Week 9 in the NFL is upon us. As part of our dissection into this upcoming slate of games, injuries are set to play a key storyline. This last week, the injury bug took a substantial bite out of some clubs in the AFC South. The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars lost wideouts Stefon Diggs (ACL) and Christian Kirk (collarbone) for the season.

While those injuries are long-term, there were others that could directly impact Week 9, including in the NFC North where both the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers staring quarterbacks missed the first practice of the week.

Below, you'll find all the notable injury news as most teams hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday, along with the final injury report for "Thursday Night Football."

Note: Pittsburgh and San Francisco are on bye in Week 9.

All NFL betting odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out the latest DraftKings promo code to get in the game.

Houston Texans at New York Jets (-1.5) (Thursday)

The biggest injury news of the week for the Texans is losing wideout Diggs for the year due to a torn ACL. As for the final injury report, they'll be without starting safety Jimmie Ward and backup running back Dameon Pierce due to goin injuries.

Every player the Jets ruled out Wednesday was unable to practice at all this week, so their game statuses are not too surprising. Surratt and Moses were both limited participants Wednesday. Meanwhile, New York officially placed kicked Greg Zuerlein on injured reserve due to a left knee injury. He will miss at least four weeks. The Jets signed Riley Patterson and Spencer Shrader to the practice squad, so one of them will be the placekicker Thursday night.

The Cowboys are getting a boost to their secondary by activating cornerback DaRon Bland off injured reserve. However, he did not practice to begin the week due to a calf injury. Cornerback Trevon Diggs, defensive tackle Linval Joseph (back), guard Zack Martin (shoulder), pass rusher Micah Parsons (ankle) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) all did not practice. Linebacker Eric Kendricks was limited with a shoulder injury.

The Falcons were missing linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion), guard Chris Lindstrom (knee) and defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle). Meanwhile, a number of players were limited: linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), center Drew Dalman (ankle), linebacker Kaden Elliss (knee), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (back) and safety Justin Simmons (hamstring).

Miami was missing six players due to injury Wednesday: cornerback Storm Duck (ankle), tight end Julian Hill (shoulder), safety Jevon Holland (hand, knee), cornerback Kader Kohou (neck), linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep, illness) and defensive tackle Zach Sieler (eye). Linebacker Jordyn Brooks (hamstring, wrist), wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder) and defensive tackle Benito Jones (knee) were limited. Tyreek Hill was amongst a handful of players given a rest day.

Offensive lineman Alec Anderson (personal) was the lone player missing from Bills practice. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle, pectoral), wide receiver Amari Cooper (wrist), fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (pectoral) were all limited.

The Raiders were without center Andre James (ankle) and linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) to begin the week of practice. Tight end Harrison Bryant (elbow), cornerback Jack Jones (knee), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle), tackle Kolton Miller (elbow), guard Dylan Parham (foot) and running back Zamir White (quad) were all limited.

Wideout Tee Higgins (quad) and tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee, fibula) were sidelined from Wednesday's practice. Quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist) and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (thumb) were listed on the injury report but were full participants.

Defensive end Joey Bosa (hip) was limited for the Chargers on Wednesday. Wide receivers DJ Chark (groin), Ladd McConkey (hip) and Quentin Johnston (ankle) were also limited.

For the Browns, cornerback Denzel Ward is in the concussion protocol as he did not practice. Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (illness) and linebackers Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) and Jordan Hicks (elbow/triceps) also did not practice.

The Patriots had three players absent for Wednesday's practice: Linebacker Christian Elliss (abdomen), tackle Vederian Lowe (ankle, shoulder) and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck). Drake Maye, who suffered a concussion last week, was among the number of players limited, which also included safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (shoulder).

The Titans were missing eight players due to injury Wednesday: wide receiver Tyler Boyd (shoulder), safety Amani Hooker (groin), running back Tony Pollard (foot), guard Dillon Radunz (foot), wide receiver Calvin Ridley (shoulder), offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich (triceps), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quad), and nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat (hip). Quarterback Will Levis (right shoulder) was limited, along with cornerback Tre Avery (hamstring) and running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring).

The Commanders gave tight end Zach Ertz a rest day while holding out tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (shin) due to injury. Quarterback Jayden Daniels (rib) was among those limited, along with center Tyler Biadasz (thumb), tackle Brandon Coleman (concussion), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring).

