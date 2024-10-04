Falcons vs. Buccaneers score: Kirk Cousins throws four touchdowns, leads Atlanta past Tampa Bay in overtime

The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers 36-30 in overtime on "Thursday Night Football" on a walk-off touchdown from Kirk Cousins to Khadarel Hodge for a 36-30 win. The Buccaneers had a 30-27 lead with one second remaining in the game, but Falcons Younghoe Koo forced overtime with a field goal.

He originally walked onto the field to attempt a 47-yard field goal, but a delay of game made it a 52-yarder. The kick was good and the Falcons give themselves a chance to win this one as we head into the extra period.

The Falcons were on the board first, thanks to a pass from Kirk Cousins to Drake London and the Bucs responded immediately when Baker Mayfield found a wide-open Mike Evans in the end zone, evening things up at seven a piece.

The Bucs defense didn't show up for the first drive, but found its footing the next time out, sacking Cousins to force the Falcons to settle for a field goal, which ended up sailing wide left.

Tampa Bay's second offensive drive also ended in a field goal attempt -- a successful 53-yard kick that gave the Bucs their first lead of the game at 10-7, but that lead didn't last long.

Cousins, who already has 253 passing yards through two quarters, found Darnell Mooney for a 25-yard TD to give the lead back to Atlanta. However, no lead is safe tonight as less than two minutes later, Evans' 100th career touchdown put the Bucs ahead.

It's been a big night for Evans, who also passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (11,904) for the 30th-most receiving yards in NFL history.

Wideout Sterling Shepard scored the Bucs' third touchdown of the half, making it 24-17 Tampa Bay. The first half had just one punt, which came from the Falcons in their final drive of the second quarter.

Follow below for all the real-time updates as 'TNF' continues on in Atlanta.