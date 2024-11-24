When the prognosticators tried to project how the NFC West would play out in 2024, few but the truest of believers ever would have thought that the Arizona Cardinals would be a serious contender for the division title. And yet, more than halfway through the season and at nearly Thanksgiving, it is not the 49ers or the Rams or even the Seahawks at the top of the NFC West standings -- but the 6-4 Cardinals.

In their second season under coach Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals have become one of the NFL's biggest surprises as they are the lone NFC West team above .500 thanks in large part to a four-game winning streak prior to their Week 11 bye. The hope for Arizona is that the bye does not break the momentum they had, as they now have a chance to both pad and protect their hold on the top of the division standings against a direct adversary looking to leapfrog over Arizona.

After losing five out of six games entering their bye, the Seahawks came out of their much-needed reprieve in style a week ago, beating the San Francisco 49ers to improve to 5-5 and potentially get their season back on track. With two of their next three games against the Cardinals, this now marks a pivotal point in the Seahawks' season, and they'll get the first crack at hosting their division rivals in their home nest of Lumen Field in Seattle.

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle

Lumen Field -- Seattle TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Seahawks vs. Cardinals spread, odds

Seattle is a 1-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 47.5 points.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals recent series history

Seattle has owned this rivalry for the better part of the past five years, but especially the last three year as Arizona's last win in this series was now more than three years ago.