Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele gets beat on a spin move by Saint defensive end Carl Granderson on third and 10. That leads to another field goal by kicker Brandon Aubrey, this time from 38 yards out. Tough to take field goals for Dallas when New Orleans is scoring touchdowns. After two drives each, the Saints lead 14-6.
Cowboys vs. Saints live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 2 game
Dallas hosts New Orleans in an NFC clash
FRISCO, Texas -- It's a showdown of 1-0 squads who started off the 2024 season with a bang in Texas with the New Orleans Saints visiting the Dallas Cowboys.
New Orleans came out firing on all cylinders in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers with a 47-10 victory, its most points scored in Week 1 ever. Saints quarterback Derek Carr put together a clean outing with 200 yards and three passing touchdowns on 19 of 23 passing, and running back Alvin Kamara waltzed to 110 scrimmage yards (83 rushing on 15 carries and 27 receiving yards on five catches) and a rushing touchdown on 20 touches.
That offense will go to battle versus a Cowboys defense that led the league in Week 1 with six sacks and 24 quarterback pressures while co-leading the NFL with two interceptions. Three-time All-Pro Micah Parsons powered the pass rush with a co-league-leading 11 pressures, plus a sack. Parsons cited the newfound "free will" new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's scheme has gifted him. New Orleans could be less than 100% in dealing with that pressure with 2024 first-round pick rookie left tackle Taliese Fuaga is questionable with a back injury.
Where to watch
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Channel: Fox Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Cowboys -6; O/U 47
End of the first quarter wraps up with the Saints up 14-3. However, Dallas is driving on their second possession. Down to the New Orleans 30 and facing a third down and one.
Ezekiel Elliott's first carry comes with 2:10 left in the first quarter for a yard. Another carry for two yards. Dak Prescott to Brandin Cooks bails out the run, run, pass play calling on that series for a first down.
One play touchdown drive for the New Orleans Saints. Cowboys defense continues to struggle against the Shanahan tree offense. Derek Carr drops a dime to Saints speedster Rashid Shaheed past the safeties for an eay score. New Orleans leads 14-3 with 4:05 left to play in the first quarter.
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey drills the 52-yard field goal after the Cowboys' drive stalled thanks to a holding call on rookie first-round pick left tackle Tyler Guyton. Saints lead 7-3 with 4:14 left in the first quarter after both teams' first possession.
Cowboys pick up the fourth and one with ease of the quarterback sneak from Dak Prescott. Their opening drive continues from the Saints 40
Saints running back Alvin Kamara plunges into the end zone to cap New Orleans' opening drive with a five-yard touchdown. New Orleans went 80 yards on a seven-play drive that lasted just over four minutes (4:10). Saints lead 7-0 with 10:50 left in the first quarter. Dallas set to have its first possession next.
Saints WR Chris Olave sprung wide open off the play-action pass from Derek Carr for a 39-yard gain. Dallas is still struggling with the Shanahan tree offense with under center, motion and play-action heavy looks.
New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr hung in there well against the Micah Parsons' pressure since RB Alvin Kamara stayed back to pass block. Rashid Shaheed picks up 17 yards on third down and two to extend the drive.
The Cowboys win the coin toss, and they choose to defer to the second half. Dallas' defense led by Micah Parsons versus Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints' offense will take the field first
The Saints will be facing the NFL's best home team in the regular season on Sunday with Dallas taking a 16-game regular season home winning streak into Week 2. Yes, the Cowboys are aware the last time they played at AT&T Stadium was a 48-32 NFC wild-card round loss versus the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers.
"It's always important," Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said on Thursday when asked about playing and winning at home. "We had a streak that we ruined. Obviously we are very aware of that, and we're looking to put that thing back on."
