Bengals vs. Steelers score, takeaways: Joe Burrow and Co. keep playoff hopes alive, survive Pittsburgh rally

Steelers defense steps up big again
Just needing to move the sticks a few times to ice their close lead, the Bengals fail to finish, with Joe Burrow stumbling to the grass on a critical sack that once again gives Pittsburgh a chance to steal this:
PITTSBURGH -- They may not make the playoffs, but the Bengals looked like a playoff team during the first three quarters of Saturday night's must-win game against the Steelers.
Cincinnati (9-8) largely controlled the game and led 19-7 several minutes into the fourth quarter. A muffed punt by the Bengals, though, turned the momentum as the Steelers threatened to steal the game. But the Bengals' defense slammed the door on Pittsburgh's comeback hopes after Trey Hendrickson (who had 3.5 sacks on the night) sacked Russell Wilson on the Steelers' final drive. Wilson then misfired on a deep pass intended for a wide-open George Pickens on the next play, as Cincinnati turned Pittsburgh's offense over on downs in the closing seconds, sealing the victory.
The Bengals needed a win over Pittsburgh to have a chance at making the playoffs (they also need the Dolphins and Broncos to lose on Sunday). Cincinnati doesn't control its own destiny, but it did its part against a Steelers team that will go into the playoffs with a four-game losing streak.
Winners of five straight games, the Bengals received another sterling performance from quarterback Joe Burrow, who completed his first 12 passes that included a touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase on the game's first drive. Chase caught 10 passes for 96 yards while getting closer to winning the "triple crown." The Bengals won despite Tee Higgins leaving the game in the second half with an ankle injury.
Pittsburgh's defense held tough, especially in the red zone. But it was unable to overcome its offense's most recent lackluster performance. The Steelers (10-7) received another dismal game from Wilson, who finished the game with just 148 yards. Pittsburgh also got virtually nothing from Pickens, who caught one pass for no yards on six targets with three drops.
Here are some key takeaways from Cody Benjamin:
It was an evening littered with some pristine Joe Burrow darts, but the quarterback's poise under pressure on this toss to Tanner Hudson was representative of the cool hand he brought to a thoroughly ugly AFC North affair, helping Cincinnati stay in front for the entirety of the critical rematch:
On a night where Joe Burrow easily outdueled Russell Wilson and the Bengals thoroughly outgained and outpossessed the Steelers on the road, the scoreboard did not tell the same tale, as Zac Taylor's offense finished just 1 of 4 in the red zone, relying on four different Cade York field goals to survive a late Pittsburgh comeback attempt. On one hand, the Bengals deserve credit for securing the win even as Tee Higgins joined Chase Brown on the sidelines, and the Trey Hendrickson-led defense certainly rose to the occasion in some tight spots. Provided they get the help they need on Sunday to sneak into the playoffs, they'll need better health and protection up front if they intend to make an actual postseason run.
Not so much to other playoff teams but to, well, anyone invested in a real postseason run from Mike Tomlin's group. Russell Wilson showed some late-game fight to threaten a last-minute comeback, but he also exhibited questionable crunch-time decision-making on Pittsburgh's final drive. Up until it was too late, by the way, Wilson couldn't get anything churning through the air, in part because George Pickens forgot how to catch, and in part because the entire Arthur Smith-led operation appeared to be stuck in slow motion. Had the Bengals simply converted one or three more of their red-zone opportunities, Steelers fans would probably be lambasting their club even more for its mostly uncompetitive offensive showing.
Pittsburgh's loss means as long as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Steelers will be booked for a wild-card trip to Baltimore, and a third matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. That may or may not spell trouble for Steel City, as the Steelers used their stingy defense to outlast John Harbaugh's contender back in November, but fell badly to the Ravens in the December rematch.
