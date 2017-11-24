Week 12 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Freeman, Cutler, Smith-Schuster ruled out

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has been ruled out for a second straight week as he recovers from a concussion. That puts Tevin Coleman in line for another big workload on Sunday. Normally a guy who gets 18-30 snaps per game, Coleman has played more than 40 snaps in each of the last two weeks with Freeman hurt. Expect Coleman to be another popular play in DFS and Fantasy leagues again this week.

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is also dealing with a concussion and like Freeman was ruled out on Friday. As a result, Matt Moore will get his second start of the season for Miami. Moore has played well in relief of Cutler on two occasions this year but was horrendous in a spot start against the Ravens in a Thursday night game, which the Dolphins lost 40-0. The Dolphins remain huge underdogs to get a win in New England against the Patriots on Sunday.

Impressive Steelers rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster has seen an uptick in playing time since joining the starting lineup three weeks ago, but his impressive freshman season hits a speed bump with the former USC receiver ruled out for Sunday night's matchup against the Steelers. With a hamstring injury sidelining the rookie, Martavis Bryant could see an uptick in playing time, though the Steelers may prefer a ground-oriented attack in a game they're favored to win big against the Packers.

The Bills made a big trade for a receiver before the deadline, but Kelvin Benjamin has only seen 45 snaps on the field since the trade before Week 9. After getting a full game of action against the Saints, Benjamin suffered a knee injury after just four snaps in Week 11 and didn't return to the game. Despite missing practice all week, he's listed as questionable for the team's Week 12 game against the Chiefs, but we shouldn't expect him to be available. With three other Bills pass-catchers listed as questionable, Tyrod Taylor could be severely limited in the passing game if he doesn't have any quality options.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 11.

Browns at Bengals

Browns: WR Sammie Coates OUT; DB Derron Smith DOUBTFUL



WR Sammie Coates OUT; DB Derron Smith DOUBTFUL Bengals: LB Vincent Rey, S Shawn Williams OUT; CB Darqueze Dennard QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Though the Browns won't have Coates, Kenny Britt avoided a final injury designation despite being limited in practice all week. Isaiah Crowell, JC Tretter and Jabrill Peppers are also all good to go after being upgraded to a full practice Friday. The Bengals had several players limited in practice this week, but only two players are confirmed out for this matchup. The secondary injuries likely won't prove too much of an issue against a team that has trouble finding success through the air.

Bears at Eagles

Bears: WR Joshua Bellamy, DE Roy Robertson-Harris, ILB Danny Trevathan, S DeAndre Houston-Carson DOUBTFUL; QB Mark Sanchez, WR Dontrelle Inman, TE Dion Sims, OT Tom Compton, G Kyle Long, DE Akiem Hicks, DE Mitch Unrein, OLB Pernell McPhee, CB Bryce Callahan QUESTIONABLE



WR Joshua Bellamy, DE Roy Robertson-Harris, ILB Danny Trevathan, S DeAndre Houston-Carson DOUBTFUL; QB Mark Sanchez, WR Dontrelle Inman, TE Dion Sims, OT Tom Compton, G Kyle Long, DE Akiem Hicks, DE Mitch Unrein, OLB Pernell McPhee, CB Bryce Callahan QUESTIONABLE Eagles: TE Trey Burton, DT Beau Allen QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Bears continue to deal with a ton of injuries, and Trevathan's absence bodes well for the Eagles' running game on Sunday. Long was limited Thursday and Friday with an ankle issue, and if he can't go, we can downgrade the Bears' offense. By contrast, the Eagles enter Sunday's game mostly healthy, with just a pair of key depth players questionable. Kicker Jake Elliott is ready to go after being placed in the concussion protocol in Week 11.

Dolphins at Patriots

Dolphins: QB Jay Cutler, G Jermon Bushrod, DE William Hayes OUT; OT Laremy Tunsil, LB Stephone Anthony, S Maurice Smith QUESTIONABLE



QB Jay Cutler, G Jermon Bushrod, DE William Hayes OUT; OT Laremy Tunsil, LB Stephone Anthony, S Maurice Smith QUESTIONABLE Patriots: WR Chris Hogan, OT Marcus Cannon, C David Andrews OUT; TE Martellus Bennett DOUBTFUL; WR Danny Amendola, WR Matthew Slater, DT Malcolm Brown, CB Eric Rowe, S Patrick Chung QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Cutler's absence sets Matt Moore to make his second start of the season. The Dolphins lost his first start 40-0 to the Ravens. Miami will be down one starting lineman with Bushrod sidelined, though Tunsil was able to practice in full on Friday after dealing with an illness this week. The Patriots again have to deal with multiple injuries on the offensive line and a potentially limited receiving corps, though Amendola has been a limited participant in practice all week. Rob Gronkowski popped up on the injury report with an illness this week but didn't receive a final injury designation. Neither did Tom Brady, who was limited with an Achilles injury this week.

