During the festive period, teams can get stretched to their limits and it showed in an absolute roller coaster at St. James' Park where Liverpool and Newcastle United played to an instant classic of a 3-3 draw. Amid his contract uncertainty, Mohamed Salah upstaged Alexander Isak's goal and assist with two goals and an assist of his own, all while the Reds were able to claw back from being behind twice in the match. They'll feel hard done to have conceded a goal to Fabian Schar in the 90th minute, but without half of their starting defensive line, draws away to good teams can be as good of a result as any.

This result will see Arne Slot's Reds lose ground atop the league, but already being nine points clear, getting a result is what was more important on Wednesday. Liverpool were pushed to their limits starting Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah in defense thanks to an injury to Ibrahima Konate and rest for Trent Alexander-Arnold (as well as an injury to Alexander-Arnold's natural backup at right back, Conor Bradley).

Newcastle were able to give Liverpool a run for their money but the concern for other teams around the league is that it took an unreal performance from Isak to do it. Not many players have the unique skill set that the Swedish striker does and even fewer can hit a ball like this.

Liverpool would've thought that they had everything covered but that's impossible to do against Isak. Liverpool leveled early in the second half via Curtis Jones who is coming into his own under Slot, but that's when the Salah show also got underway with the Egyptian growing his league tally to 13 goals and eight assists this season.

There are questions about where Liverpool would be without Salah's exploits, and while it's not something that needs to be worried about this season, it could be on the horizon sooner than later. Each goal is a reason to pay him whatever he wants as with 21 goal contributions, Salah is now responsible for scoring or assisting a whopping 72% of Liverpool's goals this season. If it's not broken, there's no reason to fix it, but if you're looking for a reason as to why Liverpool can't mount a sustainable title charge from wire to wire, that's the one to point out.

Since Konate went down with a knee injury, Liverpool were able to keep a clean sheet against Manchester City before allowing three goals away to Newcastle. It's too early to tell if this is a chink in their armor but it's the first time in seven games that Liverpool have looked anything but impenetrable.

They'll need to bounce back over the weekend in the Merseyside derby facing Everton, a game that's always a hotly contested affair. So far, Slot has pushed the right buttons this season, but failing to pick up points against Everton could lead to his first spell of adversity in charge. This is the time where their title credentials will be truly tested because a win there could ensure things stay out of reach, ending the weekend with at least a seven point advantage atop the Premier League.