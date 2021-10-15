Injuries have taken their toll on a number of NFL teams in 2021. Just ask the Panthers, who've struggled to replicate the success of their hot start with Christian McCaffrey banged up. Or the Buccaneers, who are doing just fine but continue to lose starters on their title-defending defense. As Week 6 gets underway, we're here to help you stay on top of all the latest injuries around the NFL.

Below, you'll find the final injury reports for every single Week 6 matchup. All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Jacksonville will be down potentially two key defensive starters in Jack and Robertson-Harris, but Miami is even more banged up for this overseas affair, with Parker and Howard -- two of their best players -- sidelined. That said, the Dolphins will get a big name back on offense, with Tua Tagovailoa telling reporters Friday he is "100 percent" ready to return as the starting QB after a three-game stint by backup Jacoby Brissett.

Vikings: TE Ben Ellefson (knee), DT Michael Pierce (elbow) OUT

TE Ben Ellefson (knee), DT Michael Pierce (elbow) OUT Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring), LB Shaq Thompson (foot), LB Kamal Martin (concussion) OUT

Minnesota is healthy for this NFC clash, with playmakers Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson all completely off the injury report ahead of Sunday. The Panthers, on the other hand, will be counting on rookie Chuba Hubbard once again, with McCaffrey set to miss his third straight.

Both the Bengals and Lions are battling injuries in the backfield. If Mixon can't go for Cincy, Chris Evans would be in line to man RB1 duties with Samaje Perine on COVID-19 reserve. Detroit's backup behind Swift and Williams, meanwhile, is Godwin Igwebuike.

The Bears are all kinds of banged up going into this crucial NFC North tilt, though several questionable vets, like Burns and Jackson, were full participants on Friday, suggesting they'll be OK. A key absence not listed here: that of RB Damien Williams, who is on COVID-19 reserve and is set to be replaced by Khalil Herbert as David Montgomery's fill-in.

For the Packers, Kelly's status for Sunday is in jeopardy after he did not participate in any of this week's practices. Jenkins was limited throughout the week, while Taylor did not practice Friday after not appearing on the injury list on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kansas City Chiefs (-7) at Washington Football Team

If Kansas City is without Hill and Thuney on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes will be under even more pressure to perform. Not that he's incapable of overcoming the losses, but he has had more turnovers, seemingly forcing plays, of late.

Gibson, who continues to work through a shin injury, was limited on Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday's practice. McLaurin did not show up on the injury report until Friday; coach Ron Rivera said that McLaurin not practicing Friday was precautionary after McLaurin said that he felt sore upon arriving at the team's facility.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who practiced in full on Friday, is good to go for Sunday. Receiver Sterling Shepard is also good to go after missing the Giants' last two weeks with an injured hamstring. Toney was limited during the Giants' initial practice following his breakout game against the Cowboys.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said that he is hopeful that Williams can play on Sunday. Williams has 31 catches for 471 yards and six touchdowns through five games.

Both Elliott and Stone were full participants on Friday, which is a good sign for the Ravens' secondary. Villanueva was limited Friday after not practicing on Thursday.

Britt missed practice throughout the week, while Amendola was limited throughout the week. With Blankenship out, the Colts signed former Chargers kicker Michael Badgley earlier this week.

Along with Chubb, the Browns are in jeopardy of playing without Hunt, who was limited on Friday after missing practice the previous two days. Garrett has been limited the last two days, while Newsome and Ward have been limited throughout the week.

For the Cardinals, Edmunds and Beachum were limited all week, while Murphy was limited the last two days.

Diggs was limited on Friday after missing the Cowboys' first two practices. Elliott, Gregory and Wilson were limited all week, while Smith was limited on Thursday before being held out of Friday's practice.

Harris was limited the last two days after being held out of Wednesday's practice. Folk, Mills, Perkins and Van Noy were limited throughout the week. Taylor was a late addition to the Patriots' injury report, as he was limited during Friday's practice.

Hankins did not practice this week, while Jefferson was limited on Wednesday and Friday but was held out of Thursday's practice. Things are looking up for Gordon, who was limited the last two days after missing Wednesday's practice. Jackson was a full participant on Friday.

Pete Carroll announced on Friday that Wilson will be placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the Seahawks' next three games. Carson will also join WIlson on IR meaning the majority of the Seahawks' carries will go to Alex Collins, who has run for 91 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries over the past two games. Collins scored a receiving touchdown against the Steelers as a member of the Ravens in Week 4 of the 2018 season.

Smith-Schuster will not return to the field this season after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this week. Pittsburgh received good news in the form of linebacker Devin Bush (groin) and receivers Chase Claypool (hamstring) and James Washington (groin). Bush was a full participant all week after suffering his injury during last Sunday's win over the Broncos. Claypool and Washington were full participants on Friday after being limited earlier in the week.

