NFL Week 12 injuries: Tom Brady questionable, Mitchell Trubisky good to go and more

We have now reached Week 12 of the 2019 season, and wins are starting to become more important as we inch closer to the postseason. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans kicked things off on Thursday night, as Deshaun Watson and and Texans retook first place in the AFC South with a 20-17 win.

We now turn our attention to the rest of the games this weekend, as teams finalize their injury reports on Friday. We're getting a better idea of who will be able to suit up on Sunday, but there will be a few big names out that are worth noting.

Below is our complete rundown of the most newsworthy names on this week's final injury report, which we'll update leading into Week 12:

Dolphins at Browns (-10.5)

The Dolphins secondary took a hit on Wednesday as the team placed safety Reshad Jones (chest, ankle) and corner Bobby McCain (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending their seasons. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was back on the injury report with right shoulder and right forearm injuries, but will start after being a full participant in practice on Friday.

Vernon not playing this Sunday is a big deal for Cleveland's defensive front, as Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi are both suspended due to their actions in the brawl against the Steelers last week. Njoku practiced this week for the first time after injuring his wrist in the second game of the season, but he's not yet ready to take the field again.

Broncos at Bills (-3.5)

Broncos : LB Justin Hollins (hamstring) OUT; LB Joe Jones (foot), OG Ron Leary (shoulder/neck), OG Connor McGovern (back), WR Tim Patrick (shoulder), OL Dalton Risner (ankle), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), OT Ja'Wuan James (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Bills: DB Siran Neal (concussion), OT Ty Nsekhe (ankle) OUT

Multiple Broncos starting offensive linemen are questionable to play against the Bills. Risner is dealing with an ankle injury and only participated in one practice this week. McGovern also missed a couple of practices due to a back injury, and a shoulder and neck ailment had Leary limited for the majority of the week. James, who has appeared in just two games this season due to a knee injury, was limited all week as well.

The Bills had a number of players on the initial injury report this week, but only two players will not play vs. the Broncos. Defensive end Jerry Hughes (groin) managed a full practice on Friday after sitting on Wednesday and Thursday, and he's good to go.

Steelers at Bengals (+6.5)

While the Steelers being without Smith-Schuster and Conner is no surprise, they will have wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who was a full participant all week after suffering a concussion against the Browns. Burns was listed as a limited participant in practice this week, and is doubtful to play.

For the Bengals, Green continues to be sidelined in practice due to his ankle injury. They may be thin at wideout again, as Morgan did not practice at all week due to an illness. Tate did return to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, but his status for Sunday is still up in the air. There is a bit of good news for Cincinnati heading into this week, as left tackle Cordy Glenn will make his first start of the season after suffering a concussion in the preseason. It's been a tough year so far for the veteran offensive lineman, as he was fined and suspended for arguing with an assistant coach last month.

Giants at Bears (-6)

Giants : TE Evan Engram (foot), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) OUT

: TE Evan Engram (foot), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) OUT Bears: TE Adam Shaheen (foot), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow) OUT; LB Isaiah Irving (quad) QUESTIONABLE

With both Engram and Ellison out, Scott Simonson and Kaden Smith will take over at tight end this Sunday. Receiver Sterling Shepard is good to go after a week of full practices.

After exiting in the final minutes of Sunday's loss to the Rams with a hip injury, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was listed as a full participant in practice all week. Chicago will be thin at linebacker, as Trevathan is out and Irving is questionable.

Raiders at Jets (+3)

Raiders : OT David Sharpe (calf) OUT; S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

: OT David Sharpe (calf) OUT; S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Jets: LB C.J. Mosley (groin) OUT; S Matthias Farley (quad), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), LB Paul Worrilow (quad) DOUBTFUL; OL Chuma Edoga (ankle), DL Henry Anderson (shoulder), OL Kelvin Beachum (ankle), LB Brandon Copeland (hip, thumb), LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), OL Alex Lewis (elbow, shoulder), DL Steve McLendon (neck), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

For the Raiders, Joyner will make the trip to New York, but if he will play on Sunday is still to be determined. After not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, he was limited on Friday.

As you can see, the Jets have more than just a couple of players on the injury report. Mosley will again not play this week, as he has missed every game this season except for the season opener against the Bills and the 33-0 blowout loss to the Patriots in Week 7. As for those who are questionable, Anderson, Beachum, Copeland, Hewitt, Lewis, McLendon and Thomas were limited participants all week, while Edoga missed practice Wednesday but felt good enough to return on Thursday and Friday.

Panthers at Saints (-9.5)

Panthers : CB Ross Cockrell (quad), OT Dennis Daley (groin), OT Greg Little (knee) QUESTIONABLE

: CB Ross Cockrell (quad), OT Dennis Daley (groin), OT Greg Little (knee) QUESTIONABLE Saints: OG Andrus Peat (forearm), WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), FB Zach Line (knee) OUT; CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

The Panthers allowed quarterback Kyle Allen to be sacked five times last week and they may be without a couple of offensive linemen on Sunday. Daley is dealing with a groin issue while Little has a knee injury. Both were full participants in practice on Friday, but they will need to test their abilities in pregame warmups before they make a decision.

Lattimore, who missed last week's win due to a hamstring injury, was not present on the practice field on Wednesday and Thursday, but did return as a limited participant on Friday.

Buccaneers at Falcons (-3.5)

Buccaneers : LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring), DB M.J. Stewart (knee) OUT; LB Carl Nassib (groin) QUESTIONABLE

: LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring), DB M.J. Stewart (knee) OUT; LB Carl Nassib (groin) QUESTIONABLE Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman (foot), S Kemal Ishmael (concussion), TE Austin Hooper (knee) OUT; CB Kendall Sheffield (illness), DE John Cominsky (ankle) DE Takk McKinley (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

According to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, head coach Bruce Arians said on Friday that Nassib has a good shot to play on Sunday after missing the last two games. Jason Pierre-Paul did not get a game-status designation after missing practice earlier this week, so he's good to go.

