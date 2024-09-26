The first quarter of the NFL season is coming into a close, and all the injuries are piling up around the league. The Detroit Lions won't have edge rusher Marcus Davenport and linebacker Derrick Barnes for a significant time, while the Philadelphia Eagles may be without both starting wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith this week.

The Cleveland Browns will have to see how defensive end Myles Garrett progresses throughout the week, as he's battling multiple injuries (Achilles, foot, thigh). The Dolphins are also entering their Monday night matchup with a lot of uncertainty at quarterback as Skylar Thompson (ribs) is iffy to play and they may start their third signal-caller in four games.

The Green Bay Packers will be closely monitoring the status of quarterback Jordan Love (knee) ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the 3-0 Minnesota Vikings. Love has been practicing after missing Weeks 2 and 3 -- both Green Bay wins with backup Malik Willis starting in his place.

As always, we'll have the injury report for all the games being played in Week 4. We'll highlight the key injuries for each team as the list continues to grow with each passing week.

Cowboys (-5.5) at Giants (Thursday night)

On a short week, the Giants will be down Phillips, their starting nickel cornerback. Isaiah Simmons is expected to fill in that role with Jackson also out. The Giants will be thin at cornerback this week, but still have Cordale Flott, Deonte Banks and Nick McCloud. Slayton has been limited in practice all week, so there could be an opportunity for Jalin Hyatt.

With Carson doubtful -- he was seen during the week walking around the locker room with a bag ice wrapped around his shoulder -- the Cowboys could look to Andrew Booth Jr. to fill that role or have starting nickel corner Jourdan Lewis move outside. Neither Carson nor Bell participated in Wednesday's final practice.

Saints at Falcons (-1.5)

New Orleans is holding out hope Kamara can play on Sunday, but the team will be without starting center Erik McCoy, who was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Eagles.

Atlanta added a couple more offensive players to the Thursday injury report, and Judon's addition is a notable one as well, given his importance to the Falcons' pass rush.

Bengals (-4) at Panthers

Cincy is listing quarterback Joe Burrow on the injury report with the same wrist that suffered a season-ending injury last season, but he is practicing fully with it, so no worries there. Ja'Marr Chase returned to a full practice on Thursday and should be good to go.

Two defensive tackles in A'Shawn Robinson and Shy Tuttle are dealing with lower body injuries that caused them to miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Johnson popping up in the injury report is ominous given that the Panthers just lost Adam Thielen to injured reserve. Clowney returning to a full practice after his Wednesday rest is a good sign, though.

Rams at Bears (-3)

Chicago has a lengthy injury report this week, and it changed quite a bit on Thursday with Byard sitting out and Odunze being limited, while Wright and Sweat were upgraded to limited and full, respectively, and Billings went from limited to out.

"It's great," quarterback Caleb Williams said, via NBC Sports Chicago, about Allen's return. "It's gonna be great for our offense. It's just something else that the defense has to worry about throughout this week and then obviously on game day. And so it's gonna be great for us. His special talent of getting open in a phone booth is gonna be great for us."

The Rams have yet to release their Thursday injury report, but Kupp's continued absence from Wednesday's practice was expected.

Vikings at Packers (-2.5)

Minnesota is hopeful No. 2 receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) will be able to play at the Packers on Sunday, per head coach Kevin O'Connell. Starting center Garrett Bradbury (ankle) and starting linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (ankle) both missed practice on Wednesday, but Bradbury was upgraded to limited on Thursday. Turner also got upgraded to full, while Bullard missed Thursday after being limited Wednesday, and Darrisaw sat out the Thursday session.

The majority of the Packers' starting offense, including quarterback Jordan Love, practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday. His status will be critical against a Vikings defense that leads the NFL in both sacks (16) and quarterback pressures (54). He'll be a game-time decision, head coach Matt LaFleur said.

Malik Willis has been a standout as his fill-in during wins against the Colts and Titans the last two weeks. His 9.8 yards per pass attempt and 9.5 yards per carry both lead the NFL since Week 2 among players to have a minimum of 12 attempts for each category. Willis is only the fourth player in the last 50 years to lead the league in both categories in a two-week span along with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in 2022, Titans quarterback Steve McNair in 1997 and Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham in 1987.

Jaguars at Texans (-6.5)

This AFC South clash looks like it could be a M.A.S.H. unit type of game at the moment. Collins was added to Houston's injury report that already included three other offensive starts, while Ward was downgraded from limited on Wednesday to out Thursday. And after playing on Monday night, almost the entire Jaguars secondary is on the injury report, along with both two tackles, two skill position starters and a rotational running back Oh, and both starting linebackers are here, too.

Steelers (-1.5) at Colts

As expected for the Steelers, but they did give a whole bunch of guys the day off on Thursday. Indianapolis is already missing DeForest Buckner and JuJu Brents on defense, and seems to be in a world of hurt on that side of the ball right now. Kelly didn't practice Thursday after not appearing on Wednesday's report.

Broncos at Jets (-7.5)

Reynolds got in a full practice on Thursday, but otherwise this injury report remained the same as on Wednesday.

Eagles (-2.5) at Buccaneers

It's looking more and more like Philly's three offensive stars will be out on Sunday, but Becton told CBS Sports he will play. Tampa Bay has a ton of players dealing with various issues, but it's a good sign that Goedeke got back into practice as it seems he is progressing through the concussion protocol. Irving didn't practice Thursday but told reporters he will play.

Commanders at Cardinals (-3.5)

Commanders: RB Austin Ekeler did not practice (concussion) and will not play Sunday. G Sam Cosmi (Achilles) also did not practice.

RB Austin Ekeler did not practice (concussion) and will not play Sunday. G Sam Cosmi (Achilles) also did not practice. Cardinals: TE Trey McBride is not practicing (concussion) while S Budda Baker (quad) and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (quad) were limited.

Patriots at 49ers (-10)

Chiefs (-8) at Chargers

The Chiefs are the healthiest team in the league, for now, at least on their active roster. The Chargers could be without both of their starting tackles and their starting quarterback, though Herbert said he doesn't think it will go that way for him. With a Week 5 bye, though, it might be safer to hold him out. Then there are the rash of defensive injuries that need to be worked through, as well.

Browns at Raiders (-2)

The Browns' offensive line continues to be ravaged by injuries, though Njoku was finally upgraded to limited on Thursday. Seeing Adams pop up as limited in addition to Crosby already sitting out the first two practices of the week was not a good sign for the Raiders.

Bills at Ravens (-2.5)

The only change for the Bills on Thursday was Bernard getting back to a limited practice, which is important against Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. The Ravens, meanwhile, got Linderbaum, Mekari, Pierce and Smith back in practice after they all either missed or were limited on Wednesday.

Titans at Dolphins (-1) (Monday night)

Seahawks at Lions (-3.5) (Monday night)