Bills at Chiefs

Bills: RB Mike Tolbert, OT Cordy Glenn, G John Miller OUT; WR Kelvin Benjamin, WR Jordan Matthews, WR Deonte Thompson, TE Charles Clay QUESTIONABLE



RB Mike Tolbert, OT Cordy Glenn, G John Miller OUT; WR Kelvin Benjamin, WR Jordan Matthews, WR Deonte Thompson, TE Charles Clay QUESTIONABLE Chiefs: OLB Dee Ford, ILB Terrance Smith OUT; WR Albert Wilson, DL Allen Bailey, OLB Tamba Hali QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Bills have massive injury concerns on on offense, with two lineman out and four pass-catchers listed as questionable. Benjamin didn't practice all week and figures to be a longshot to suit up in this game, while Matthews, Thompson and Clay were limited all week. If all three can give it a go, the Bills' chances markedly improve. The Chiefs' pass rush could be hampered with Ford out and Hali questionable. The team just signed Darrelle Revis this week, but it's unknown whether he'll be ready to suit up in this game.

Buccaneers at Falcons

Buccaneers: QB Jameis Winston, C Evan Smith, DE Robert Ayers, CB Vernon Hargreaves OUT; DE William Gholston QUESTIONABLE



QB Jameis Winston, C Evan Smith, DE Robert Ayers, CB Vernon Hargreaves OUT; DE William Gholston QUESTIONABLE Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman, OT Ty Sambrailo OUT



Analysis: The Buccaneers can ill-afford to be down too many defenders going up against a high-upside Falcons offense in Atlanta, but Gholston seems like a good bet to play after practicing in full on Thursday and Friday. Ryan Fitzpatrick gets another start in place of Winston. Freeman was limited in practice this week while in the concussion protocol but ended up being ruled out on Friday. Tevin Coleman will again feature as the team's lead back. Julio Jones was limited in practice all week but is in no danger of missing the game.

Panthers at Jets

Panthers: C Ryan Kalil, C Tyler Larsen, CB Captain Munnerlyn QUESTIONABLE



C Ryan Kalil, C Tyler Larsen, CB Captain Munnerlyn QUESTIONABLE Jets: TBA



Analysis: Though it's up in the air who will play center for the Panthers after Kalil was limited all week, the Panthers are getting tight end Greg Olsen back after his activation from IR on Friday. Cam Newton was limited in practice early in the week but is good to go for Sunday.

Titans at Colts

Titans: TBA



Colts: TE Darrell Daniels, DT Hassan Ridgeway OUT; G Kyle Kalis, DE Margus Hunt QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Colts are mostly healthy for this game, and the big news is that Jacoby Brissett avoids a final injury designation after being in the concussion protocol this week. He's practiced in full the entire week and could have success in a great matchup.

Seahawks at 49ers

Seahawks: TBA



49ers: TBA



Analysis to come.

Saints at Rams

Saints: TBA



Rams: TBA



Analysis to come.

Jaguars at Cardinals

Jaguars: WR Allen Hurns OUT; OT Jermey Parnell, G Patrick Omameh, LB Donald Payne, CB Jalen Ramsey QUESTIONABLE



WR Allen Hurns OUT; OT Jermey Parnell, G Patrick Omameh, LB Donald Payne, CB Jalen Ramsey QUESTIONABLE Cardinals: WR John Brown, DL Corey Peters OUT; QB Drew Stanton, RB Elijhaa Penny, WR Brittan Golden, DL Josh Mauro, S Rudy Ford QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Hurns is missing his first game of the season, likely making Marqise Lee the No. 1 receiver despite him being limited in practice all week. Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook could also see increased roles. Leonard Fournette avoids an injury designation after being limited all week. Ramsey was added to the injury report Friday with a hand injury and said himself he doesn't expect to play. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they lose one key outside receiver in Brown who could've taken advantage of the Ramsey injury. Blaine Gabbert will make another start in place of Stanton.

Broncos at Raiders

Broncos: TBA



Raiders: TBA



Analysis to come.

Packers at Steelers

Packers: RB Aaron Jones OUT; RB Ty Montgomery, DT Kenny Clark DOUBTFUL; RB Devante Mays, G Lucas Patrick, C Corey Linsley, OLB Clay Matthews, CB Kevin King, S Morgan Burnett QUESTIONABLE



RB Aaron Jones OUT; RB Ty Montgomery, DT Kenny Clark DOUBTFUL; RB Devante Mays, G Lucas Patrick, C Corey Linsley, OLB Clay Matthews, CB Kevin King, S Morgan Burnett QUESTIONABLE Steelers: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, TE Vance McDonald, CB Joe Haden OUT; S Mike Mitchell QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Packers again find themselves shorthanded at running back, where rookie Jamaal Williams will likely see most of the work again this week. The team also has several key defenders listed as questionable, including Matthews, who was unable to practice all week. The Steelers lose an emerging part of the passing game with Smith-Schuster sidelined. He started the last three games for the Steelers and played at least 50 snaps in each. Martavis Bryant could see more action with the rookie sidelined.

Texans at Ravens

Texans: TBA



Ravens: TBA



Analysis to come.