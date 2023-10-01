Colts vs. Rams updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will look to defend their home field on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Colts will stroll into this one as the favorite.

It may have taken the full four quarters to finish the job, but Indianapolis ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Ravens 22-19.

It was another big night for Zack Moss, who rushed for 122 yards, and also caught a touchdown. The Colts also relied on the talents of Matt Gay, who kicked two long-distance field goals, the longest a 54-yard boot in overtime, which proved pivotal in the final score.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell just short of the Bengals by a score of 19-16.

Indianapolis' win bumped their season record to 2-1 while Los Angeles' loss dropped theirs to 1-2.

Looking ahead, the contest is expected to be close, with the Colts going off as just a 1-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.