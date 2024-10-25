The final injury reports are coming in for Week 8 as the halfway point of the season is near. The Cincinnati Bengals got a surprise with Tee Higgins suffering a quad injury on Friday, hurting his chances of playing on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are set to get Tua Tagovailoa back as he cleared concussion protocol while the Washington Commanders will determine the status of Jayden Daniels.

The Dallas Cowboys won't have Micah Parsons this week coming off of their bye either.

Below, you'll see each team's notable injury news from Friday's final practice reports. Make sure you continue to check this page out as we'll be updating it.

The Eagles won't have Becton this week and Goedert for the second straight week. Tyler Steen will start at right guard and Grant Calcaterra will start at tight end. Young was placed on injured reserve shortly after the injury report came out.

A surprise for the Bengals, as Higgins was limited in Friday's practice after not being on the injury report all week. His status is uncertain for Sunday. Andrei Iosivas is the leading candidate to fill in for Higgins. Tackle Orlando Brown (knee) and safety Geno Stone (shin) were not given an injury designation.

Lions: OL Christian Mahogany (illness), DL Joshua Paschal (illness) OUT

The Lions are relatively healthy heading into Sunday, as many of their offensive linemen had rest days earlier in the week.

The Colts will have running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) available for Sunday's game as he was not given an injury designation. Wide receiver Michael Pittman (back), but was not given an injury designation.

The Texans won't have Al-Shaair again this week and are relatively healthy heading into Week 8.

The Packers won't have their starting center Sunday with Myers, so Jacob Monk would be the candidate to start. Rookie Edgerrin Cooper would start at linebacker if Walker doesn't clear concussion protocol. Wide receiver Christian Watson (ankle) was not given an injury designation.

For the Jaguars, Etienne was limited in practice all week. He'll be a game-time decision for Sunday. If Etienne can't go, Tank Bigsby would get the start.

Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins (-3)

Doesn't appear the Falcons will have Simmons this Sunday after he was downgraded from a limited participant in practice to a nonparticipant Friday. Atlanta is relatively healthy heading into this game.

The Buccaneers will be down both Evans and Chris Chris Godwin, who was placed on injured reserve. Trey Palmer and Jalen McMillan are the top options.

The good news for the Saints is wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) cleared the protocol and will play on Sunday. Tight end Taysom Hill (rib) also was not given an injury designation.

The Bills won't have Bernard on Sunday, but they will have tight end Dalton Kincaid (collarbone), cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) and safety Damar Hamlin (ankle). All were full participants in Friday's practice.

The Panthers have the longest injury report in the NFL this week. Bryce Young is trending toward starting at quarterback this week in the wake of Dalton's injury. Young won't have his top targets in Johnson nor Thielen. Brooks also is unlikely to play this week.

The Broncos are relatively healthy heading into this week.

The Bears will be down a few members in the secondary on Sunday, as Brisker failed to clear concussion protocol and Gordon will also be out. All three players who are questionable are on injured reserve/designated for return and were full participants in Friday's practice.

Daniels was limited in Friday's practice for the Commanders, as he'll try to give it a go Sunday. The Commanders will see how he progresses in the walkthrough Saturday and throughout the weekend. Marcus Mariota will start if Daniels can't go.

No Parsons this week for the Cowboys, as Dallas will be without its top pass rusher coming out of the bye week. The Cowboys did have a walkthrough Friday, but Kendricks was limited.

Kittle was limited on Friday for the 49ers, so he'll likely be a game-time decision on Sunday. Samuel returned to practice earlier this week.

