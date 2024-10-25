The final injury reports are coming in for Week 8 as the halfway point of the season is near. The Cincinnati Bengals got a surprise with Tee Higgins suffering a quad injury on Friday, hurting his chances of playing on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are set to get Tua Tagovailoa back as he cleared concussion protocol while the Washington Commanders will determine the status of Jayden Daniels.
The Dallas Cowboys won't have Micah Parsons this week coming off of their bye either.
Below, you'll see each team's notable injury news from Friday's final practice reports. Make sure you continue to check this page out as we'll be updating it.
Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)
- Eagles: G Mekhi Becton (concussion), TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring), DT Byron Young (hamstring) OUT
- Bengals: WR Tee Higgins (quad) QUESTIONABLE
The Eagles won't have Becton this week and Goedert for the second straight week. Tyler Steen will start at right guard and Grant Calcaterra will start at tight end. Young was placed on injured reserve shortly after the injury report came out.
A surprise for the Bengals, as Higgins was limited in Friday's practice after not being on the injury report all week. His status is uncertain for Sunday. Andrei Iosivas is the leading candidate to fill in for Higgins. Tackle Orlando Brown (knee) and safety Geno Stone (shin) were not given an injury designation.
Baltimore Ravens (-8.5) at Cleveland Browns
- Ravens:
- Browns:
Analysis to come
Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions (-11)
- Titans:
- Lions: OL Christian Mahogany (illness), DL Joshua Paschal (illness) OUT
The Lions are relatively healthy heading into Sunday, as many of their offensive linemen had rest days earlier in the week.
Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans (-5.5)
- Colts: DE Genard Avery (foot), LB Jaylon Carlies (fibula/shoulder) OUT; DT DeForest Buckner (ankle), LB Cameron McGrone (elbow) QUESTIONABLE
- Texans: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), S Jimmie Ward (groin) OUT; Henry T'o'oTo'o (concussion) QUESTIONABLE
The Colts will have running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) available for Sunday's game as he was not given an injury designation. Wide receiver Michael Pittman (back), but was not given an injury designation.
The Texans won't have Al-Shaair again this week and are relatively healthy heading into Week 8.
Green Bay Packers (-4.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Packers: CB Corey Ballantine (ankle) DOUBTFUL; C/G Josh Myers (wrist), LB Quay Walker (concussion), DL Devonte Wyatt (ankle) QUESTIONABLE
- Jaguars: RB Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring), DT Esezi Otomewo (calf), OL Cam Robinson (concussion), DT Maason Smith, LB Foye Oluokun (foot), S Andrew Wingard (knee) QUESTIONABLE
The Packers won't have their starting center Sunday with Myers, so Jacob Monk would be the candidate to start. Rookie Edgerrin Cooper would start at linebacker if Walker doesn't clear concussion protocol. Wide receiver Christian Watson (ankle) was not given an injury designation.
For the Jaguars, Etienne was limited in practice all week. He'll be a game-time decision for Sunday. If Etienne can't go, Tank Bigsby would get the start.
Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins (-3)
- Cardinals:
- Dolphins:
Analysis to come
New York Jets (-7.5) at New England Patriots
- Jets:
- Patriots:
Analysis to come
Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Falcons: LB Troy Andersen (knee) OUT; S Justin Simmons (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back), OL Ryan Neuzil (knee) QUESTIONABLE
- Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans (hamstring), NT Greg Gaines (calf) S Tykee Smith (concussion) OUT; TE Payne Durham (calf), RB Bucky Irving (toe), WR Rakim Jarrett (knee) QUESTIONABLE
Doesn't appear the Falcons will have Simmons this Sunday after he was downgraded from a limited participant in practice to a nonparticipant Friday. Atlanta is relatively healthy heading into this game.
The Buccaneers will be down both Evans and Chris Chris Godwin, who was placed on injured reserve. Trey Palmer and Jalen McMillan are the top options.
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5)
- Saints: G Nick Saldiveri (shoulder), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip) OUT; QB Derek Carr (oblique) DOUBTFUL
- Chargers:
The good news for the Saints is wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) cleared the protocol and will play on Sunday. Tight end Taysom Hill (rib) also was not given an injury designation.
Buffalo Bills (-3) at Seattle Seahawks
- Bills: LB Terrel Bernard (ankle/pectoral), DT DeWayne Carter (wrist), WR Curtis Samuel (pectoral) OUT; RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring) DOUBTFUL
- Seahawks:
The Bills won't have Bernard on Sunday, but they will have tight end Dalton Kincaid (collarbone), cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) and safety Damar Hamlin (ankle). All were full participants in Friday's practice.
Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos (-9)
- Panthers: WR Diontae Johnson (rib), S Nick Scott (hamstring), S Jordan Fuller (hamstring), WR Adam Thielen (hamstring), LB D.J. Wonnum (quad), S Jammie Robinson (knee) OUT; QB Andy Dalton (thumb), CB Dane Jackson (hamstring), RB Jonathan Brooks (knee) DOUBTFUL; DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee), LB Claudin Cherelus (hamstring), LB Josey Jewell (groin), T Taylor Moton (elbow), T Yosh Nijman (knee), TE Tommy Tremble (back), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder), DT Jaden Crumedy (ankle), S Sam Franklin Jr. (foot) QUESTIONABLE
- Broncos: S P.J. Locke (thumb) DOUBTFUL; T Alex Palczewski (ankle) QUESTIONABLE
The Panthers have the longest injury report in the NFL this week. Bryce Young is trending toward starting at quarterback this week in the wake of Dalton's injury. Young won't have his top targets in Johnson nor Thielen. Brooks also is unlikely to play this week.
The Broncos are relatively healthy heading into this week.
Kansas City Chiefs (-10) at Las Vegas Raiders
- Chiefs:
- Raiders:
Analysis to come
Chicago Bears (-1.5) at Washington Commanders
- Bears: S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), DB Kyler Gordon (hamstring) OUT; OL Larry Borom (ankle), RB Travis Homer (finger), DL Jacob Martin (toe) QUESTIONABLE
- Commanders: T Brandon Coleman (concussion) OUT; QB Jayden Daniels (rib) QUESTIONABLE
The Bears will be down a few members in the secondary on Sunday, as Brisker failed to clear concussion protocol and Gordon will also be out. All three players who are questionable are on injured reserve/designated for return and were full participants in Friday's practice.
Daniels was limited in Friday's practice for the Commanders, as he'll try to give it a go Sunday. The Commanders will see how he progresses in the walkthrough Saturday and throughout the weekend. Marcus Mariota will start if Daniels can't go.
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5)
- Cowboys: CB DaRon Bland (foot), DE Micah Parsons (ankle), DT Jordan Phillips (wrist), TE John Stephens (knee) OUT; LB Nick Vigil (foot), CB Caelen Carson (shoulder), LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
- 49ers: DT Kevin Givens (groin), WR Jauan Jennings (hip), K Jake Moody (ankle) OUT; TE George Kittle (foot), S George Odum, CB Deommodore Lenoir (illness), WR Deebo Samuel (wrist, illness) QUESTIONABLE
No Parsons this week for the Cowboys, as Dallas will be without its top pass rusher coming out of the bye week. The Cowboys did have a walkthrough Friday, but Kendricks was limited.
Kittle was limited on Friday for the 49ers, so he'll likely be a game-time decision on Sunday. Samuel returned to practice earlier this week.
New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5) (Monday)
Analysis to come.