Rams vs. 49ers updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams will look to defend their home field on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Los Angeles had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They took down the Seahawks 30-13 on Sunday.

The Rams can attribute much of their success to RB Kyren Williams, who rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns, and QB Matthew Stafford, who threw for 334 yards and rushed for another 11. WR Puka Nacua also helped out as he racked up 119 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, San Francisco not only got on the board first on Sunday, but they got there a lot more often. They were the clear victor by a 30-7 margin over the Steelers. The oddsmakers were on San Francisco's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The 49ers' win was the culmination of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from RB Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 152 yards and punched in a rushing TD. McCaffrey's touchdown was no short dash either: it was a 65 yard sprint in the third quarter. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from WR Brandon Aiyuk, who found the endzone twice on 129 receiving yards.

The team won by holding the Steelers to a paltry 239 yards. The 49ers' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was DE Drake Jackson and his three sacks.

The Rams will need to dig deep on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 6-11 record against the spread.

Los Angeles ended up a good deal behind San Francisco when they played in their previous matchup last October, losing 31-14. Can the Rams avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.