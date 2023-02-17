Financial decisions are taking center stage as all NFL teams have entered the offseason since the 2022 season has concluded. Decisions made in the early part of the offseason can have long lasting ramifications for teams.

Here's a look at key offseason dates running through the first week of the 2023 league year, which begins March 15. Some dates have league-wide importance. Other dates can potentially affect specific player contracts and the salary cap of individual teams because they are crucial to the timing of contract restructures, pay cuts and players being released. Notable players have been highlighted on the appropriate date with how the event is specified in their respective contracts. Less-heralded players are only mentioned on dates without a lot of activity.

Feb. 13

NFL: The waiver system for 2023 began. Players with fewer than four years of service for benefit purposes are subject to waivers and their contracts can be claimed by other teams. Players with four or more years of service become free agents when released and can be immediately signed.

Feb. 15

(Day 3 of waiver period/Day 3 after 2022 League Year Super Bowl)

Raiders: Quarterback Derek Carr was released before his $32.9 million 2023 base salary and $7.5 million of $41.9 million 2024 base salary were fully guaranteed. Both amounts were guaranteed for injury at signing. The Raiders have a $5.625 million cap charge (i.e., dead money) from releasing Carr.

Raiders: Kicker Daniel Carlson's $3.45 million 2023 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, became fully guaranteed.

Raiders: Punter A.J. Cole's $2.15 million 2023 base salary became fully guaranteed. Cole's base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing.

Giants: Wide receiver Sterling Shepard's 2023 contract year voided. Shepard becomes an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2023 league year. The Giants have a $4.245 million 2023 cap charge from the bonus proration relating to this contract year.

Feb. 17

(Day 5 of waiver period/Day 5 after 2022 League Year Super Bowl)

Seahawks: The salaries of several Seahawks are guaranteed. Safety Quandre Diggs, tight end Will Dissly, wide receiver DK Metcalf and kicker Jason Myers' $13.49 million, $5.64 million, $14.22 million and $1.165 million 2023 base salaries, which were guaranteed for injury at signing, become fully guaranteed. $2.56 million of safety Jamal Adams' $11 million 2023 base salary is fully guaranteed. Metcalf's 2023 base salary will reduce to a fully-guaranteed $2.22 million if the Seahawks commit to making the necessary $12 million payment to exercise an option for his 2025 contract year worth $18,000,471. This can be done as early as the first day of the 2023 league year on March 15 but no later than the fifth day (March 19).

NFL: The contracts of six different players void: Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark, Dolphins offensive tackle Eric Fisher, Rams cornerback Troy Hill, Colts edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton and 49ers safety Jimmie Ward. The players will be unrestricted free agents when the 2023 league year starts March 15.

Feb. 20

(23 days before start of 2023 League Year)

NFL: The contracts of 19 different players void, including Eagles cornerback James Bradberry and Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. The Eagles will have $4.972 million and $11.956 million 2023 cap charges from the bonus proration in Bradberry and Hargrave's voiding contract years. All 19 players will be unrestricted free agents at the start of the 2023 league year.

Feb. 21

(22 days before start of 2023 League Year)

NFL: The 15-day period where teams can designate franchise or transition players begins. Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Jr., Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones are prime franchise tag candidates.

Feb. 28-March 6

NFL: The NFL Scouting Combine takes place in Indianapolis. Meetings between agents of impending free agents and teams routinely occur at the combine, although these types of discussions are prohibited by NFL rules. Teams are rarely penalized for tampering with players from other teams when those players are scheduled to become free agents.

March 5

(10 days before start of 2023 League Year)

Eagles: Offensive guard Isaac Seumalo's 2023 through 2026 contract years void. He becomes an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2023 league year. The Eagles will have a $7.85 million cap charge from Seumalo's 2023 through 2026 bonus proration after voiding.

Saints: The 2023 through 2026 contract years of Saints defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon void. Kpassagnon becomes an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2023 league year. The Saints have a $2.092 million 2023 cap charge from the bonus proration relating to these contract years.

March 7

(Eight days before start of 2023 League Year)

NFL: The period for designating franchise or transition players ends at 4 p.m. ET.

March 13-15

NFL: Teams are allowed to negotiate with the agents of prospective unrestricted free agents during a two-day period beginning March 13 at 12 p.m. ET and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. ET on March 15. Prospective UFAs who don't have an agent can negotiate with front office executives of teams. Members of a team's coaching staff are prohibited from contacting self- represented UFAs. In the two-day window, prospective UFAs can't visit teams or have direct contact with team employees, except those from their current clubs unless operating without an agent. A player's ability to re-sign with his current club isn't affected by the rule. The negotiating period does not apply to unsigned players receiving restricted free agent, franchise or transition tenders.

