The UEFA Champions League returns this week and with only four games remaining in the league phase, the pressure is on several teams to perform as the race for the top eight spots heats up.

Liverpool are the last team standing with a perfect record, though they might face their biggest test yet on Wednesday when they take on reigning champions Real Madrid, who could use a big result after an up-and-down start to their European season. Bayern Munich are in a similar position with just six points out of their opening 12, but they will face a Paris Saint-Germain team who are on the outside looking in at a spot in the top 24 with just four points from their opening four games.

Here are our expert picks for this matchday:

Tuesday

Matchup James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Slovan vs. Milan 0-2 0-4 1-2 0-3 0-2 Sparta Prague vs. Atletico Madrid 1-2 0-1 0-1 0-2 1-2 Barcelona vs. Brest 3-0 3-0 2-1 2-2 3-1 Leverkusen vs. RB Salzburg 4-0 3-1 2-1 3-1 3-0 Bayern Munich vs. PSG 2-0 1-2 2-2 1-1 2-1 Inter vs. RB Leipzig 1-0 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-0 Man City vs. Feyenoord 2-1 2-1 3-1 2-1 3-1 Sporting CP vs. Arsenal 1-2 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 Young Boys vs. Atalanta 0-2 0-3 0-2 1-3 0-2

Bayern Munich vs. PSG

Player to watch: Michael Olise – PSG look vulnerable almost everywhere in Europe but a left flank without Nuno Mendes is going to be something Bayern can get at. Olise needs no second invitation to go at his opponents; if he rediscovers his early season form there will be trouble ahead for the visitors. --James Benge



Man of the match: Harry Kane – Despite the outcome of the game, we can expect a lot from the English striker who already scored five goals in the opening four games, and also 14 goals in 11 Bundesliga games. PSG might also win the match, but it's very likely Kane will score at least one goal against the French side. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Bayern 1-2 PSG -- Luis Enrique's Parisiens desperately need to win while Vincent Kompany's Bavarians remain hard to predict in Europe. PSG are generally better when they have their backs against the wall while being away from Parc des Princes will arguably suit the French champions. The Germans will not want to be leapfrogged by Paris so expect a game which sees both sides score. --Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Harry Kane to score (-120) – I may not love goal scorers at minus odds but Harry Kane also isn't most goalscorers. With 20 goals in only 17 appearances this season in all competitions, this is the definition of keeping it simple. Kane is on penalties and PSG are prone to defensive mistakes which wil provide plenty of opportunities to hit the back of the net at home. -- Chuck Booth

Barcelona vs. Brest

Player to watch: Marc Casado – While Barcelona's form has remained pretty encouraging of late the defense is looking a little vulnerable, without a clean sheet since the stunning win over Real Madrid last month. Holding midfielder Casado can ease the strain on the backline. With and without the ball, he looks to be strong in the tackle, but what Barcelona will really be looking for is a game where they dictate possession and territory. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Raphinha – Spanish star Lamine Yamal will likely not be part of the game against Brest on Tuesday, but Barcelona can count on other players such as Brazilian star Raphinha, who already scored five goals in the opening four games of the Champions League, and has been probably the best player so far for the side coached by Hansi Flick. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Brest -- Although Brest have held their own admirably so far this Champions League, Barca will be wary of going down to French opposition again and this time they should make light work of their opponents. With form starting to turn against Eric Roy's side in Ligue 1, expect the Catalan giants to expose a limited visiting side which has now been deprived of the injured Pierre Lees-Melou. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Both teams to score (+100): Barcelona may be the more talented team by leaps and bounds, but that hasn't stopped them from conceding goals and even dropping points at times when they shouldn't. Only keeping three clean sheets in their last 10 matches and allowing their opposition to score in four straight, even with Brest not being at full strength coming into this clash, they'll find a way to score a goal. -- Chuck Booth

Wednesday

Matchup James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Crvena zvezda vs. Stuttgart 1-0 1-3 1-1 1-2 0-1 Sturm Graz vs. Girona 0-0 -2 0-1 1-3 0-0 AS Monaco vs. Benfica 1-1 2-1 1-1 2-1 1-1 Aston Villa vs. Juventus 0-0 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 Bologna vs. Lille 0-1 1-2 1-1 0-1 1-1 Celtic vs. Club Brugge 2-1 1-1 1-0 2-2 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb vs. Dortmund 0-2 1-3 0-1 1-2 0-2 Liverpool vs. Real Madrid 2-0 2-1 2-1 2-2 2-1 PSV vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 2-0 1-0 2-1 2-1





Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Player to watch: Kylian Mbappe – In the absence of Vinicius Junior he's going to be back in his favored left wing spot and Mbappe will be acutely aware that the eyes' of the world will be on him in what is probably the biggest clash of the league phase. We know how the Frenchman tends to perform under the spotlight. He could be really, really good. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Mo Salah – Despite the words said after the last weekend, when the striker said he has not received any new contract proposal from his team, all the eyes will be on the Egyptian player who is having another great season at Liverpool. So far, he scored one goal in the opening four games of the Champions League but also 10 in the 12 Premier League matches he has played up to now. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Real -- It has been a tricky start to the season for Real while Liverpool look strong across both the European and domestic scenes with top spot in the Premier League but also Champions League. Los Blancos need to be better than they have been with Kylian Mbappe still struggling to reach his best form. Expect a narrow Reds win on another big Anfield occasion.



Best bet: Over 3.5 goals (+132) – When Real Madrid are counted out of a match is when they're at their best, but with these two sides meeting, goals are on the menu. Mohamed Salah can't be stopped and Liverpool's defense has also been conceding more chances as of late. Not having Vinicius Junior will come as a blow for Los Blancos but that doesn't mean that they won't have plenty of attacking power to handle. -- Chuck Booth

Aston Villa vs. Juventus

Player to watch: Teun Koopmeiners – Watching almost anyone in black and white this season has been a grim experience and this doesn't feel like the game that neutrals should be switching over for on Wednesday night. Still if anyone might leave an impression on the Villa Park faithful it should be Koopmeiners, who should see this game as an opportunity to stamp control on a midfield that looks off it without the ball. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Kenan Yildiz – The Turkish talent has been one of the best players for Juventus this season and the Bianconeri need a win against the side coached by Unai Emery that is not living his best moment since he took charge of the English team. Yildiz needs to show his skills outside Italy and the game at Villa Park might be the right place to do it. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Villa 1-1 Juve -- It has been a strong start to Villa's Champions League return although things are slowing down right now after a loss to Club Brugge. Big European nights at Villa Park have already seen Bayern beaten and it should carry Unai Emery's side again here. Juve are just outside of the main UCL contenders as they are also in Serie A. With that in mind, a score draw sounds about right. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Draw (+220) – Two teams who can grind any soccer match to a halt will meet in the Midlands and a draw feels like the most likely result. Both Villa and Juventus have been able to score opportunistic goals, but one of the side effects of the new League Phase is that it incentivizes not losing as long as you defat the teams that you need to defeat. -- Chuck Booth