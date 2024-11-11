The 2024-25 NHL season is officially underway with a few weeks in the books. While the season has barely begun, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been forced to deal with one of their top stars being out in Auston Matthews.
On Friday, the Maple Leafs placed Matthews on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury. The move was retroactive to Nov. 3. The designation caused Matthews to miss Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, but the Maple Leafs star is eligible to return for Tuesday's contest against the Ottawa Senators.
Earlier this month, the Islanders announced a lengthy injury list, and Barzal was the biggest name of the bunch. Barzal is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Defenseman Adam Pelech will also be hitting IR while dealing with an upper-body injury as well. He has the same four-to-six week timetable as Barzal.
Two more Islanders, defensemen Mike Reilly and Alex Romanov, have been listed as day-to-day with minor injuries.
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is also currently out of the lineup. Demko is currently dealing with a knee injury that has hampered him since the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In Game 1 of Vancouver's opening-round series against the Nashville Predators, Demko injured his knee and wasn't able to return at any point in the postseason. It was recently revealed the Canucks netminder will miss three-to-four weeks, so he could return to the ice in early November.
Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.
Carolina Hurricanes
Frederik Andersen (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024
Last Played: 10/26/24
Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 6/26/22
Ross Colton
Type of injury: Broken foot
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 6-8 weeks
Last played: 10/28/24
Miles Wood
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: 7-10 days
Last played: 10/28/24
Columbus Blue Jackets
Erik Gudbranson (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/15/24
Boone Jenner (C)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last played: 3/28/24
Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane (LW)
Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 6/10/24
Los Angeles Kings
Drew Doughty (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 9/25/24
New York Islanders
Anthony Duclair (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: December 2024
Last Played: 10/19/24
Mat Barzal (C)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks
Last Played: 10/30/24
Adam Pelech (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks
Last Played: 11/1/24
Mike Reilly (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 11/1/24
Alex Romanov (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 11/1/24
Ottawa Senators
Shane Pinto (C)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No (currently listed as week-to-week
Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024
Last Played: 10/22/24
St. Louis Blues
Torey Krug (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 4/10/24
Robert Thomas (C)
Type of Injury: Fractured ankle
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/22/24
San Jose Sharks
Marc-Edouard Vlasic (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/18/24
Logan Couture (C)
Type of injury: Groin
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/31/24
Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn (D)
Type of Injury: Mid-body injury
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024
Last Played: 10/17/24
Toronto Maple Leafs
Calle Jarnkrok (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024
Last Played: 9/22/24
Auston Matthews (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024
Last Played: 11/3/24
Utah Hockey Club
John Marino (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/15/24
Sean Durzi (D)
Type of Injury: Shoulder
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months
Last Played: 10/14/24
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko (G)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024
Last Played: 4/21/24
Dakota Joshua (C)
Type of Injury: Recovery from testicular cancer
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024
Last Played: 5/20/24
Washington Capitals
Jakob Chychrun (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: November 2024
Last Played: 10/29/24