March 15

(End of 2022 League Year)

NFL: 2022 league year ends at 3:59:59 p.m. ET.

Buccaneers: Quarterback Tom Brady's 2023 through 2026 contract years void. Brady recently announced his retirement. The Buccaneers will have $35.104 million in 2023 dead money from the bonus proration relating to these contract years. Teammate Lavonte David's 2023 through 2026 contract years also void. The linebacker becomes an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2023 league year. Tampa Bay will have $6.855 million in dead money because of David's four dummy contract years.

Patriots: Safety Devin McCourty's 2023 through 2026 contract years void. McCourty is an unrestricted free agent at the start on the 2023 league year. The Patriots will have $9.7 million in 2023 dead money from the bonus proration relating to these contract years.

Saints: Three Saints have 2023 through 2026 contract years void. There will be $7,626,941, $1,439,022 and $10.642 million cap charges relating to edge rusher Marcus Davenport, wide receiver Deonte Harty and defensive tackle David Onyemata because of the bonus proration from their respective contract years. The players will be unrestricted free agents when the 2023 league year begins.

March 15

(Day 1 of 2023 League Year)

NFL: The top 51 begins. Only the top 51 salaries (i.e., cap numbers), including unsigned franchise, transition and restricted free agent tenders, on a team count against the salary cap during the offseason. All teams must be under the salary cap prior to 4:00 p.m. ET.

NFL: The 2023 league year and free agency begin at 4 p.m. ET.

NFL: The trading period begins at 4 p.m. ET.

Broncos: A five-day period for the Broncos to pick up an option on quarterback Russell Wilson's 2027 contract year worth $45 million starts. A $20 million payment is required for Wilson's 2027 contract year. Wilson's 2023 base salary reduces from a fully-guaranteed $28 million to a fully-guaranteed $8 million with the option being picked up.

Cardinals: A 10-day window to pick up an option on quarterback Kyler Murray's 2028 contract year for $45,357,360 opens. A $36 million payment is necessary for Murray's 2028 contract year. His 2023 base salary reduces from a fully-guaranteed $38 million to a fully-guaranteed $2 million with the option being exercised.

Bills: This is the first day of a seven-day period for the Bills to exercise options for wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tight end Dawson Knox's 2027 and 2026 contract years worth $18 million and. $12,535,093, respectively. Paying the required $16 million for Diggs' 2027 contract year will drop his fully-guaranteed $23.91 million 2023 base salary to a fully-guaranteed $7.91 million. The $10 million for Knox's 2026 contract year will take his fully-guaranteed $11.955 million 2023 base salary to a fully-guaranteed $1.955 million.

Eagles: A 10-day window for the Eagles to pick up options in wide A.J. Brown and edge rusher Haason Reddick's contracts opens. With Brown, a $10.17 million payment is required for a dummy 2027 contract year. His 2023 base salary reduces from a fully-guaranteed $11.25 million to a fully-guaranteed $1.08 million with the option being exercised. Additionally, the remaining $16,470,471 of Brown's $20.25 million 2024 base salary is fully guaranteed. The other $3,779,529 was fully guaranteed at signing. In Reddick's case, a $15.17 million payment is required for a dummy 2027 contract year. His 2023 base salary reduces from a fully-guaranteed $16.25 million to a fully-guaranteed $1.08 million with the option being exercised.

March 16

(Day 2 of 2023 League Year)

Dolphins: Edge rusher Bradley Chubb's $19.75 million 2024 base salary is fully guaranteed. It was guaranteed for injury when he signed his deal.

March 17

(Day 3 of 2023 League Year)

Chiefs: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' fully-guaranteed $34.4 million roster bonus is due.

Rams: The guarantees for several prominent Rams are triggered. $1.5 million of quarterback Matthew Stafford's $27.5 million 2023 base salary is already fully-guaranteed. The remaining $26 million, which is guaranteed for injury, becomes secure. By paying $26 million to exercise an option for Stafford's 2026 contract year worth $31 million, the 2023 base reduces to $1.5 million. The window for exercise is the first through the third day of the league year. Stafford's $31 million 2024 base salary and 2025 third day of the league year roster bonus, both guaranteed for injury at signing, are fully guaranteed. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald's injury-guaranteed $13.5 million 2023 base salary is secure. His fully-guaranteed $15 million roster bonus is due. Donald's $5 million 2024 third-day-of-the-league-year roster bonus, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, becomes secure. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp's injury-guaranteed $15 million 2023 base salary is secure. His $20 million in 2024 compensation consisting of a $15 million base salary and $5 million third-day-of-the-league roster bonus are already guaranteed for injury. Both are fully guaranteed.

