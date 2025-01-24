The New Jersey Devils invested a lot to make sure their goaltending situation was stable in 2024-25. They acquired Jacob Markstrom fro the Calgary Flames in a blockbuster trade, but now New Jersey will be without its starting goaltender for several weeks.
In a Jan. 22 game against the Boston Bruins, Markstrom suffered a knee sprain when Bruins forward Justin Brazeau crashed into him. The Devils' worst fears were avoided when an MRI showed it was just a sprain, but Markstrom will still miss significant time, include the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he was supposed to play for Sweden.
Markstrom has been excellent in his first season with the Devils, posting a .912 save percentage and a 2.20 GAA. With Markstrom out, New Jersey will lean on veteran backup Jake Allen.
The Devils aren't the only team dealing with injuries to key players. The Utah Hockey Club will be without forward Dylan Guenther for an indefinite period of time, the Toronto Maple Leafs are still waiting on John Tavares to return and Vegas Golden Knights star William Karlsson has recently been sidelined.
Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.
Anaheim Ducks
Brock McGinn (LW)
Type of Injury: Torn ACL
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 12/23/24
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)
Last Played: 11/12/24
Charlie McAvoy (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/11/25
Buffalo Sabres
Jordan Greenway (LW)
Type of Injury: Mid-body injury
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 12/15/24
Ryan McLeod (C)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/17/25
Calgary Flames
Connor Zary (C)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/7/25
Carolina Hurricanes
Jesper Fast (RW)
Type of Injury: Neck
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/16/24
William Carrier (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month
Last Played: 1/4/25
Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Murphy (D)
Type of Injury: Groin
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/31/24
Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 6/26/22
Miles Wood (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month
Last Played: 11/27/24
Columbus Blue Jackets
Erik Gudbranson (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/15/24
Boone Jenner (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 3/28/24
Yegor Chinakhov (RW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/27/24
Sean Monahan (C)
Type of Injury: Wrist
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/7/25
Dallas Stars
Tyler Seguin (C)
Type of Injury: Hip
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months
Last Played: 12/1/24
Mason Marchment (LW)
Type of Injury: Facial fracture
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: 4 weeks
Last played: 12/27/24
Detroit Red Wings
Jeff Petry (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/2/25
Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane (LW)
Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 6/10/24
Florida Panthers
Aaron Ekblad (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/8/25
Los Angeles Kings
Drew Doughty (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 9/25/24
Minnesota Wild
Jonas Brodin (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/7/25
Marcus Johansson (C)
Type of Injury: Concussion
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/15/25
Nashville Predators
Jeremy Lauzon (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/31/24
Luke Evangelista (RW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/7/25
New Jersey Devils
Jacob Markstom (G)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks
Last Played: 1/22/25
Erik Haula (LW)
Type of Injury: Ankle
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/4/25
New York Islanders
Mike Reilly (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 11/1/24
Semyon Varlamov (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/29/24
Noah Dobson (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/20/25
Ottawa Senators
Travis Hamonic (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/3/25
Linus Ullmark (G)
Type of Injury: Back
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late January 2025
Last Played: 12/22/24
San Jose Sharks
Logan Couture (C)
Type of injury: Groin
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/31/24
Vitek Vanecek (G)
Type of Injury: Head
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/14/24
Seattle Kraken
Jordan Eberle (RW)
Type of Injury: Pelvic surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 11/14/24
Yanni Gourde (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/2/25
St. Louis Blues
Torey Krug (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 4/10/24
Nick Leddy (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/15/24
Tampa Bay Lightning
J.J. Moser (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 8-10 weeks
Last Played: 12/12/24
Toronto Maple Leafs
Anthony Stolarz (G)
Type of Injury: Knee surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 12/12/24
Calle Jarnkrok (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024
Last Played: 9/22/24
John Tavares (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 1/14/25
Max Pacioretty (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/18/25
Utah Hockey Club
Dylan Guenther (RW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/8/25
Vancouver Canucks
Dakota Joshua (C)
Type of Injury: Leg
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/3/25
Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve; Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/20/25
Washington Capitals
Sonny Milano (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 11/6/24
Winnipeg Jets
Adam Lowry (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/20/25