The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams have aspirations of winning the NFC West and making another Super Bowl run, but both are dealing with significant losses on offense entering Week 3 when they go head-to-head. The 49ers will be without Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, who are both nursing calf injuries, while the Rams put Puka Nacua (knee) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) on injured reserve the first two weeks. Los Angeles will also be without several offensive lineman, a big reason why the 49ers are favored by 6.5 on the road in the Week 3 NFL odds.

Underdogs of 6 points or more are a perfect 8-0 against the spread over the first two weeks of the season in the latest NFL betting trends, so should you consider backing the Rams in your Week 3 NFL best bets? All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on A-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on A-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 3 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks is that the Browns (-6.5, 39.5) cover the spread versus the Giants. The Giants made NFL history last week as the first team ever to lose while scoring three touchdowns on offense and keeping their opponent's out of the end zone entirely.

Meanwhile, the Browns recovered from a 33-17 loss at home against the Cowboys in Week 1 to earn an 18-17 win over the Jaguars on the road last week. There were four different Cleveland defenders that registered sacks in the win over Jacksonville and that unit will look to wreak havoc on Daniel Jones, who has been sacked on 8.6% of dropbacks throughout his career. That's a big reason why the model has the Browns covering the spread in nearly 60% of simulations this week. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 3 NFL predictions: the Bengals (-7.5, 47) cover versus the Commanders. Cincinnati is off to a disappointing 0-2 start after losing to the Chiefs on the final play of regulation in Week 2. However, the Bengals have won their last nine games against NFC opponents and the Commanders have only covered the spread twice in their last nine outings.

Washington is coming off a victory last week over the Giants but needed a one-of-a-kind game script to get it. They were the first team in NFL history to give up three touchdowns and fail to get into the end zone to win in regulation. That's an obviously unsustainable business model and this should be a bounceback spot for Joe Burrow and Cincinnati. SportsLine projects the Bengals to cover in well over 50% of its simulations on Monday. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks

Week 3 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 22

Giants at Browns (-6.5, 39.5)

Bears at Colts (-1.5, 43.5)

Texans at Vikings (+2, 46)

Eagles at Saints (-2.5, 49.5)

Chargers at Steelers (-1.5, 36)

Broncos at Buccaneers (-6.5, 41)

Packers at Titans (-2.5, 38)

Panthers at Raiders (-5, 40)

Dolphins at Seahawks (-4.5, 41.5)

Lions at Cardinals (+3, 51.5)

Ravens at Cowboys (+1, 48)

49ers at Rams (+6.5, 43.5)

Chiefs at Falcons (+3, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jaguars at Bills (-5, 45.5)

Commanders at Bengals (-7.5, 47)