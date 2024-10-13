Bears vs. Jaguars live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch NFL game in London

We are underway from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears are duking it out to begin Sunday's Week 6 action.

Both clubs are coming off wins in Week 5, and this international showdown has large ramifications for each franchise. For the Jags, who begin a two-week stint in London with the game, they won their first game of the season last Sunday and will need to start stacking victories together to claw out of the four-loss hole they dug themselves in during the first month of the regular season. Meanwhile, the Bears come into this game at 3-2 but are in a highly competitive NFC North division, and a win here to move them up to 4-2 would go a long way in their hopes of reaching the playoffs in Year 1 of Caleb Williams' career.

As this game continues to unfold, make sure to check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Jaguars vs. Bears where to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bears -1.5; O/U 44.5 (via SportsLine consensus)