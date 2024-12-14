More change is coming in Mexican soccer as the Mexican Football Federation and Liga MX commissioner president Juan Carlos Rodriguez resigned on Friday, according to The Athletic. This happened after a meeting of Liga MX owners where the league weighed a $1.25 billion investment from Apollo Global Management, per the report. With the World Cup around the corner in 2026 and taking place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, this is critical timing for a move of this magnitude to happen.

Rodriguez was initially elected president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) in 2023 replacing Yon De Luisa after Mexico crashed out of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. Rodriguez was then shifted into the commissioner role after restructuring of FMF management later in 2023 and became a point person for that deal with Apollo before resigning due to personal reasons according to a statement from the FMF.

"The assembly requested the interim commissioner to form a committee of 10 teams in January to continue negotiations with the investment fund, with a special emphasis on strengthening the corporate governance of the institution, and move forward with the all-important transformation project for our soccer," the FMF said in a statement.

Current president Mikel Arriola will be the interim commissioner of Liga MX until a new commissioner is found. Liga MX is already undergoing change ahead of next season with the Leagues Cup competition with Major League Soccer likely shifting due to Club World Cup commitments. Considering the World Cup and other upcoming ventures, a new commissioner will need to be identified sooner than later.