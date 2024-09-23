Bills vs. Jaguars live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'MNF'

In the first of two Week 3 "Monday Night Football" games, the Buffalo Bills play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bills have won each of their first two games of the season, defeating the Cardinals and Dolphins in disparate fashions. It took a superhuman effort from Josh Allen to come from behind against Arizona, while James Cook went nuclear in the first half against Miami and Buffalo was on cruise control the rest of the way.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, took a come-from-ahead loss to the Dolphins in Week 1, then looked inept in losing to the Browns in Week 2. The Jags have scored just 30 points to date, and they even made Cleveland's offense look competent last week.

So, will the Bills stay unbeaten, or will the Jaguars capture their first win of the young season? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 23 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bills -5.5; O/U 46.5 (via SportsLine consensus odds)