Bills vs. Jaguars live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'MNF'

Buffalo looking to remain unbeaten

In the first of two Week 3 "Monday Night Football" games, the Buffalo Bills play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bills have won each of their first two games of the season, defeating the Cardinals and Dolphins in disparate fashions. It took a superhuman effort from Josh Allen to come from behind against Arizona, while James Cook went nuclear in the first half against Miami and Buffalo was on cruise control the rest of the way.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, took a come-from-ahead loss to the Dolphins in Week 1, then looked inept in losing to the Browns in Week 2. The Jags have scored just 30 points to date, and they even made Cleveland's offense look competent last week. 

So, will the Bills stay unbeaten, or will the Jaguars capture their first win of the young season? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch 

Date: Monday, Sept. 23 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)
Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Bills -5.5; O/U 46.5 (via SportsLine consensus odds)

Bills inactives

Buffalo is very shorthanded on defense this week, with Matt Milano on IR and both Terrel Bernard and Taron Johnson out this evening. Rasul Douglas could move into the slot while Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam play outside, or Ja'Marcus Ingram could get more snaps. Baylon Spector and Dorian Williams figure to be the top linebackers, though we could see more three-safety looks.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 10:29 PM
Pinned
Link copied

Jaguars inactives

As expected, Jacksonville will be without TE Evan Engram and DB Darnell Savage, among others. Brenton Strange will fill in for Engram, while Jarrian Jones should see more snaps in place of Savage, as he did last week.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 10:26 PM
