<    51.6

>> T-most INT in a game in career

