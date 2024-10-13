Bears vs. Jaguars live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch NFL game in London

Caleb Williams and the Bears look for their third straight win

We are underway from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears are duking it out to begin Sunday's Week 6 action. 

Both clubs are coming off wins in Week 5, and this international showdown has large ramifications for each franchise. For the Jags, who begin a two-week stint in London with the game, they won their first game of the season last Sunday and will need to start stacking victories together to claw out of the four-loss hole they dug themselves in during the first month of the regular season. Meanwhile, the Bears come into this game at 3-2 but are in a highly competitive NFC North division, and a win here to move them up to 4-2 would go a long way in their hopes of reaching the playoffs in Year 1 of Caleb Williams' career. 

As this game continues to unfold, make sure to check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Jaguars vs. Bears where to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)
TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Bears -1.5; O/U 44.5 (via SportsLine consensus)

Jaguars pick off Caleb Williams 

Woof. Caleb Williams had D.J. Moore deep down the left sideline for what likely would've been a touchdown. The rookie quarterback put a little too much under the throw, however, and it hung long enough in the air for Jaguars safety Andre Cisco to make an interception. 

 
Williams finds Odunze for 28-yard gain

The Bears have enjoyed a couple of chunk plays in the second quarter. The latest was a rookie-to-rookie connection between Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze for a gain of 28 yards. 

 
Bears long snapper ruled out

Bears long snapper Scott Daly (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the game. After that touchdown, Cole Kmet served as the backup long snapper and will remain in that post for the rest of the day. 

 
Bears take lead with Cole Kmet touchdown

After a sluggish opening quarter, the Bears offense came alive during their first possession of the second quarter. Upon getting into Jacksonville territory, Caleb Williams connected with tight end Cole Kmet for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 7-3 lead. 

 
Bears go three-and-out again

Rough start for the Chicago offense in London with back-to-back three-and-outs. They also burned a timeout with the play clock ticking down to zero on third down. Through two drives, they have just 7 yards of total offense. 

 
Jaguars offense stalls in red zone

What has grown to be a familiar storyline for the Jaguars this season, Trevor Lawrence and the offense stalled in the red zone and were forced to settle for a field goal. While they took a 3-0 lead over the Bears, it should have resulted in a touchdown. Gabe Davis dropped an end zone pass from Lawrence on third-and-goal, which led to the field goal attempt. Davis also had a false start penalty when the Jags were at the Chicago 8-yard line, moving them backward. 

 
Welcome back, Evan Engram

In his first game back since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1, the Jaguars saw early production from tight end Evan Engram. On a second-and-8 play on the team's opening drive, Trevor Lawrence found Engram for a 14-yard gain on his first target. 

 
Jaguars force three-and-out to begin game

For a Jacksonville defense that has struggled so far this season, they got off on the right foot in London. The Jags forced a three-and-out for the Chicago offense, culminating in a third-down sack of Caleb Williams. They had previously gone four-straight games giving up a touchdown on the opening drive. 

 
A couple of No. 1 overall picks in Trevor Lawrence and Caleb Williams are set to duke it out from London. Welcome to Sunday's Week 6 action! 

 
