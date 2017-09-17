Arsenal vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The two rivals play Sunday's early game
London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea face off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in Premier League play.
Here's how you can watch the match, our live blog and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: CNBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
Prediction
Chelsea's Alvaro Morata continues his fine form in attack, and the Blues beat the Gunners. Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1.
