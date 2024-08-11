Cowboys vs. Rams takeaways: Stetson Bennett shakes off four INTs with game-winning TD pass for L.A.

Bennett's TD pass came on 4th-and-goal

Resilience was the theme of Sunday's preseason opener between the Rams and Cowboys. After throwing four interceptions, Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett rebounded by throwing the game-winning touchdown pass while leading the home team to a 13-12 win over Dallas. 

Trailing for most of the second half, the Rams won the game after driving 70 yards on 13 plays on their final possession. The winning score came on 4th-and-goal as Bennett scrambled around before finding tight end Miller Forristall in the end zone. 

Despite the turnovers, Bennett was able to lead the game's only drive that ended with a touchdown. Each of the Cowboys' scores came courtesy of Brandon Aubrey, who made four of his five field goal tries. All but one of the Cowboys' scoring drives took place with former first-round pick Trey Lance under center. Lance threw for 188 yards on 25 of 41 passing. 

We'll have a full breakdown of Sunday's game shortly, but in the meantime, check out our live blog below to re-live the action in real time. 


Bennett throws game-winning TD 

On fourth and goal, Bennett hit Miller Forristall for a touchdown on fourth and goal as the Rams took a 13-12 lead over the Cowboys. Crazy show of fortitude for Bennett, who shook off four picks by leading a 13-play, 70-yard, game-winning drive. 

Rams win 13-12 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 11:38 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 7:38 pm EDT
 
Rams driving late 

The Cowboys appeared to have a fifth pick, but a penalty on Dallas wiped it out. The Rams have responded by driving past midfield, but have suffered an injury as rookie WR Sam Wiglusz took a hit from behind which led to a penalty. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 11:26 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 7:26 pm EDT
 
Make that four picks for Cowboys

You read that right. The Cowboys have now picked off Bennett four times after rookie LB Brock Mogensen intercepted the Rams' backup QB deep in L.A. territory with 4:42 left. 

The Rams' defense held again, though, as Aubrey kicked a fourth FG to extend Cowboys' lead to 12-6 with 2:52 left. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 11:15 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 7:15 pm EDT
 
Aubrey gives Cowboys 9-6 lead 

After attempting a 65-yarder, Aubrey drills a much easier 38-yard attempt gave the Cowboys a 9-6 lead with 6:08 left. The drive's most impressive play was Lance's 12-yard completion Kelvin Harmon, who made a balletic catch. 

Lance hasn't been great, but he's been pretty good overall, especially for a QB who hasn't had a ton of reps over his career. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 11:05 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 7:05 pm EDT
 
Cowboys miss long FG, but get third pick 

Long is an understatement, as Aubrey was unable to connect on a 65-yard FG try, as the score remains tied at 6. 

The Cowboys quickly get the ball back, though, with Julius Wood recording the Cowboys' third pick of the day. Bennett again received great protection, just didn't read the defense properly. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 10:38 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 6:38 pm EDT
 
Cowboys turn it over on downs to start the second half 

For a second straight possession, the Cowboys came up empty after going for it on fourth down. On fourth and six, Lance's low percentage pass was broken up as it never really had a chance at being completed. Lance had a good drive up to that point; he completed each of his five pass attempts on the drive before the incompletion. He also had a 13-yard run. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 10:22 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 6:22 pm EDT
 
Key first half stat 

Neither team was good on third down; Dallas was 3-7 and L.A. was 2-8. But the Rams were 3-3 on fourth down compared to the Cowboys' 1-2 on fourth down. The Cowboys' unsuccessful fourth down attempt was Lance's overthrow in the end zone. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 10:02 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 6:02 pm EDT
 
Second Cowboys INT ends first half 

Dallas' second pick of Bennett -- this one by Eric Scott Jr. -- prevented the Rams from re-gaining the lead late in the first half. The Cowboys' pass rush hasn't provided much pressure, but its secondary has made up for it by staying disciplined and reading Bennett's eyes on those picks. 

It's 6-6 at halftime from LA. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 9:55 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 5:55 pm EDT
 
Lance leads Cowboys to game-tying FG 

The Cowboys once again matched the Rams with a FG, a 36-yarder by Aubrey with 4:51 left until halftime. It was a nice drive by Lance, who completed four of his first five passes on the drive before misfiring on his last three. The Rams' pass rush largely contributed to those incompletions; Lance simply threw it away on third down when the Rams' defensive interior created pressure. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 9:37 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 5:37 pm EDT
 
Rams re-gain the lead with another FG 

With Bennett still under center, the Rams marched 76 yards and 14 plays and took a 6-3 lead on a 39-yard FG by Karty. The drive included another fourth-down conversion and consecutive completions of 10-plus yards for Bennett (to Xavier Smith and Tyler Johnson). 

LA RB Boston Scott has enjoyed a nice start with 41 yards on nine carries. He had a 14-yard on the Rams' last drive that got his team into FG range. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 9:27 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 5:27 pm EDT
 
Dallas comes up short after gamble 

Like the Rams, the Cowboys went for it on fourth down in the first quarter. But unlike L.A., Dallas did not convert their attempt when Lance misfired pass intended for Jalen Moreno-Cropper in the back corner of the end zone. The incompletion was a negative end to what was a solid drive for Lance, who had a 19-yard several plays earlier. Dallas unable to cash on in Bell's pick. 

Score tied 3-3 after 1. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 9:11 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 5:11 pm EDT
 
Cowboys get game's first TO 

Cowboys DB Markquese Bell picked off Bennett's third down pass deep in Rams territory, giving the Cowboys nice field position to start their second drive. Bennett overthrew the pass but give Bell credit for capitalizing on it. 

Trey Lance in the game for the Cowboys. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 9:01 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 5:01 pm EDT
 
Cowboys even the score on their opening drive 

Backup QB Cooper Rush led the Cowboys on a 7-play, 58-yard drive that ended with a Brandon Aubrey 30-yard field goal. The drive's big play was a 43-yard completion from Rush to Jalen Brooks. Rico Dowdle had three carries for 14 yards on the drive. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 8:57 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 4:57 pm EDT
 
Rams score on opening drive 

With Stetson Bennett at quarterback, the Rams drove 61 yards and 12 plays on the game's first drive and took a 3-0 lead on Joshua Karty's 28-yard field goal. Bennett converted a fourth-and-1 on a nifty rollout run on the far side. He completed passes of 30 and 12 yards to Jordan Whittington before the Cowboys' defense stepped up in the red zone. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 8:49 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 4:49 pm EDT
 
Welcome to our preseason coverage of Cowboys-Rams. This is the final Week 1 preseason game, and it should be a good one between two teams that went to the playoffs last year. Several starters will be out, but there are several rookies to keep an eye on today. We've also got former first-round pick Trey Lance starting for the Cowboys. 

Be sure to keep it locked here for updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 8:29 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 4:29 pm EDT

