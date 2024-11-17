Steelers vs. Ravens takeaways: Lamar Jackson falls to 1-4 vs. rival as Pittsburgh maintains AFC North lead

Pittsburgh retains its lead in the AFC North

Lamar Jackson fell to 1-4 all time against the Pittsburgh Steelers as his Baltimore Ravens fell to Russell Wilson and Co., 18-16 in Week 11. As the final score indicates, this was one of your classic AFC North defensive affairs. Despite the win, the Steelers didn't find the end zone all day. They were still able to escape with a win, thanks to a superb defensive effort, and Chris Boswell's six made field goals.

A Zay Flowers touchdown with one minute remaining in the game pulled the Ravens within two points, but Jackson's two-point conversion attempt came up short. The reigning NFL MVP completed 16 of 33 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and rushed for 46 yards on four carries. Derrick Henry rushed for 65 yards on 13 carries, and scored a touchdown for the 11th straight game. He's just the fourth player since 1970 to score a touchdown in the first 11 games of a season.

Wilson completed 23 of 36 passes for 205 yards and one interception. George Pickens was again his No. 1 wideout, as he caught eight passes for 89 yards. Let's take a look at what went down in Pittsburgh on Sunday. 

Why the Steelers won

The Steelers had the better defense on Sunday, and the better kicker. Henry's 65 rushing yards were his second-lowest total of the season, and Jackson was under pressure all afternoon from Pittsburgh's pass rushers. To defeat a team considered to be one of the best in the league without scoring a single touchdown is an impressive feat, and should show you that this Steelers defense can take them far.

As for Boswell, he went a perfect 6 of 6 on field goals, and 3 of 3 from 50 yards out. This was his third career game with six made field goals. That's the most in NFL history. 

Why the Ravens lost

You could point to a number of different reasons why the Ravens lost. Justin Tucker missed two field goals in the first quarter, Baltimore fumbled away possession twice in the first half -- which directly led to six points -- and the No. 1-ranked offense in the NFL did not look like the No. 1-ranked offense in the NFL.

The Ravens went just 4 of 11 on third downs and lost the turnover battle 3-1. In these close divisional matchups, you don't have much room for error. The Ravens also could have used more big plays from their receivers. Flowers caught a grand total of two passes for 39 yards and the fourth-quarter touchdown, while Rashod Bateman caught just two passes for 30 yards. 

Turning point

The Ravens had a chance to tie the game with about one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, but the stout Steelers defense stifled Baltimore's two-point attempt. 

Play of the game

It originally looked like an incredible pass and catch from Jackson to Justice Hill, but all of a sudden turned into a Steelers interception. The rookie Payton Wilson somehow came away with the ball for a clutch turnover in the fourth quarter. 

What's next

The Ravens will travel to Los Angeles next week, and play the Chargers on "Monday Night Football" in the "Harbaugh Bowl." As for the Steelers, they are on a short week, as they will travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Thursday night. 

Updates
(35)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers defeat Ravens, 18-16 

A nine-yard run by Fields sets up a first down run by Najee Harris. Steelers can now kneel down for the win and an 8-2 start. The Ravens fall to 7-4 and 1.5 games back of Pittsburgh for first place in the AFC North. 

Chris Boswell was the Steelers' star player with his second six FG day of the season (also did so vs. the Ravens back in Week 1). Defense held Lamar Jackson to under 50% completion percentage. Derrick Henry held to 65 yards on 13 carries. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 9:21 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 4:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers stop Ravens 2-point attempt 

Jackson hits Zay Flowers for a TD, but they miss 2-point try when Joey Porter Jr. forced an errant Jackson pass. Similar to 2021, when T.J. Watt forced an incomplete pass from Jackson on a go-ahead two-point try. 

Steelers have 18-16 lead with 1:06 left. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 9:15 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 4:15 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens driving at 2-minute warning 

Jackson keeps Baltimore's hopes alive with an 11-yard completion to Bateman on third-and-10. Jackson has showed off his vintage athleticism a few times on this drive. This hasn't been one of his better games but Jackson is still capable of doing incredible things at a moment's notice. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 9:07 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 4:07 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

That's six for Boswell

Chris Boswell extends Steelers' lead to 18-10 with his sixth field goal of the day. The Steelers capitalize on Wilson's crazy pick of Jackson. Drive's big play was Wilson's 17-yard completion to Darnell Washington on a third-and-7 play. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 8:59 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 3:59 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers return the favor

Steelers rookie LB Payton Wilson makes an incredible pick of Jackson on Baltimore's ensuing possession. Wilson stole the ball away from Justice Hill.