Browns: A few players have guarantees vest. $10 million of edge rusher Myles Garrett's $17 million 2023 base salary is already fully guaranteed. The last $7 million is completely secure. $1.024 million of cornerback Denzel Ward's $15.324 million 2024 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is already fully guaranteed. The remaining $14.3 million becomes fully guaranteed. Offensive tackle Jack Conklin's injury-guaranteed $12.15 million 2023 base salary is fully guaranteed. His injury-guaranteed $12.85 million 2024 base salary is fully guaranteed. Tight end David Njoku's $12.5 million injury-guaranteed 2023 base salary, of which $4.5 million was fully guaranteed at signing, becomes fully guaranteed. The $3 million of his $13 million 2024 base salary that was guaranteed for injury is completely secure. Conklin and Njoku's 2023 base salaries reduce to $1.165 million and $4.5 million, respectively, with $10.985 million and $8 million payments by the 15th day of the league year (March 29) to pick up options for dummy 2027 contract years.

Colts: $12 million of quarterback Matt Ryan's $19,205,882 million 2023 base salary is already fully guaranteed. The remaining $7,205,882 becomes completely secure. Ryan's injury-guaranteed $10 million roster bonus is due.

Raiders: They have some contract guarantees vest. Wide receiver Davante Adams' $16.89 million 2024 base salary that was guaranteed for injury at signing becomes completely secure. Defensive end Maxx Crosby's injury-guaranteed $19.01 million 2024 base salary is fully guaranteed. His $10.005 million roster bonus is due. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's $6.5 million 2023 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed. He has a fully-guaranteed $4.32 million roster bonus that's due. $8.25 million of tight end Darren Waller's $11 million 2023 base salary is already fully guaranteed. Chandler Jones' fully-guaranteed $8.5 million roster bonus is payable.

Chargers: The $3,415,529 of safety Derwin James' $12.75 million 2024 base salary that was fully guaranteed at signing is secure.

Packers: Cornerback Jaire Alexander, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, defensive tackle Kenny Clark, cornerback Rasul Douglas and linebacker Preston Smith are due $11.45 million, $9.5 million, $3 million, $2 million, $2 million and $7.5 million roster bonuses.

Vikings: They have several contract guarantees vest for key players. Offensive tackle Brian O'Neill's $14.4 million 2023 base salary is secure. $1.25 million of safety Harrison Smith's $14.7 million 2023 base salary is fully guaranteed. $2 million of running back Dalvin Cook's $10.4 million 2023 base salary is fully guaranteed. These amounts were guaranteed for injury at signing. $5 million of wide receiver Adam Thielen's $11,817,647 2023 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. The entire base salary becomes fully guaranteed. Additionally, quarterback Kirk Cousins' fully-guaranteed $20 million roster bonus is due.

Dolphins: The base salaries of a few players become secure. Most notably, $4 million of cornerback Xavien Howard's $15 million 2024 base salary is fully guaranteed. $5 million of offensive tackle Terron Armstead's $13.25 million 2023 base salary is fully guaranteed. His fully-guaranteed 2023 $8 million roster bonus is due. Linebacker Jerome Baker's $8.41 million 2023 base salary is fully guaranteed. All of the amounts that can become fully guaranteed were guaranteed for injury when these contracts were signed. Additionally, Howard's fully-guaranteed $18.15 million 2023 base salary reduces to $1.165 million if his dummy 2027 contract year is picked up. A $16.985 million payment is required. The window to exercise the option is the first 10 days of the league year.

Saints: Key players have salary guarantees vest. $12 million of cornerback Marshon Lattimore's $15 million 2024 base salary becomes fully-guaranteed. $6.5 million of offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk's $17 million 2024 base salary is fully guaranteed. $4 million of running back Alvin Kamara's $9.4 million 2023 base salary is fully guaranteed. $5.8 million quarterback Jameis Winston's $12.8 million 2023 base salary is fully guaranteed. These amounts were guaranteed for injury at signing.

Eagles: $6 million (guaranteed for injury) of tight end Dallas Goedert's $14 million 2024 base salary becomes fully guaranteed.

Giants: Wide receiver Kenny Golladay's $4.5 million roster bonus, which became fully guaranteed on last March 18 on the third day of the 2022 league year, is due.

Commanders: A couple of prominent players have salaries fully-guaranteed. $4 million (guaranteed for injury) of quarterback Carson Wentz's $20 million base salary is fully guaranteed. Wentz's unsecured $5 million roster bonus is due. $12.5 million of wide receiver Terry McLaurin's injury-guaranteed $15.15 million 2024 base salary is secure. His fully-guaranteed $2 million roster bonus is due. $2.5 million of defensive tackle Jonathan Allen's $14 million 2023 base salary becomes completely secure. The $2.5 million is guaranteed for injury.

Lions: $9 million of center Frank Ragnow's 2023 base salary is already fully guaranteed. The remaining $2.55 million is secure.

Patriots: $2 million of edge rusher Matthew Judon's $11 million 2023 base salary is fully guaranteed. His teammate, tight end Jonnu Smith, has $6.25 million of his $10 million 2023 base salary becoming fully guaranteed. Both amounts were guaranteed for injury at signing.

March 18

(Day 4 of 2023 League Year)

Bills: $8.35 million of cornerback Tre'Davious White's $8.6 million 2023 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. $6.35 million of the $8.35 million is already completely secure. The remaining $2 million becomes fully guaranteed.

March 19

(Day 5 of 2023 League Year)

49ers: This is the last day for the 49ers to exercise an option for wide receiver Deebo Samuel's dummy 2027 contract year. A $9.215 million payment is necessary to pick up the option. If the option year is declined, Samuel's 2023 base salary is $10.295 million, which is already fully guaranteed, instead of $1.08 million.

Bills: Three core players have salary guarantees vest. $10 million of quarterback Josh Allen's $23.5 million 2024 base salary is already fully guaranteed. The remaining $10 million becomes fully-guaranteed. $16.5 million of Allen's $25 million fifth-day-of-the-2025-league-year roster bonus, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed. $3.5 million of linebacker Matt Milano's $9.25 million 2023 base salary is fully guaranteed. The $3.25 million was guaranteed for injury at signing. Tight end Dawson Knox's injury-guaranteed $5 million fifth-day-of-the-2024-league-year roster bonus is completely secure. His $4.91 million 2024 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. $3.58 million is fully guaranteed.

Colts: The guarantees for several important players are triggered. Offensive guard Quenton Nelson's $19 million 2024 base salary that's guaranteed for injury is fully guaranteed. $12 million of linebacker Shaquille Leonard's injury-guaranteed $15.7 million 2023 base salary is already fully guaranteed. The final $3.7 million becomes fully guaranteed. $10 million of offensive tackle Braden Smith's injury-guaranteed $16 million 2023 base salary is already fully guaranteed. The remaining $6 million becomes fully guaranteed.

Rams: Linebacker Bobby Wagner's $7.5 million 2023 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed. His fully-guaranteed $3.5 million roster bonus is payable. Wagner also has a $2.5 million injury-guaranteed 2024 fifth-day-of-the-2024-league-year roster bonus that becomes completely secure. Also, wide receiver Allen Robinson's $5.25 million fully-guaranteed roster bonus is due.

Ravens: This is the deadline for the Ravens to exercise options for kicker Justin Tucker and safety Marcus Williams' 2027 and 2026 contract years worth $5.15 million and $14 million, respectively. A $6 million payment is required to reduce Tucker's 2023 salary from a fully-guaranteed $7.25 million to a fully-guaranteed $1.25 million. Tucker's $3.5 million 2024 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed. With Williams, a $14.92 million payment is necessary to lower his fully-guaranteed $16 million base salary to $1.08 million. Additionally, $7.35 million of cornerback Marlon Humphrey's $10.5 million 2023 base salary is already secure. The remaining $3.15 million is fully guaranteed.

Cardinals: A couple of key Cardinals have salary guaranteed. $7 million of tight end Zach Ertz's $8.755 million 2023 base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. $4 million of this $7 million is already fully guaranteed. The other $3 million is fully guaranteed. Ertz's $1.5 million roster bonus is due. $4 million of offensive tackle D.J. Humphries' $5.5 million 2023 base salary was injury guaranteed at signing. The $4 million is fully guaranteed. Also, running back James Conner's $2 million roster bonus is due.

Bengals: Defensive end Trey Hendrickson's $3 million roster bonus is due.

Buccaneers: $13.362 million of defensive tackle Vita Vea's $15.5 million 2023 base salary is guaranteed for injury. $6.681 million of the $13.362 million becomes completely secure.

Falcons: Offensive tackle Jake Matthews' $15.5 million 2024 base salary, which is guaranteed for injury, becomes fully guaranteed.

Titans: Edge rusher Harold Landry's injury-guaranteed $17.25 million 2024 base salary becomes fully guaranteed.