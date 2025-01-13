Eagles rookie CB Quinyon Mitchell hauls in his first career interception off Jordan Love on his underthrow for Bo Melton in the end zone. Melton was double-covered, and the Hail Mary prayer fails. Eagles will win 22-10.
Eagles vs. Packers score, takeaways: Philadelphia forces four Green Bay turnovers to advance in NFC playoffs
The Packers' sloppiness prevented them from challenging the Eagles for most of the day
The seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers couldn't get out of their own way in what was a winnable game against the second-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, en route to a 22-10 defeat.
They trailed 7-0 at the break after immediately starting the game behind the eight ball. Eagles linebacker Oren Burks, a former Packers third-round pick, hammered Packers All-Pro return man Keisean Nixon on the opening kickoff to force a fumble. The officials called on the field that the Eagles recovered the football despite replay angles indicating Nixon fell on the football for a recovery before it was ripped out of his hands on the ground. Three plays later, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hit wide receiver Jahan Dotson for an 11-yard touchdown to give Philadelphia an immediate 7-0 lead.
However, the Packers defense recovered to force Philadelphia punts on five of the next nine drives which kept Green Bay in the game. Green Bay wasn't able to turn the Eagles over, which is how they added three field goals and a touchdown – a 24-yard catch-and-run on an all out blitz by tight end Dallas Goedert as well. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, the 2024 NFL rushing champion, finished the game with 119 yards on 24 carries while Hurts threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 13 of 21 passing while adding 37 yards rushing on five carries.
Green Bay also caused plenty of self-inflicted wounds on top of actual injuries. They committed eight penalties that cost them 85 yards of field position. The offense also couldn't get out of its own way for most of the day after losing Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins early with a shoulder injury. Two early interceptions from quarterback Jordan Love and a missed 38-yard field goal by kicker Brandon McManus from 38 yards out, a miss that just barely eked wide right for his first career postseason field goal miss on 11 tries hampered Green Bay's efforts. Love finished the game with 212 yards passing and three interceptions on 20 of 33 passing. That made him the first Packers quarterback ever with no touchdowns and at least three interceptions in a playoff game, per CBS Sports Research.
Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs dragged the Packers back into the game late with a 31-yard run on the final play of the third quarter. Jacobs took a shotgun handoff from Love, and he exploded through a hole on the right side of the line. Eagles defenders were grabbing his undershirt, but Jacobs refused to go down. Green Bay has a first-and-goal at the one to begin the fourth quarter trailing 16-3. He plunged into the end zone on the next play.
Ultimately, injuries to Jenkins and multiple wide receivers -- Romeo Doubs (head) and Jayden Reed (arm) – doomed the comeback effort. Love's incomplete pass to backup receiver Malik Heath on a fourth-and-three with 5:03 left to play in which Heath couldn't get both feet in bounds essentially killed the Packers' comeback efforts. Philadelphia added two field goals after that, which allowed them to advance to the NFC Divisional round while a wounded Green Bay squad was sent home to plan for 2025.
Why the Eagles won
They didn't shoot themselves in the foot with turnovers. Philadelphia played a clean game, and they won the turnover battle against Green Bay by a resounding 4-0 margin. Even though Hurts struggled with accuracy or decision-making – holding on to the football too long when dropping back to pass – the Eagles were able to overcome that issue with 169 net rushing yards as a team.
Barkley and the offensive line dragged their offense into position to at least get three points on field goals enough times to keep a safe distance from the Packers. That early edge thanks to Nixon's fumble on the opening kickoff allowed the Eagles to run the football often, and it in turn kept the Packers away from doing what they do best: getting Jacobs going on the ground.