Pittsburgh's defense is playing lights out, sans the sequence at the end of the first half. They're pressured Jackson, have forced two turnovers and have minimized Derrick Henry's impact. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 8:53 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 3:53 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Humphrey picks off Wilson in the end zone

Pittsburgh was on the verge of extending its lead, but Wilson is picked off in the end zone by Marlon Humphrey with 9:23 left. Wilson was under duress and was trying to hit Darnell Washington. 

Steelers 0-4 in the red zone. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 8:44 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 3:44 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bomb to Pickens sets up FG 

Steelers offense comes to life late in the third quarter. Wilson hits Pickens on near sideline for 37 yards. Pickens had his defender beat and Wilson puts the ball on the money. 

Steelers have to settle for 3 again, though, after Van Jefferson drops a pass on third down. 

It's 15-10 Steelers with under a minute to go in the third. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 8:27 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 3:27 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Third time's a charm for Tucker 

Tucker drills a 54-yard attempt after missing his first two FG attempts in the first half. Steelers now lead 12-10 with 6:12 left in the third quarter. 

Drive's big play was an eight-yard completion from Jackson to Mark Andrews on a third-and-6 situation. Steelers still haven't sacked Jackson but they've been hitting and applying pressure on him. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 8:16 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 3:16 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Porter Jr. shaken up 

Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. getting treated to by the Steelers' medical staff midway through the third quarter. He's slowly jogging off under his own power, though. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 8:12 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 3:12 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Queen's scoop

Here's a look at Patrick Queen's fumble recovery late in the half that gave the Steelers a 9-7 lead at intermission. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 8:04 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 3:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers extend lead/Fields in for a play 

Chris Boswell drills 57-yard FG to extend Steelers lead to 12-7. Justin Fields got the Steelers into FG range with an 8-yard run two plays earlier. That's Fields' first playing time since Week 6. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 8:02 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 3:02 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

First half stats 

Score: Steelers 9-7
First downs: Ravens 8-6
Third down: Ravens 0-5, Steelers 1-9
Total yards: Ravens 199-93
Red zone: Ravens 1-1, Steelers 0-2
TOP: Steelers 16:09 

Jackson: 8/18, 120 yards, 0 sacks
Wilson: 12/20, 76 yards, 4 sacks
Henry: 8 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD
Likely: 3 catches, 64 yards, 1 fumble
Pickens: 5 of 8 targets, 28 yards
Harris: 32 yards on 7 carries, 28 yards on 5 catches 
Queen: 7 tackles
Oweh: 2.5 sacks 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 7:49 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 2:49 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers take 9-7 halftime lead 

If you love defense, this is your kind of game. The Steelers turned Likely's fumble into Boswell's third FG of the half. The Steelers were 1-9 on third down in the first half. The Ravens were 0-5. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 7:41 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 2:41 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens turn it over again 

Keeanu Benton strips Likely deep in Ravens territory. The fumble was scooped up by former Raven Patrick Queen. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 7:34 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 2:34 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens take the lead 

Derrick Henry's short TD run caps off a 6-play, 80-yard drive that saw the Ravens gain 68 yards on three straight plays: a 19-yard completion from Jackson to Rashod Bateman, a 31-yard run by Henry (Minkah Fitzpatrick made a touchdown-saving tackle) and an 18-yard completion to Likely. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 7:21 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 2:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers extend lead 

Chris Boswell drills a 52-yard FG as Steelers take a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter. The drive's big plays was Harris' 20-yard catch and his 11-yard run. Harris has 59 yards on 9 touches so far. Has easily been the best offensive player on either side of the ball today. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 7:02 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 2:02 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers convert game's first third down 

It took 20 minutes, but we just saw the game's first third down conversion on a pass from Russell Wilson to George Pickens. We also saw some pushing and shoving after the play that led to off-set penalties after Broderick Jones and Marlon Humphrey, who were fighting after Najee Harris' 11-yard run. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 6:59 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 1:59 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers lead 3-0 after 1

Well, this game isn't for the faint of heart. We've got a defensive duel after 15 minutes. That quarter produced four first downs (two for each team), 108 total yards and no first down conversions (0-4 for Pittsburgh, 0-3 for Baltimore). It also included two missed field goals from Justin Tucker, a stuffed fourth down conversion by Baltimore's defense and Nick Herbig's FF of Derrick Henry that set up the game's only score so far. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 6:44 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 1:44 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tucker misses again 

Justin Tucker wide left from 50 yards. It was basically the same kick and it wipes out another scoring opportunity for Baltimore. Jackson had a nice 15-yard run on that drive, but Derrick Henry has been a non-factor so far with 11 yards on three carries. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 6:41 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 1:41 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers stuffed on fourth-and-1

We've got a defensive duel between Pittsburgh and Baltimore. After Tucker's missed FG, the Ravens' defense responds with Kyle Hamilton tackling Najee Harris for no gain on on fourth-and-1 on Pittsburgh's own 46. Wilson was stopped for no gain on third-and-1 on the previous play. 