The Bengals (9-8) will hope and pray both the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins lose on Sunday; that would grant Cincinnati the final wild-card spot in the AFC playoff picture. The Steelers (10-7), meanwhile, will lick their wounds following a fourth straight defeat ahead of a matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend, either against the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens or Houston Texans.
It's been a huge night for Cincy in terms of outgaining Pittsburgh, but the scoreboard doesn't show it; all those field goal drives won't matter in the end if the Steelers can get in the end zone again. Joe Burrow has nowhere to go with the football on his latest series, moving just 18 yards in five plays, as Tee Higgins nurses an ankle injury on the sidelines. The punt gives Russell Wilson the ball with under six to play.
Steelers make it a 19-14 game after Wilson hits Pat Freiermuth on a 19-yard TD. Freiermuth was wide open; LB Germaine Pratt was probably responsible for that as he didn't go with Freiermuth after he ran past him.
Pittsburgh's defense needs to make a stop, though. There's 8:07 left to conceivable the Steelers can put together one more scoring drive.
Harris walking off the field slowly after a 12-yard catch-and-carry. He's walking very gingerly on Pittsburgh's sideline. I'd expect his night is done. The Steelers can't win the North and they'll need him to be as fresh as possible for next week. Might be Harris' last play in Pittsburgh as a Steeler given his contract situation.
It's Cade York's evening, everyone. Once again, Joe Burrow leads a long drive just shredding Pittsburgh through the air, mostly with quick, snappy throws and a couple of last-second improvisations, such as a cool dump-off to Tanner Hudson that moves the sticks. The Steelers hold firm at the close, forcing a just-miss from Burrow targeting Mike Gesicki in the end zone, but a fourth York field goal gives the Bengals a 19-7 lead. Better yet: Russell Wilson and the Steelers offense haven't looked remotely explosive all night.
Tee Higgins (ankle), Cody Ford (chest) QUESTIONABLE
A couple of Steelers bury the Bengals quarterback on third-and-2 from the Pittsburgh 5-yard line, and the MVP candidate is very slow to get up, taking a few moments to lay upwards on the turf and collect his breath, some shards of grass stuck to his facemask. He gets up after receiving medical attention but walks off the field as Cincy goes up 16-7 on another Cade York field goal, then returns to the sidelines appearing to be OK.
Harris lost four yards on first down, and that basically sunk the ship of what was Pittsburgh's first drive of the second half. Bengals have nearly 100 more yards than the Steelers at this point.
Joe Burrow threads a beauty to Tee Higgins along the sidelines to push Cincinnati deep into Steelers territory, and he threads another to Ja'Marr Chase on third-and-goal from the 9, but the typically unstoppable wideout can't quite get his hands around the pass as he leaps against Corey Trice Jr. So Cincy settles for a 27-yard Cade York field goal, and the visitors go up 13-7. This has been an ugly AFC North contest through nearly two quarters. Neither side has taken a definitive step forward, though the Bengals are clearly moving the ball at a better rate. They've got more than twice as many yards as the Steelers so far.
Jaylen Warren doesn't get a yard on fourth and short, so the Bengals have the ball deep in Steelers territory with less than a minute in the half. Bengals can make up for Burrow's pick on previous possession.
The Bengals simply do not want to finish drives. After successive series in which they turn it over on downs and go three-and-out, Cincy gets bonus life after a would-be T.J. Watt strip-sack is offset by defensive holding from Corey Trice Jr., who's replacing the injured Donte Jackson. But then Burrow goes right back to Ja'Marr Chase with a quick slant, only to have the ball tipped out by Patrick Queen and into the waiting arms of rookie cover man Beanie Bishop. That's Bishop's fourth pick of the year.
Joe Burrow and Co. go three-and-out after the Bengals front fails to hold up against Preston Smith and the rest of Mike Tomlin's front, but then Calvin Austin can't hang onto the ensuing punt after he's contacted, and Cincy gets another chance at points before halftime. Zac Taylor's group takes over inside the 35.
