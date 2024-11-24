Joao Neves further underlined his growing importance to Paris Saint-Germain with a stunning goal in a 3-0 win over Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Friday as club soccer returned after the November international break ahead of another vital UEFA Champions League slate of games. The Portugal international midfielder swept home with a superb volleyed finish from the edge of the penalty area to open the scoring against the visitors at Parc des Princes before Lucas Beraldo and Vitinha made sure of the victory with late goals.

Neves is now on two goals and six assists so far this campaign since his arrival in Paris over the summer from SL Benfica with his other goal coming away at bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille in Le Classique with the 20-year-old arguably one of the performers of this term so far. The midfield schemer started his Parisien career with a glut of assists against Havre AC and Montpellier HSC which have since turned into goals which have enabled him to continue establishing himself as an important emerging figure for Portugal under Roberto Martinez.

"I think we wanted to show our quality as a team, that was the most important thing," he said postgame. "The score does not matter, what matters is to have a good game and to be able to repeat that. The most important thing is the team. This victory is very good because we have the Champions League coming up and we are giving ourselves confidence."

Settling in alongside compatriot Vitinha and fellow wonderkid Warren Zaire-Emery in the midfield, Luis Enrique's setup suits the trio perfectly and even UEFA Euro 2024 standout Fabian Ruiz has struggled to dislodge with of the Portuguese star or the Frenchman for much more than a game. Up next is Bayern Munich in a crunch UCL clash in Bavaria next week with the League Phase not going according to plan so far which has given Luis Enrique plenty to consider before traveling to Germany.

"I think matches after an international break and before a Champions League match are always difficult," said the Spaniard postgame. "That was the case again, but I think we lived up to it. On Joao, he played number six then left-back, we wanted to use his ability to get going at the back. When a midfielder scores, we insist on it but I am more satisfied with his second half."

Neves showcasing his versatility will have been a huge boost for Luis Enrique as an alternative to another Portuguese star in Nuno Mendes but in the middle is where the Tavira native is most valuable and he will be expected to be influential again this coming Tuesday. Nothing has phased Neves yet in his time with PSG and he was even one of the better performers away at Arsenal as the Gunners got the better of the French champions a few months ago with the midfielder hitting the woodwork.

It is too early to say and to draw detailed comparisons between the two but there are similar elements to Marco Verratti's rise that are currently being exhibited by Neves at present and not just the young age at which he has become an established starter. An all-action performer but more proficient at scoring and providing assists with regularity, the PSG No. 87 appears to be a key building block of the next great midfield trio at Parc des Princes like Verratti before him alongside Thiago Motta and Blaise Matuidi.

Continuing to establish that against Bayern is a logical and necessary next step with the Championnat flagship side staring down the barrel at early elimination from the League Phase unless they can post a much better closing half of results than their four opening points from four games. It will come as little surprise that Neves is likely to be influential in any potential positive result at Allianz Arena this midweek and it is the perfect chance for the youngster to announce himself to a wider audience.