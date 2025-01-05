Bengals vs. Steelers score, takeaways: Joe Burrow and Co. keep playoff hopes alive, survive Pittsburgh rally

PITTSBURGH -- They may not make the playoffs, but the Bengals looked like a playoff team during the first three quarters of Saturday night's must-win game against the Steelers.

Cincinnati (9-8) largely controlled the game and led 19-7 several minutes into the fourth quarter. A muffed punt by the Bengals, though, turned the momentum as the Steelers threatened to steal the game. But the Bengals' defense slammed the door on Pittsburgh's comeback hopes after Trey Hendrickson (who had 3.5 sacks on the night) sacked Russell Wilson on the Steelers' final drive. Wilson then misfired on a deep pass intended for a wide-open George Pickens on the next play, as Cincinnati turned Pittsburgh's offense over on downs in the closing seconds, sealing the victory.

The Bengals needed a win over Pittsburgh to have a chance at making the playoffs (they also need the Dolphins and Broncos to lose on Sunday). Cincinnati doesn't control its own destiny, but it did its part against a Steelers team that will go into the playoffs with a four-game losing streak.

Winners of five straight games, the Bengals received another sterling performance from quarterback Joe Burrow, who completed his first 12 passes that included a touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase on the game's first drive. Chase caught 10 passes for 96 yards while getting closer to winning the "triple crown." The Bengals won despite Tee Higgins leaving the game in the second half with an ankle injury.

Pittsburgh's defense held tough, especially in the red zone. But it was unable to overcome its offense's most recent lackluster performance. The Steelers (10-7) received another dismal game from Wilson, who finished the game with just 148 yards. Pittsburgh also got virtually nothing from Pickens, who caught one pass for no yards on six targets with three drops.

Here are some key takeaways from Cody Benjamin:

Play of the game

It was an evening littered with some pristine Joe Burrow darts, but the quarterback's poise under pressure on this toss to Tanner Hudson was representative of the cool hand he brought to a thoroughly ugly AFC North affair, helping Cincinnati stay in front for the entirety of the critical rematch:

The Bengals did their job, barely

On a night where Joe Burrow easily outdueled Russell Wilson and the Bengals thoroughly outgained and outpossessed the Steelers on the road, the scoreboard did not tell the same tale, as Zac Taylor's offense finished just 1 of 4 in the red zone, relying on four different Cade York field goals to survive a late Pittsburgh comeback attempt. On one hand, the Bengals deserve credit for securing the win even as Tee Higgins joined Chase Brown on the sidelines, and the Trey Hendrickson-led defense certainly rose to the occasion in some tight spots. Provided they get the help they need on Sunday to sneak into the playoffs, they'll need better health and protection up front if they intend to make an actual postseason run.

The Steelers are legitimately concerning

Not so much to other playoff teams but to, well, anyone invested in a real postseason run from Mike Tomlin's group. Russell Wilson showed some late-game fight to threaten a last-minute comeback, but he also exhibited questionable crunch-time decision-making on Pittsburgh's final drive. Up until it was too late, by the way, Wilson couldn't get anything churning through the air, in part because George Pickens forgot how to catch, and in part because the entire Arthur Smith-led operation appeared to be stuck in slow motion. Had the Bengals simply converted one or three more of their red-zone opportunities, Steelers fans would probably be lambasting their club even more for its mostly uncompetitive offensive showing.

Another AFC North rematch likely awaits

Pittsburgh's loss means as long as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Steelers will be booked for a wild-card trip to Baltimore, and a third matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. That may or may not spell trouble for Steel City, as the Steelers used their stingy defense to outlast John Harbaugh's contender back in November, but fell badly to the Ravens in the December rematch.

What's next

The Bengals (9-8) will hope and pray both the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins lose on Sunday; that would grant Cincinnati the final wild-card spot in the AFC playoff picture. The Steelers (10-7), meanwhile, will lick their wounds following a fourth straight defeat ahead of a matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend, either against the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens or Houston Texans.