As Argentina named their final starting XI for the group stage of Copa America to face Peru, there's a familiar name missing in Lionel Messi. The Argentine number 10 was a doubt for the match with a hamstring injury but Lionel Scaloni was already planning heavy rotation due to already advancing to the knockout stages with Messi being placed on the bench.

Following Argentina's victory over Chile, Messi said that he felt an issue with his hamstring in the first half but received treatment during the break to continue on in the match. With only one assist in two matches started, Messi has had a slower-than-expected start to Copa America but that hasn't slowed La Albiceleste down from winning their opening two matches while not conceding a goal.

"I felt some discomfort in my right hamstring at the beginning of the game. It was tight. It wasn't as loose as it should've been. But I was able to finish the game. We'll see how it goes," Messi said following the match on Tuesday. "In the first play, my adductor got hard. I didn't feel a puncture or a tear, but I did find it difficult to move freely."

Alejandro Garnacho and Giovani Lo Celso are two players who will be leaned upon to get past Peru as they receive their first starts in this Copa America. Garnacho is a rising star at only 19 with Manchester United and he'll be one of the next players up to lead Argentina on the wing. Lo Celso has gained a strong role in the Argentina team as a creative force over the past few tournaments but without Messi, he'll be one of the biggest creative outlets on the pitch for La Albiceleste.

Argentina Lineup

XI: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho

When will Messi return to the starting lineup?

It's tough to judge when Messi will return to the pitch for Argentina as a starter. He's currently listed as day-to-day but it is a positive that he was able to play after receiving treatment against Chile and equally positive he made the bench for this Peru clash. Depending on who Argentina gets in the quarterfinals of Copa America, it may be in Argentina's best interest to rest Messi again but that's also when leaving him out becomes a risk. Argentina do have plenty of depth to win matches without Messi but they would like to have their talisman back on the pitch as soon as possible.