The Falcons will be without Freeman, Ishmael and Hooper again for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers. Defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn (groin), who recorded two sacks against the Panthers last week, appears ready to go, while McKinley's status is still up in the air.

Lions at Redskins (+3.5)

Lions : QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back), CB Jamal Agnew (ankle), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), DL Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), OL Frank Ragnow (concussion), DB Tracy Walker (knee) OUT; CB Rashaan Melvin (ribs) QUESTIONABLE

: QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back), CB Jamal Agnew (ankle), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), DL Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), OL Frank Ragnow (concussion), DB Tracy Walker (knee) OUT; CB Rashaan Melvin (ribs) QUESTIONABLE Redskins: TE Vernon Davis (concussion) OUT; DL Daron Payne (ankle) DOUBTFUL; RB Adrian Peterson (toe), RB Chris Thompson (toe), CB Josh Norman (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

The Lions will be missing several important players on Sunday, but no one more important than Stafford. Jeff Driskel will get his third start of the season, and he has passed for 478 yards, three touchdowns and one interception over the past two weeks. With Agnew and Walker out in the secondary, the Lions are hoping Melvin will feel good enough to suit up this weekend. He injured his ribs in practice this week, and was limited on Friday.

We have seen the last of Davis this season, as the Redskins made the decision to place him on injured reserve on Friday. With him turning 36 in January, it's possible that Davis has played his last down in the NFL. With Peterson and Thompson questionable, Sunday could be the Derrius Guice show. He scored his first career touchdown against the Jets last week. Norman was a surprise add to the injury report, as he apparently injured his hamstring in practice this week. He was limited on Friday and is officially questionable to play on Sunday.

Seahawks at Eagles (-1)

Seahawks : TBA

: TBA Eagles: S Rudy Ford (abdomen), OT Lane Johnson (concussion) OUT; WR Nelson Agholor (knee), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

According to Paul Gallant, when Johnson is not on the field at right tackle for the Eagles, Carson Wentz is 3-9 in his career. Rookie Andre Dillard has been practicing on the right side all week in order to prepare for Sunday. Howard, who missed last week's loss to the Patriots due to a shoulder injury, was able to practice on a limited basis this week. He remains day-to-day with the injury. The Eagles have reason to be worried about their wideouts as well, as Agholor did not practice on Friday while Jeffery was limited. Both are considered questionable for Sunday.

Jaguars at Titans (-3.5)

Jaguars : TE Seth DeValve (oblique) OUT

: TE Seth DeValve (oblique) OUT Titans: TE Delanie Walker (ankle), OG Kevin Pamphile (knee) DOUBTFUL

Wide receivers D.J. Chark and Chris Conley were limited on Wednesday due to hamstring injuries and defensive end Calais Campbell was also limited with a back injury. It appears that all three will be ready to go for Sunday's big matchup, as DeValve is the only player who received a final injury designation.

The Titans were hopeful that Walker would be able to go on Sunday after the team was off last week, but he is doubtful. Backup tight end Anthony Firkser caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs in Week 10.

Cowboys at Patriots (-6.5)

Cowboys : LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) OUT; LB Joe Thomas (illness), OG Connor Williams (knee), S Donovan Wilson (illness) QUESTIONABLE

: LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) OUT; LB Joe Thomas (illness), OG Connor Williams (knee), S Donovan Wilson (illness) QUESTIONABLE Patriots: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), QB Tom Brady (right elbow), OT Marcus Cannon (illness), S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion), S Nate Ebner (ankle, back), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), CB Jason McCourty (groin), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle), DE John Simon (elbow), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Vander Esch won't suit up on Sunday, as his neck injury flared up. Head coach Jason Garrett says that the Cowboys don't believe it's a career-threatening issue, but they will monitor it closely each week. According to David Helman of the Cowboys' official website, Stephen Jones said on 105.3 "The Fan" that he believes that Williams and Thomas should be able to go on Sunday.

The Patriots had a large number of limited participants in practice this week, but the name that stands out on the injury report is Brady's. After partaking in Patriots practice earlier this week as normal, the 42-year-old signal-caller was a surprise inclusion on Friday's injury report, listed as a limited participant with an elbow issue. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported later Friday that Brady is still expected to play on Sunday and is simply resting his elbow more than anything, but the single "limited" designation was enough for New England to classify Brady as questionable.

Packers at 49ers (-3)

Packers : OG Cole Madison (knee) OUT; TE Robert Tonyan (hip), FB Danny Vitale (knee) QUESTIONABLE

: OG Cole Madison (knee) OUT; TE Robert Tonyan (hip), FB Danny Vitale (knee) QUESTIONABLE 49ers: OT Joe Staley (finger), DE Dee Ford (hamstring) OUT; RB Matt Breida (ankle), K Robbie Gould (quad) DOUBTFUL; TE George Kittle (knee, ankle), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) QUESTIONABLE

Head coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday that Madison suffered a "pretty significant injury" during practice this week and will most likely need surgery, according to Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

It's never a good thing to look at an injury report on Friday and see that every name listed is an important one. Kittle has missed the last two games, but may return this week. He was a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday. Both Samuel and Sanders sat out of practice on Wednesday, but returned as limited participants on Thursday. Breida will likely not suit up on Sunday night as a precautionary move. The 49ers want him 100% healthy for the postseason.

Ravens at Rams (+3)