A nice PBU by Bengals rookie Josh Newton on third down forced a Steelers punt. Steelers have gone oddly conservative with a heavy dose of runs. Pittsburgh needed to run more after the last three games, and the weather might be playing a factor. But it's conservative and honestly predictable.
Cincy gets into Pittsburgh territory quickly, but on fourth-and-1 from the 37, Joe Burrow's pass to Mike Gesicki gets deflected by Cameron Heyward, and the Bengals turn it over on downs. Burrow also had Khalil Herbert coming open out of the backfield, but he went with the telegraphed read. The Bengals end up holding the ball for 3:21, but they advance just 19 total yards on six plays. It's still 10-7, Cincinnati, but the Bengals' offensive hiccups to close their last few series could come back to bite them.
Harris scores his 6th rushing TD in his last five games vs. the Bengals. The Steelers parlay Williams' big catch into a score. Steelers leaned on their running game on that drive and also received a favorable penalty against Cam Taylor-Britt that helped set up Harris' TD.
Pittsburgh's offense was stagnant before Wilson launched a 26-yard completion to Mike Williams as the first quarter ended. Play occurred on a third-and-11 play as the Steelers are in Bengals territory for the first time.
Williams has supposedly been making plays like that in practice, so an encouraging sign for the Steelers' offense.
Cincinnati exhibits its clear offensive edge on series No. 2, piling up 11 plays to advance into enemy territory, but some pressure off the right side leaves Joe Burrow exposed to a hit from Patrick Queen, and the ball pops free. The Bengals recover, avoiding a turnover, but have to settle for a 48-yard field goal by Cade York. Burrow is otherwise a perfect 12 for 12 through the air, just carving up the Steelers secondary.
Wilson sacked by Trey Hendrickson and friends on third down, as Steelers lose six yards and punt on their first drive. Bengals D set the tone on that drive when rookie CB Josh Newton stopped George Pickens in his tracks on a quick pass on second down. Newton's emergence has been one of the keys to Cincinnati's four-game winning streak.
Needing a win to stay alive in the playoff picture, Cincinnati cruises down the field on the opening possession. Joe Burrow looks cool as ever, feeding both Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Gesicki to make it 7-0 Bengals. He goes 6 for 6 on the first drive, moving 73 yards in just over 5 minutes. And already it's apparent the Steelers will be sorely missing starting cornerback Donte Jackson, who's out with a back injury. Chase seals the deal with his 17th (!) touchdown catch of the year.
By deferring kickoff, Steelers make the Bengals start facing the open-ended side of the stadium, which could impact throwing and kicking.
Kickoff temp is 19 degrees. With a slight wind.
The trio has been the team's captains during the winning streak and are again tonight. Bengals lose toss, Steelers defer to second half. Cincy will start with the ball.
Last 4 games:
70 carries, 342 yards, 5 touchdowns, 4.89 YPC average
Baltimore has won the No. 3 seed, so the best the Steelers can do is the 5th seed. Here's a quick look at Pittsburgh's playoff scenarios.
Najee Harris isn't signed next year, and the thought is that he may get the chance to test the open market. So, this could be Harris' final home game as a Steeler. He's had a lot of success against the Bengals and in late games in his career. So this could be another big one for him.
Steelers warming up with Browns-Ravens game on in the background. So Steelers will know whether or not they can win the North before kickoff.
Joe Burrow can strengthen his MVP case with a win tonight. He can actually become only the 5th player ever with at least 5,000 yards and 45 TD's in a season. Only two players, though, have won MVP without making the playoffs (Johnny Unitas in 1967, O.J. Simpson in 1973).
Baltimore is less than a quarter away from winning the AFC North (they're ahead 21-3 over CLE), which means that the best Pittsburgh can do is the fifth seed. The Steelers can clinch the fifth seed with a win today, but will fall to the 6th seed with a loss and a Chargers win Sunday over the Raiders.
If the Steelers are the sixth seed, they will travel to Baltimore for the wild-card round.