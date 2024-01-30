With the 2024 NHL All-Star Game just a few days away, the league announced New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes won't be participating in the festivities due to an upper-body injury. As a result, Hughes is being replaced by Devils teammate Jesper Bratt in the All-Star Game.

Despite not being able to suit up to take part in the skills competition and All-Star Game itself, Hughes is still expected to be in attendance at Scotiabank Arena to co-captain Team Hughes with his brother, Quinn Hughes, of the Vancouver Canucks.

In addition, Hughes was also replaced in Friday's brand-new skills competition by New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal. The skills competition will offer a grand prize of $1 million to the winner.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is right around the corner, and we now know the players who will be in Toronto for the event. The NHL revealed the first 32 All-Stars on Jan. 4, the league later announced the final 12 players that made their respective All-Star rosters from the Fan Vote.

The 2024 NHL All-Star weekend will feature some notable changes, including the return of the player draft. That will take place on Thursday, along with a PWHL 3-on-3 showcase. Four captains will be paired with celebrity co-captains, and they will select a team from the remaining 28 players.

The Skills Competition will take place Friday night, and that will look drastically different. Instead of having dozens of players sit around while everyone else participates in the events, the new version of the event will feature 12 skaters participating in eight events. At the end of the Skills Competition, the player with the most points will win $1 million.

On Saturday, the four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament, as has been the case since the 2016 NHL All-Star Game. The only difference is that the teams will no longer be divided up by division.

Atlantic Division

Metropolitan Division

Central Division

Pacific Division