Cowboys' home/road splits (2023 regular season)
|HOME
|ROAD
W-L
8-0*
4-5
PPG
37.4* (best in NFL)
23.3
PPG Allowed
15.9* (third best)
20.9
Point Differential
+172* (best in NFL)
+22
Turnover Margin
+10* (best in NFL)
0
Third-Down Percentage
53.2%* (best in NFL)
43.7%
|Penalties/Game
|6.5
|7.0
|Penalty Yards/Game
|45.4
|57.9
Time of Possession
34:28* (best in NFL)
29:25
*Top three in NFL
The Dallas Cowboys with have to account for New Orleans Saints quarterback Alontae Taylor and his blitz ability. He racked up 3.0 sacks in Week 1, tied for the most by a defensive back in a game in NFL history.
Dallas Cowboys three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott makes his return to AT&T Stadium as a member of the home team after a year away with the New England Patriots. He's ready for the "FEED ZEKE" chats.
New Orleans lists four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore as questionable. Even if he does play, going up against Trevon Diggs every day in practice has Lamb feeling equipped for the challenge.
"I'm already going against a [No.] 1, so there's no surprise if i see another one," Lamb said. "Obviously, Tre has the better ball skills [his 16 interceptions since 2021 are the most in the NFL], he has a knack for the ball, so I feel like Tre has more of an advantage because when we see each other, he knows my tendencies and vice versa. It's a pleasurable moment. I cherish it. and I embrace it every opportunity I get, and so does he."
"Week 1 was obviously very different for me wearing pads for the first time," Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said on Thursday. ... "It wasn't much of a drop off, but obviously there's room for improvement. We got better this week and [that] should be on display this Sunday ... "I'm back. I'm back into the thing."
The more rust Lamb knocks off, the better Dallas will be on third down. They converted just four of 14 third-down attempts (28.6%) in Week 1, a far cry from their 48.3% conversion rate last year, the second best in the NFL. Lamb may also not have to worry about Saints four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore since he didn't practice all week with a hip and hamstring injury.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who led the NFL with 135 catches, impressed. That's why both Prescott (four years, $240 million) and Lamb (four years, $136 million) got PAID this offseason. However, Lamb needed to hold out to get his money, which slightly affected the duo's timing in Week 1 in Cleveland. Prescott linked up with Lamb on only half of their targets five catches on 10 targets, an abnormally low rate for them.
"There's a few things, I think CeeDee would say the same," Prescott said Thursday. "But some things that were probably understood were going to come up when we haven't had the time that we had [in previous years]. Maybe it's me just not trusting a little bit at the top of my throw, whatever it is. Maybe bleeding a little on a route. Some of those things just happen naturally."
Tom Brady, who is calling the New Orleans Saints-Dallas Cowboys game for Fox, catches up with boxing legend Mike Tyson at midfield of AT&T Stadium.
"It's a lot different," Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs said of Klint Kubiak's on Wednesday. "He's a very good offensive coordinator. I got to be in the right place because he can trick you and make you see something that you think you want to see and then something's going behind you. They put up a lot of points last week [47], so it's going to be a good challenge for us. Especially with all the shifts and motions."
The Shanahan tree offenses have been Dallas' doom in the last three postseasons with losses against Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers (2021 and 2022) and Matt LaFleur's Green Bay Packers (2023).
"Yeah, those offenses are annoying," Diggs said.
The New Orleans Saints have a brand new offensive playbook under offensive coordinator Klink Kubiak, who came over to the team after working as the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator under head coach Kyle Shanahan in 2023. The Shanahan offensive principles ooze from this Saints team.
The Saints lined up under center more than any other offense in the league in Week 1, on 61.3% of their plays to be exact, and they used play-action on over a third of their dropbacks (39%) for the first time since signing Derek Carr in the 2023 offseason, according to NFL Pro Insights. The Saints also utilized two-back formations at an NFL-high rate of 37%, and they sent a player in motion on 74.2% of their snaps, the fifth-highest rate in the league. As a result, New Orleans scored on its first nine drives in the 47-10 Week 1 win against the Panthers.
The Dallas Cowboys have released their inactives. TE Jake Ferguson is officially ruled out with his knee injury (bone brusie/MCL sprain) that prevented him from practicing all week.
