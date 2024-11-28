Of all the tricks Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson pulls during games, he might have called the trickiest play of his three years calling plays. Johnson had Lions All-Pro offensive lineman Penei Sewell take a reverse and roll back to pass, only to have no one open.

The play could have been a disaster, but Sewell took a sack after the Chicago Bears needed four defenders to bring him down. He ended up minimizing the damage on the sack, turning a 4-yard loss into a 1-yard loss.

What makes Sewell's sack even more interesting is he has more sacks taken than given up on the line this season. Sewell hasn't given up a sack all season entering Week 13, yet has taken a sack as a passer -- showcasing how dominant he's been as an offensive lineman this season.

Even though the play didn't work, what Ben Johnson has up his sleeve has to keep defenses on their heels. He'll even have an offensive lineman drop back to pass to create an explosive play.