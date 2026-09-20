Week 2 of the NFL is here, and it's full of intriguing storylines. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will try their luck against DeMeco Ryans' Houston Texans defense. Ben Johnson will try to score 60 points against the rival Minnesota Vikings. Bo Nix and Trevor Lawrence face off in Denver. Baker Mayfield has a revenge game scheduled against the Cleveland Browns.

Let's talk about some anytime touchdown bets. These have become popular wagers among football fans because of their long odds. Even when it comes to an expected TD scorer, they make for a fun parlay leg. Last week, we hit on Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson finding the end zone at +250! Let's see what we have cooking this week.

Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider for Week 2. These will not be predictable choices like a Bijan Robinson or Derrick Henry score that offer zero value, but they won't be wild long-shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with a sleeper out in San Fran.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. 49ers RB Kaelon Black (+215)

Kaelon Black SF • RB • #26 Att 14 Yds 65 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

If you think the San Francisco 49ers will blow out the Miami Dolphins as I do, then Kaelon Black at +215 makes some sense. The rookie out of Indiana rushed 14 times for 65 yards and caught one pass for five yards in the season opener, and it looks like he's going to have a legitimate role in this offense as Christian McCaffrey's running mate. Kyle Shanahan will probably want to take the load off of some veterans such as McCaffrey, George Kittle and Mike Evans in the second half. That means more touches for Black, who I predict finds the end zone on Sunday.

2. Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (-110)

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 15 Yds 83 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Saquon Barkley was a miss last week, but let's try again. The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the lowly Tennessee Titans -- who allowed two rushing touchdowns in their dreadful Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, along with 142 combined rushing yards between Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

The Jets' offensive line dominated the Titans all game, and while the Eagles are without Landon Dickerson, I think this rushing attack will still find success. Eagles fans have already taken over downtown Nashville, and it feels like this is going to be a "home" game for Philly. Saquon finds the end zone.

3. Patriots TE Hunter Henry (+220)

Hunter Henry NE • TE • #85 TAR 3 REC 3 REC YDs 26 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers face off in Foxborough for the second straight season. Last year's game was not very entertaining, as the Steelers won, 21-14, despite putting up just 203 yards of total offense. The star for the Patriots was tight end Hunter Henry, who caught eight passes for 90 yards and scored both of New England's touchdowns.

Henry caught three passes for 26 yards in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but New England's lone touchdown did end up in the hands of a tight end in rookie Eli Raridon. The Patriots have to beat the Steelers to avoid a complete meltdown in New England, and I'm expecting another low-scoring affair where Drake Maye relies on his tight ends -- especially with A.J. Brown sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

4. Commanders WR Antonio Williams (+400)

Antonio Williams WAS • WR • #14 TAR 4 REC 4 REC YDs 64 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

If David Blough is a smart offensive coordinator, then he will get rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams on the field more this week.

The rookie out of Clemson caught all four of his targets for 64 yards and one touchdown in his NFL debut, while playing just 26 offensive snaps (37.1%). That performance earned him "Pepsi Rookie of the Week." Now, his Washington Commanders travel to Dallas to take on a Cowboys defense that disappointed in Week 1 -- especially in the secondary.

5. Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (+500)

Baker Mayfield TB • QB • #6 CMP% 82.1 YDs 216 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 7.71 View Profile

This is a revenge game for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is hosting his former team, the Browns. Mayfield actually started against the Browns once during his brief stint with the Carolina Panthers, but lost that game by two points. How hungry do you think he is to register that first victory against the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall, and then ditched him for Deshaun Watson?

I'm a little surprised to see Mayfield listed at +500, which is the same odds as the Buccaneers defense scoring. Mayfield rushed for a touchdown last week against the Bengals and came close to another in the second quarter, but fumbled. Mayfield rushed five times for 30 yards last week. I'm sure he wants to punch in a touchdown against his former squad this Sunday.