Teams have combined for three first downs so far and are 0-5 on third down. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 6:36 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 1:36 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tucker misses FG 

A missed 47-yard kick by Justin Tucker wipes out Jackson's 42-yard completion to Isaiah Likely on Baltimore's third drive. That's Tucker's fifth missed FG of the year and his second from 40-49 yards. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 6:30 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 1:30 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Austin drops deep pass on third down 

Instead of running, the Steelers go deep on third down and it's dropped by Calvin Austin III. Pittsburgh was given a gift after an offsides on Baltimore gave them a third-and-1 but they aren't able to capitalize. 

Pittsburgh's offense has been bold so far, but it hasn't really worked. That's probably a byproduct of trying to surprise a team that knows them so well. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 6:23 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 1:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Holding call stymies Ravens second drive 

A holding call on the Ravens led to a three-and-out for Baltimore's offense. The call wiped out a nice run by Derrick Henry and forced Baltimore into an obvious passing situation on third down. 

Jackson hasn't even looked to run so far, which has been a recurring theme for him this year as he has taken more strides to be more of a pocket passer. Will be interesting to see when he does decide to showcase that element of his game today. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 6:17 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 1:17 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers turn turnover into FG 

Two touches by Najee Harris got Pittsburgh in position for Chris Boswell to score the game's first points off of Henry's turnover. But Baltimore's pass rush got to Russell Wilson on that drive, specifically on his third down incompletion just prior to the FG. That's something to keep an eye on. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 6:11 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 1:11 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers recover fumble 

Nick Herbig strips Derrick Henry on the game's second play. Former Raven DeShon Elliott recovers for Pittsburgh. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 6:04 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 1:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers win toss, defer 

Baltimore will start with the ball. Playoff-like atmosphere today. Acrisure is packed and the fans have brought their A game. Let's see if the home team does the same. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 6:01 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 1:01 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers defense introduces 3 OLB's 

Preston Smith and Nick Herbig join fellow outside linebacker T.J. Watt as Steelers defense is introduced. Both players will be tasked with replacing injured OLB Alex Highsmith. This is Smith's first Steelers home game after being traded from Green Bay before the deadline. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 5:59 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 12:59 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Matchup vs. future HOF quarterbacks 

Today's game will pit nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson against two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson. Wilson is in line to win Comeback Player of the Year, while Jackson is in the running to win his third MVP award. Jackson has thrown 24 TD's vs. just picks this year.

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 5:17 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 12:17 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Queen to be Steelers' coin toss rep 

Former Ravens LB and current Steeler Patrick Queen will represent the Steelers for the coin toss. Queen was open this week about his feelings about facing his former team. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 5:11 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 12:11 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Warren officially in for Steelers 

Jaylen Warren is officially a go today despite sustaining a back injury late in the week. This is still something to keep an eye on though as he has been an integral part of Pittsburgh's offense. 

Highsmith will be out for several weeks, but the Steelers are getting fellow OLB Nick Herbig back in the lineup today. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 4:54 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:54 am EST
See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:19

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Chiefs at Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Colts at Jets

  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Ravens at Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Vikings at Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Raiders at Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Ravens, Steelers Battle For Top Spot In AFC North

  • Image thumbnail
    4:46

    Bills Attempt To Hand Chiefs First Loss Of Season

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    Bears Look To Turn Offensive Page Sunday Against Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    NFL News and Notes: Bills Without Kincaid and Coleman, Cooper Questionable For Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    4:17

    NFL News and Notes: Chiefs Without Pacheco, Butker Against Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    2:25

    NFL News and Notes: Jaylen Warren Questionable For Steelers on Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    NFL News and Notes: Kyle Hamilton Expected To Play Against Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    This Just In: Lions Tight End Sam LaPorta Ruled Out

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Game of the Year: Shorthanded Bills seek playoff vengeance against Chiefs | 4:25 ET on CBS

  • Image thumbnail
    6:11

    Bills, Chiefs Take Center Stage On CBS

  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    Chiefs Continue To Win, Head To Bills Next

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Better QB Duel: Mahomes vs Allen or Brady vs Manning?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Week 11 FFT Panic Meter: Gus Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Week 11 FFT Panic Meter: Aaron Rodgers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Week 11 FFT Panic Meter: Javonte Williams

See All NFL Videos