Falcons vs. Buccaneers score: Kirk Cousins throws four touchdowns, leads Atlanta past Tampa Bay in overtime

Kirk Cousins is the first player in NFL history with a 450-yard passing game with 3 different teams (Commanders, Vikings, Falcons).
The Falcons win. They go to 3-2 and take over first in the NFC South. The Buccaneers fall to 3-2.
The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers 36-30 in overtime on "Thursday Night Football" on a walk-off touchdown from Kirk Cousins to Khadarel Hodge for a 36-30 win. The Buccaneers had a 30-27 lead with one second remaining in the game, but Falcons Younghoe Koo forced overtime with a field goal.
He originally walked onto the field to attempt a 47-yard field goal, but a delay of game made it a 52-yarder. The kick was good and the Falcons give themselves a chance to win this one as we head into the extra period.
The Falcons were on the board first, thanks to a pass from Kirk Cousins to Drake London and the Bucs responded immediately when Baker Mayfield found a wide-open Mike Evans in the end zone, evening things up at seven a piece.
The Bucs defense didn't show up for the first drive, but found its footing the next time out, sacking Cousins to force the Falcons to settle for a field goal, which ended up sailing wide left.
Tampa Bay's second offensive drive also ended in a field goal attempt -- a successful 53-yard kick that gave the Bucs their first lead of the game at 10-7, but that lead didn't last long.
Cousins, who already has 253 passing yards through two quarters, found Darnell Mooney for a 25-yard TD to give the lead back to Atlanta. However, no lead is safe tonight as less than two minutes later, Evans' 100th career touchdown put the Bucs ahead.
It's been a big night for Evans, who also passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (11,904) for the 30th-most receiving yards in NFL history.
Wideout Sterling Shepard scored the Bucs' third touchdown of the half, making it 24-17 Tampa Bay. The first half had just one punt, which came from the Falcons in their final drive of the second quarter.
Follow below for all the real-time updates as 'TNF' continues on in Atlanta.
Come in for Drafke London and on the firts play goes for 45 yards and teh score -- all off a quick slant. What a game!
Kirk Cousins finishes with 509 yards passing and 4 TD. Incredible. So much for being a 36-year old off a torn Achilles.
You like that!
Drake London catches a third down pass and walks off with an injury. he has 12 catches for 152 yards and a TD tonight. Cousins up to 464 yards passing.
The Falcons were dead and buried multiple times this game. 2nd time in 5 days Koo win or forces OT. That 4th-and-15 play was massive.
We go to a 10-minute OT period. This game is bananas.
Koo with the 47-yard attempt to force OT. He's missed 2 FG today, one from 43 and another blocked.
Delay of game makes it a 52-yard kick. Unbelievable.
Cousins finds London for 15 yards -- will the Falcons get the ball spiked? They do with a second left!
The Koo chants are coming!
Right now. It would be a 60+ yard FG by Koo. Zyon McCollum deflects a pass intended for McCloud. No timeouts left for the Falcons. Need to get a quick pass to the sidelines.
Cousins up to 420 yards passing now. 21 seconds left. Falcons at the Bucs 49.
Kirk Cousins is gonna get another chance to steal a game. Has an opportunity to avenge the INT last drive.
HOW DID MOONEY DROP THAT 3RD DOWN CATCH?!
That was right on the money and he was wide open.
And Ko''s kick was blocked! There's your turning point folks.
That's the 2nd 53-yard FG Chase McLaughlin has drilled. he's 3-for-3 tonight. Bucs retake the lead 30-27. 10:23 left.
Mayfield's knee looked fine after that 18-yard scramble. He's a gamer.
Mooney gets a defender to miss and it's 27-27. He has 8 catches for 88 yards and 2 TD. Cousins has 352 yards and 3 TD.
Long catch from McCloud. 29-yard run by Bijan Robinson ends the 3rd. Buckle up. It's gonna be a wild 4th quarter.
Baker Mayfield has only thrown three incomplete passes. As many as he's had TD. The Bucs have scored on 5 of 6 possessions. It's 27-20.
Chris Godwin gets the first down, then Bertrand hist Godwin late. Sterling Shepard a victim of friendly fire. Bucs in red zone again.
Holding penalty and Nelson's sack pin the Falcons back toa 3rd-and-22. Cousins throws and incomplete pass and sets up a 48-yard FG for Koo. He makes it and its 24-20. Game calming down in second half.
No wonder why Baker Mayfield torched the Falcons in the first half
Big 4th-and-3 completion from Kirk Cousins to Darnell Mooney for 14 yards. Falcons back in Bucs territory.
Very odd the Falcons passed on a 56-yard Koo FG to punt. Koo has made the long kicks before, but guess Falcons are spooked by the 41-yard miss from earlier.
It's 24-17 Bucs at half. 262 yards of offense for the Falcons. 223 for the Bucs. 5 combined TD passes in the first half. This was a long one.
Mayfield finds Sterling Shepard for a 4-yard TD for his 3rd TD pass of the first half. Mayfield is 12-of-15 for 131 yards and 3 tD in the firts half as the Bucs have scored on all their possessions and have 223 yards of offense. It's 24-17.
Koo drilled the 54-yard kick after missing the 41-yarder earlier. Cousins is 16-of-20 for 214 yards and 2 TD. He's torching this Buccaneers secondary. Now 17-17.
That was way too easy for the Buccaneers. 3 plays for 44 yards -- culminated with a 23-yard TD to Mike Evans. Evans has 2 scores on the night and 99 receiving TD for his career. His 13 TD against the Falcons is the most in his career.
Bucs retake the lead. 17-14.
Darnell Mooney watch one of the most impressive TD catches I've seen form him since hsi rookie yera. Cousins thread the needle between two defenders and fined a strike to Mooney for the 25-yard score.
Falcons take a 14-10 lead. Cousins is 12-of-15 for 176 yards and 2 TD.
That 15-yard penalty on Britt sets the Falcons up in Buccaneers territory. Could have been a rouging the passer penalty on Hall too. Cousins took a shot.
More on Chase McLaughlin's FG
Nice FG by Chase McLaughlin that went for 53 yards. Bucs lead 10-7. They have scored on both their possessions so far.
Mayfield is 7-of-10 for 125 yards and a TD. 125.0 rating.
Vita Vea does Vita Vea things. Neither Chris Lindstrom nor Kaleb McGary blocked Vea, leaving him all alone with Bijan Robinson to project him. Easy sack for Vea on third down. Falcons will have to kick a FG.
Koo misses the 41-yarder. Still 7-7 in 1st quarter.
Mike Evans gets his 98th career TD on the Baker Mayfield playaction. White was the bait, leaving Evans wide open in the middle of the end zone. Tied 7-7.
Baker Mayfield is 4-of-5 for 55 yards to start the game. Mike Evans has 2 catches for 24 yards. Bucs inside the Falcons' 10.