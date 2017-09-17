Arsenal vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The two rivals play Sunday's early game

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea face off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in Premier League play.

Here's how you can watch the match, our live blog and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: CNBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 
Follow: CBS Sports App

Live blog

Prediction

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata continues his fine form in attack, and the Blues beat the Gunners. Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories