The January transfer window for 2025 is currently open and has just ticked past its first week during what could prove to be a crucial winter period in determining who wins trophies and who avoids relegation in their respective leagues. European soccer clubs can sign free agents even after the deadline passes but only if they are not contracted to any other professional club. Agreements can be lined up ahead of summer between clubs and players on expiring contracts too which is why Mohamed Salah's Liverpool situation is of such great intrigue now. Ultimately, though, the January window builds towards deadline day which is Monday, Feb. 3 this year.

Biggest done deals so far

Antonin Kinsky -- from Slavia Prague to Tottenham Hotspur for approximately $17 million.

Brice Samba -- from RC Lens to Stade Rennais for approximately $14.5 million.

Assane Diao -- from Real Betis to Como 1907 for approximately $12.3 million.

Gift Orban -- from Olympique Lyonnais to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for approximately $9.2 million.

Julio Soler -- from Lanus to Bournemouth for approximately $8.2 million.

Lucas Martinez Quarta -- from Fiorentina to River Plate for approximately $7.2 million.

Here are the key winter business dates to know.

Premier League

The English Premier League transfer window reopened on Wednesday, Jan. 1 and runs until Monday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. ET. Although Jan. 31 is a Friday, all of the top European leagues agreed to extend the deadline until the start of the following week.

Serie A

The Italian Serie A window reopened on Thursday, Jan. 2 and will run until it closes on Monday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m. ET.

La Liga

As for LaLiga, the Spanish window has been active since Thursday, Jan. 2 and will remain open until 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 3

Bundesliga

In Germany, where the winter break is more substantial than many other European leagues, the Bundesliga opened on Wednesday, Jan. 1 and closes at midday ET on Monday, Feb. 3.

Ligue 1

France's transfer window opened on Wednesday, Jan. 1 and Ligue 1 clubs -- who are usually busier than most in any given period -- have until Monday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. ET.

Select European window dates

Portugal: Thursday, Jan. 2 until Tuesday, Feb. 4

Thursday, Jan. 2 until Tuesday, Feb. 4 Turkiye: Monday, Jan. 13 to Tuesday, Feb. 1

Major League Soccer

The MLS window for the 2025 season only opens on Friday, Jan. 31 ahead of the opening fixture on Feb. 22 -- Inter Miami and New York City -- and closes on April 23.

Select non-European window dates

Mexico: Thursday, Jan. 2 until Sunday, Feb. 2

Thursday, Jan. 2 until Sunday, Feb. 2 Saudi Arabia: Wednesday, Jan. 1 until Friday, Jan. 31

NWSL

The primary transfer window opens on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and closes on Monday, March 24.

Women's Super League

There is also a WSL window which opened on Wednesday, Jan 1 and runs all the way until Thursday, Jan. 30.