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. did not practice as he remains in concussion protocol. On top of Tracy being sidelined, New York was without linebacker Matthew Adams (knee), offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (knee), wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles), punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (ankle). Linebacker Brian Burns was limited with an Achilles and biceps injury, while Jermaine Eluemunor was limited with a hip injury.

The Saints saw the return of quarterback Derek Carr to practice, albeit on a limited basis. This is the first time he's participated since suffering his oblique injury in Week 5. On top of Carr, tight end Juwan Johnson (shoulder), running back Alvin Kamara (hand, rib), cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring), guard Nick Saldiveri (shoulder), running back Jamaal Williams (groin), guard Shane Lemieux (knee) and linebacker Nephi Sewell (knee) were all limited. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (illness) headlined six players missing from the session.

Carolina saw quarterback Andy Dalton return to practice as a full participant Wednesday after missing last week's game due to a right thumb issue. Bryce Young will start again this week, with Dalton set as the possible backup. Meanwhile, rookie running back Jonathon Brooks -- who is still on injured reserve with a knee injury -- practiced fully as well, and head coach Dave Canales told reporters he could make his NFL debut this week. The Panthers' lone player limited to begin the week was wideout Adam Thielen (hamstring), but they did hold out eight players. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (ankle), tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion), outside linebacker DJ Johnson (ankle), safety Jammie Robinson (knee) and tight end Tommy Tremble (back) all missed the session due to injury. Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, linebacker Josey Jewell and defensive end A'Shawn Robinson were given rest days.

The Broncos had cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) on the injury report, but he was a full participant. Tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) did not practice.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday, but head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that the two-time NFL MVP was merely given a rest day. Jackson was listed on the injury report with back and knee injuries. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (knee) was limited while running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) was a full participant.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5)

Jacksonville's top running backs, Tank Bigsby (ankle) and Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring), were both limited Wednesday, along with rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr. (chest), defensive tackle Maason Smith (ankle) and safety Andrew Wingard (knee). Offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and Brandon Scherff (knee) did not practice.

For the Eagles, defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder), guard Landon Dickerson (knee), tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and cornerback Darius Slay (groin) were absent from Wednesday's practice. Right guard Mekhi Becton (concussion) was limited.

Chicago held out offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (calf), defensive back Jaquan Brisker (concussion), defensive back Kyler Gordon (hamstring), offensive lineman Braxton Jones (knee) and defensive lineman Montez Sweat (shin) to begin the week. Offensive linemen Teven Jenkins (knee) and Ryan Bates (shoulder) were limited.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (groin) and defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf) did not practice Wednesday for the Cardinals. Offensive lineman Jonah Williams (knee), along with defensive tackles Naquan Jones (thigh) and Roy Lopez (ankle), were limited.

Jared Goff said that he rolled his ankle last week, which is what led him to miss the first practice of the week, but he expects to return to the field Thursday. Meanwhile, offensive tackle Taylor Decker (chest), defensive tackle Josh Paschal (illness), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) and running back Sione Vaki (knee) also missed practice due to injury.

Jordan Love, who suffered a groin injury in Week 8, was moving around well and wants to play Sunday, according to head coach Matt LaFleur. However, he did not officially practice Wednesday along with cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (ankle), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (glute), offensive lineman Josh Myers (wrist), offensive tackle Rasheed Walker and safety Evan Williams (hamstring). Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle), defensive lineman Kenny Clark and cornerback Corey Ballentine (ankle) were limited.

For the Rams, Joe Noteboom (ankle) was a full participant in practice. Noteboom is still in the 21-day practice window to return. Guards Steve Avila (knee) and Jonah Jackson (shoulder) will not be back at practice this week.

Head coach Mike Macdonald noted that wide receiver DK Metcalf (knee) and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, but he's optimistic about their chances of participating Thursday and eventually playing this week. Tackle George Fant (knee), who returned to practice last week from injured reserve, will ramp up activity in hopes of playing Sunday. Tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) won't be back until after the bye week.

The Colts were missing five players to begin the week of practice: wide receiver Josh Downs (toe), center Ryan Kelly (calf, knee), wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back), tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) and tackle Braden Smith (knee).

Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (toe) was the only player missing from Wednesday's practice. Offensive tackle David Quessenberry (knee) and defensive tackle Taki Taimani (ankle) were limited. It's worth noting that tight end T.J. Hockenson -- who has yet to play this season -- was a full participant.

Analysis to come.