Christian Pulisic has kicked off Copa America in style for the United States scoring a curling shot from the edge of the box against Bolivia only three minutes into the match. Assisted by Tim Weah, the goal is the 30th for the USMNTman in his 69th cap. Copa America 2016 was Pulisic's major tournament debut for the USMNT, so this time around, it's important that he leads by example, and he's doing just that. Here's the goal:

The goal will allow the USMNT to now dictate the remainder of their game as they look to start the tournament with a statement. With the goal, Pulisic also becomes the fastest American male to reach the mark doing so in only 69 games and the second youngest player overall to do it.

