NFL Week 2 injury updates, inactives: Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III, Cowboys' Jake Ferguson among players out

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL regular season! Already, the new year has brought with it a massive amount of storylines that have unfolded in just the first week alone.

As is the case every year, injuries have been a central topic of conversation with a number of notable names going down. Two offensive juggernauts from the 2023 campaign -- 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Rams wideout Puka Nacua -- have both been placed on injured reserve, while the Dolphins will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa indefinitely after he suffered another concussion on Thursday night.

Some other notable inactives announced for Sunday include: Packers QB Jordan Love, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III, Chargers DE Joey Bosa, Colts WR Josh Downs, Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson, Browns OT Jack Conklin, Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga

