NFL Week 8 injury updates, inactives: Commanders' Jayden Daniels will play

Week 8 in the NFL got underway on Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams taking down the Minnesota Vikings, and now we have a full Sunday slate in front of us. As is the case for every week, injuries are a central storyline.

Arguably, the biggest injury-related storyline that looms over Week 8 is the status of Commanders rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. The No. 2 overall pick is officially starting after he was listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

In the 1 p.m. games, Bengals wideout Tee Higgins (quad) has been ruled out against the Eagles and Titans QB Will Levis will also sit out again with his right shoulder injury.

Instead of scouring different corners of the internet to figure out who's in and who's out for Week 8, let this be your one-stop shop. Below, you'll find the full list of inactives in our live blog.