Why the Packers lost
Turnovers and injuries created inefficiency. Losing Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins early on was killer. His backups, Travis Glover (three penalties) and Kadeem Telfort (one penalty), combined to commit four of the Packers' eight penalties. One couldn't script a worse way for the Packers to start the game after Nixon's opening kickoff fumbled that was controversially ruled the Eagles' ball. Green Bay receivers failed to separate all game as injury after injury decimated the position. Deep threat Christian Watson (knee) was knocked out in Week 18, and he was followed to the sidelines by Romeo Doubs (head) and Jayden Reed (arm) on Sunday in Philadelphia. Center Josh Myers was injured late, and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (lower leg) was ruled out in the second half.
Jacobs was solid enough in the second half to hit 81 yards rushing on 18 carries as the only offensive bright spot. Green Bay's offense and special teams units couldn't provide enough juice to match their defense's valiant effort in a game that was an uphill climb from the word go. That's how the Packers ended up with a season-low 10 points.
Turning point
Backup wide receiver Malik Heath being unable to get his feet down in bounds on a fourth-and-three with just over five minutes left in a 19-10 game extinguished the Packers' comeback hopes. Green Bay's deficit was too large while their time to overcome it, at that point, became too small.
Play of the game
This play encapsulated the game on Sunday. The Packers brought the house on a blitz, and the Eagles beat it for a touchdown despite Green Bay's best efforts. Hurts recognized the one-on-one coverage, and he dumped it down to tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert stiff-armed Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine, and then he broke free for a 24-yard touchdown reception. That gave the Eagles a 16-3 lead with 3:20 left in the third quarter after kicker Jake Elliott missed the extra point. Once Philadelphia went up by two scores here, it felt like they were fully in control for the rest of the game.
What's next
Green Bay is left to assess some of their needs at cornerback, wide receiver and offensive line to name a few entering the 2025 offseason. Philadelphia can now kick back and relax to see if they will face the third-seeded Tampa Buccaneers, the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams or the fifth-seeded Minnesota Vikings as opening round action winds down.
The Eagles now lead 22-10 with 3:12 left to play after the 32-yard field goal. Philadelphia can start their preparations for the NFC Divisional round.
The Packers' hopes are likely extinguished with backup wide receiver Malik Heath being unable to get both feet in bounds on Jordan Love's fourth-and-3 throw. Green Bay turned the ball over on downs with 4:58 left to play. Eagles up 19-10 and in full control.
The Eagles' 13-play drive drained 7:23 off the clock, but after multiple holding penalties, they had to settle for a 30-yard field goal. Philadelphia leads Green Bay 19-10 with 7:33 left to play.
Green Bay gets in the end zone for the first time on the first play of the fourth quarter on a one-yard rushing score by Josh Jacobs on a dive play. Following his plunge into the end zone, the Packers trail by just six, 16-10, with the entire fourth quarter left to play.
Packers running back Josh Jacobs just put Green Bay on his back with a 31-yard run on the final play of the third quarter. Jacobs took a shotgun handoff from Love, and he exploded through a hole on the right side of the line. Eagles defenders were grabbing his undershirt, but Jacobs refused to go down. Green Bay has a first-and-goal at the one to begin the fourth quarter trailing 16-3.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed leaves with an arm injury after his 13-yard catch. At this rate, the Packers will run out of receivers.
The Packers brought the house on a blitz, and the Eagles beat it for a touchdown. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts recognized the one on one coverage, and he dumped it down to tight Dallas Goedert. Goedert stiff-armed Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine, and then he broke free for a 24-yard touchdown reception. Eagles lead 16-3 with 3:20 left in the third quarter after kicker Jake Elliott missed the extra point.
Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs is being evaluated for a concussion and is now questionable to return.
The Packers get on the board after settling for a 26-yard field goal by kicker Brandon McManus following two end zone throws by Jordan Love. Green Bay trails 10-3 with 5:46 left in the third quarter.
A third-and-13 pass interference call on Eagles rookie corner Quinyon Mitchell gives the Packers their first first-and-goal opportunity of the day.
Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs is helped off the field.
Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs landed hard on Jordan Love's end zone throw to him in double coverage. The training staff is out to examine him, thus an injury timeout. Doubs, who had a concussion earlier this season, banged his head hard on the ground on his fall to the turf. Adding insult to injury, a holding penalty is called on left guard Kadeem Telfort, who replaced Travis Glover who was filling in for the injured Elgton Jenkins. Glover was benched because he committed two holding penalties on one drive.
Massive sequence for Jordan Love and the Packers. Love noticed the Eagles will blitzing on third-and-4, and he changed the protection pre-snap. That allowed him just enough time to lob a deep ball up to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks for a 29-yard gain on a jump ball. Packers move the chains on their longest play of the day, a 29-yard throw and catch.
Despite being without defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (lower leg), the Packers are getting pressure on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. A seven-yard sack of Hurts on second down stalled out the Eagles' opening drive of the half. Green Bay takes over on their own 16 after Philadelphia's punt. The Eagles lead 10-0 with 11:33 left in the third quarter. The Packers defense and some confusing playing from Hurts is keeping the visiting Packers in the game.
The Packers have ruled out both left guard Elgton Jenkins (shoulder) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (lower leg). Two huge blows in the trenches for Green Bay.
The Eagles will start the second half with the football at their own 25, and naturally they begin with a run to Saquon Barkley, who gained four yards. It would be surprising if Philadelphia threw the football when they didn't have to.
Eagles linebacker Zack Baun intercepted Packers quarterback Jordan Love and returned the pick 16 yards to the Packers 45. Three turnovers in the first half for Green Bay put them in a dangerous spot. They trail 10-0 with 44 seconds left in the half.
Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (knee) is ruled out
Green Bay's defense is keeping them in the game. They forced a three-and-out after kicker Brandon McManus' missed field goal. Jordan Love and Co. will start their ensuing drive on their own 20 down 10-0 with 3:25 left to play.
Green Bay Packers kicker Brandon McManus made all 10 of his playoff field goals when he was with the Denver Broncos. On his first attempt in the postseason for Green Bay, he just pushed a 38-yard kick wide right. The Eagles take over on their own 28 up 10-0 with 5:05 left in the first half.
Another defensive injury for Philadelphia: Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean is helped off the field after not putting weight on one of his legs.
Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is jogging to the locker room with an injury
Green Bay forced another Eagles punt after an illegal motion penalty erased a 10-yard scramble by Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed's 20-yard punt return to the Green Bay 43 was much needed for the No. 7 seed. Eagles 10, Packers 0 with 12:42 left in the half.
Eagles cornerback Darius Slay hauled in his first postseason interception on Jordan Love's second-and-7 throw. The Packers just can't do anything well right now. Eagles 10, Packers 0 to start the second quarter.
Green Bay's defense bends but doesn't break. They forced three consecutive Jalen Hurts incompletions, and Philadelphia drills a 31-yard field goal. The Eagles lead 10-0 with 19 seconds left in the first quarter.
Packers right tackle Zach Tom got cooked by Eagles edge rusher Nolan Smith for a crucial third-and-3 sack. Two drives, two punts for the Packers. An 11-yard return sets up Philadelphia on their own 30 up 7-0 with 5:19 left to play.
The Packers defense gets a much-needed defensive stop and force an Eagles punt. Time to see if the Packers can pick up a first down.
Green Bay goes three-and-out after a Josh Jacobs two-yard run was sandwiched between two incompletions by Jordan Love. The Eagles will take over on their own 35 after the Green Bay punt. They lead 7-0 with 12:09 left to play. It looked like the Packers offense panicked on the opening drive. Green Bay's offensive line got whipped by Philadelphia's defensive line on the opening series.
Philadelphia capitalized on the Packers' turnover on the opening kickoff. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts dropped back and seemingly had all day before finding wide receiver Jahan Dotson wide open in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown pass. Philadelphia leads 7-0 with 13:21 to play in the opening quarter. Green Bay will attempt to get their offense on the field on the ensuing kickoff.
