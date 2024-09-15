Cowboys vs. Saints live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 2 game

FRISCO, Texas -- It's a showdown of 1-0 squads who started off the 2024 season with a bang in Texas with the New Orleans Saints visiting the Dallas Cowboys.

New Orleans came out firing on all cylinders in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers with a 47-10 victory, its most points scored in Week 1 ever. Saints quarterback Derek Carr put together a clean outing with 200 yards and three passing touchdowns on 19 of 23 passing, and running back Alvin Kamara waltzed to 110 scrimmage yards (83 rushing on 15 carries and 27 receiving yards on five catches) and a rushing touchdown on 20 touches.

That offense will go to battle versus a Cowboys defense that led the league in Week 1 with six sacks and 24 quarterback pressures while co-leading the NFL with two interceptions. Three-time All-Pro Micah Parsons powered the pass rush with a co-league-leading 11 pressures, plus a sack. Parsons cited the newfound "free will" new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's scheme has gifted him. New Orleans could be less than 100% in dealing with that pressure with 2024 first-round pick rookie left tackle Taliese Fuaga is questionable with a back injury.

Where to watch



Date: Sunday, Sept. 15 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Channel: Fox Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Cowboys -6; O/U 47