The New Jersey Devils invested a lot to make sure their goaltending situation was stable in 2024-25. They acquired Jacob Markstrom fro the Calgary Flames in a blockbuster trade, but now New Jersey will be without its starting goaltender for several weeks.

In a Jan. 22 game against the Boston Bruins, Markstrom suffered a knee sprain when Bruins forward Justin Brazeau crashed into him. The Devils' worst fears were avoided when an MRI showed it was just a sprain, but Markstrom will still miss significant time, include the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he was supposed to play for Sweden.

Markstrom has been excellent in his first season with the Devils, posting a .912 save percentage and a 2.20 GAA. With Markstrom out, New Jersey will lean on veteran backup Jake Allen.

The Devils aren't the only team dealing with injuries to key players. The Utah Hockey Club will be without forward Dylan Guenther for an indefinite period of time, the Toronto Maple Leafs are still waiting on John Tavares to return and Vegas Golden Knights star William Karlsson has recently been sidelined.

Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.

Brock McGinn (LW)

Type of Injury: Torn ACL

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 12/23/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)

Last Played: 11/12/24

Charlie McAvoy (D)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/11/25

Type of Injury: Mid-body injury

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 12/15/24

Ryan McLeod (C)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/17/25

Calgary Flames

Connor Zary (C)

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/7/25

Type of Injury: Neck

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/16/24

William Carrier (LW)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month

Last Played: 1/4/25

Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Murphy (D)

Type of Injury: Groin

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/31/24

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 6/26/22

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month

Last Played: 11/27/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/15/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 3/28/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/27/24

Sean Monahan (C)

Type of Injury: Wrist

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/7/25

Type of Injury: Hip

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months

Last Played: 12/1/24

Type of Injury: Facial fracture

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: 4 weeks

Last played: 12/27/24

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/2/25

Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 6/10/24

Florida Panthers

Aaron Ekblad (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/8/25

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 9/25/24

Minnesota Wild

Jonas Brodin (D)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/7/25

Marcus Johansson (C)

Type of Injury: Concussion

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/15/25

Nashville Predators

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/31/24

Luke Evangelista (RW)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/7/25

New Jersey Devils

Jacob Markstom (G)

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks

Last Played: 1/22/25

Erik Haula (LW)

Type of Injury: Ankle

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/4/25

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 11/1/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/29/24

Noah Dobson (D)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/20/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/3/25

Linus Ullmark (G)

Type of Injury: Back

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late January 2025

Last Played: 12/22/24

Type of injury: Groin

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/31/24

Type of Injury: Head

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/14/24

Type of Injury: Pelvic surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 11/14/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/2/25

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 4/10/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/15/24

J.J. Moser (D)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 8-10 weeks

Last Played: 12/12/24

Type of Injury: Knee surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 12/12/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024

Last Played: 9/22/24

John Tavares (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 1/14/25

Max Pacioretty (LW)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/18/25

Utah Hockey Club

Dylan Guenther (RW)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/8/25

Type of Injury: Leg

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/3/25

Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve; Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/20/25

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 11/6/24

Adam Lowry (C)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/20/25