The New Orleans Saints have released their inactives. Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore is inactive with the hip and hamstring injury that prevented him from practicing all week. Cowboys WR All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb could have a big day today. Saints LT Taliese Fuaga is active despite not practicing on Thursday and Friday with a back injury.
Linebacker Jaylan Ford
Tight end Dallin Holker
Linebacker D'Marco Jackson
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore
Wide receiver A.T. Perry
Quarterback Spencer Rattler (designated emergency third quarterback)
Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders
Three-time All-Pro Micah Parsons gushed about the "free will" new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer has provided him in 2024, essentially allowing him to select his own pre-snap alignment on the field. Here is how that has freed up Parsons to be even more dangerous.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will play a critical role in slowing down Kamara in the run game, and Dallas Cowboys three-time All-Pro Micah Parsons called the second-year players "one of the most exciting players that I've seen" and a future All-Pro.
Saints five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara cruised to 110 scrimmage yards (83 rushing on 15 carries and 27 receiving yards on five catches) and a rushing touchdown on 20 touches. He will be the focus of the Cowboys defense today.
"He's the main focus," Parsons said of Kamara in Week 2. "They were dominant last week against the Panthers and I think this is a great system. Their OC [Klint Kubiak] came from San Fran, so it gives us a glimpse of what we could potentially see later on down the road. Kamara is Kamara, man. What he put up, another 100 last week? He didn't really have any drop off. It's going to be a great challenge. He's still one of the best backs in this league. He dealt with injuries over the last couple of years, but so does everyone, but so far we saw he looks healthy and I'm excited for the first time to go against the guy."
Saints quarterback Derek Carr totaled an efficient outing with 200 yards and three passing touchdowns on 19 of 23 passing in the 47-10 win against the Panthers in Week 1.
Carr has found his footing in New Orleans after a rocky start.
Derek Carr Saints career
|FIRST 13 GAMES
|LAST 5 GAMES
W-L
5-7
4-1
Comp Pct
66%
76%
TD-INT
13-7
15-1
|Passer Rating
|89.4
|129.0*
* Best in NFL since Week 15 of 2023 season
The New Orleans Saints won 47-10 in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. They scored on 10 straight drives between final drive of 2023 and their first nine drives of 2024. That is the longest streak by any team since "Greatest Show on Turf" 2000 Rams
-
3:57
Running Back Perspective: Christian McCaffrey Heads To IR With Achilles Tendonitis
-
1:48
NFL Storylines: What To Expect From Burrow Dealing With Wrist Injury
-
2:29
NFL Storylines: Bengals Call Out Chiefs Ahead Of Week 2 Matchup
-
1:58
On Site Report: CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson Previews Bengals-Chiefs
-
2:18
On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis Previews Chargers-Panthers
-
2:26
On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Amanda Guerra Previews Browns-Jaguars
-
2:30
On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Melanie Collins Previews 49ers-Vikings
-
2:18
On-Site Report: CBS Sports' AJ Ross Previews Raider-Ravens
-
2:26
On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala Previews Broncos at Steelers
-
0:49
Breaking: Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Expected To Miss Season With Shoulder Injury
-
3:08
Breaking News: Christian McCaffrey (Calf/Achilles) Ruled Out For Week 2
-
2:53
NFL Coaches Weigh In On Tua Tagovailoa's Future
-
1:48
Dolphins to add QB in light of Tua Tagovailoa concussion
-
3:08
Christian McCaffrey To Miss Second Straight Game
-
1:44
Patriots Splitting 1st-Team QB Reps 70-30
-
0:30
Chiefs WR Marquise Brown Headed To IR
-
2:48
Tee Higgins Doubtful For Week 2 Chiefs Matchup
-
6:02
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Suffers 3rd Concussion Since 2022
-
3:24
Where Should Dolphins Turn At QB With Tua Sidelined
-
5:15
Fantasy Preview: Bengals at Chiefs