Cowboys vs. Rams takeaways: Stetson Bennett shakes off four INTs with game-winning TD pass for L.A.

Resilience was the theme of Sunday's preseason opener between the Rams and Cowboys. After throwing four interceptions, Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett rebounded by throwing the game-winning touchdown pass while leading the home team to a 13-12 win over Dallas.

Trailing for most of the second half, the Rams won the game after driving 70 yards on 13 plays on their final possession. The winning score came on 4th-and-goal as Bennett scrambled around before finding tight end Miller Forristall in the end zone.

Despite the turnovers, Bennett was able to lead the game's only drive that ended with a touchdown. Each of the Cowboys' scores came courtesy of Brandon Aubrey, who made four of his five field goal tries. All but one of the Cowboys' scoring drives took place with former first-round pick Trey Lance under center. Lance threw for 188 yards on 25 of 41 passing.

We'll have a full breakdown of Sunday's game shortly, but in the meantime, check out our live blog below to re-live the action in real time.



