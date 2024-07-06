wimbledon-tennis-generic-logo.jpg
The 2024 Wimbledon Championships are off and running from England. While it has been a soggy start with seemingly each day dealing with some sort of delay from the rain, the matches have already provided plenty of drama on the courts. 

There have been plenty of upsets, including the reigning women's singles champion Marketa Vondrousova losing her opening-round match to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Plus, No. 5 seed Jessica Pegula suffered an upset loss in her second-round match.

On the men's side, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud, the No. 6, 7 and 8 seeds, respectively, were all upset early on in the tournament. But many of the big names remain alive to try and secure the third Grand Slam title of the year.

That includes No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, who was pushed to the brink by American Frances Tiafoe in their third-round match. Alcaraz needed to win a fourth-set tiebreak to stay alive in the tournament and then finished things up in the fifth set with a 6-2 win. Now, he takes on Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Here is the schedule, key matchups, and singles seeds for Wimbledon 2024.

How to watch 2024 Wimbledon championships

  • Date: July 1-14, 2024
  • Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London
  • TV: ESPN, ABC, Tennis Channel

Notable men's third-round scores

  • No. 1 Jannik Sinner def. Miomir Kecmanovic (6-1, 6-4, 6-2)
  • No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. Alexei Popyrin
  • No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. Frances Tiafoe (5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2)
  • No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Cameorn Norrie 
  • No. 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. Jan Lennard Struff
  • No. 9 Alex De Minaur def. Lucas Pouille (Walkover)
  • No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov def. Gael Monfils (6-3, 6-4, 6-3)

Notable women's third-round scores

  • No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. Yulia Putintseva
  • No. 2 Coco Gauff def. Sonay Kartal (6-4, 6-0)
  • No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. Caroline Wozniacki
  • No. 7 Jasmine Paolini def. Bianca Andreescu (7-6(4), 6-1)
  • Emily Raducanu def. No. 9 Maria Sakkari (6-2, 6-3)
  • No. 10 Ons Jabeur vs. Elina Svitolina

Men's singles seeds

  1. Jannik Sinner
  2. Novak Djokovic
  3. Carlos Alcaraz
  4. Alexander Zverev
  5. Daniil Medvedev
  6. Audrey Rublev
  7. Hubert Hurkacz
  8. Casper Ruud
  9. Alex De Minaur
  10. Grigor Dimitrov
  11. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  12. Tommy Paul
  13. Taylor Fritz
  14. Ben Shelton
  15. Holger Rune
  16. Ugo Humbert
  17. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  18. Sebastian Baez
  19. Nicolas Jarry
  20. Sebastian Korda
  21. Karen Khachanov
  22. Adrian Mannarino
  23. Alexander Bublik
  24. Alejandro Tabilo
  25. Lorenzo Musetti
  26. Francisco Cerundolo
  27. Tallon Griekspoor
  28. Jack Draper
  29. Frances Tiafoe
  30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
  31. Mariano Navone
  32. Zhizhen Zhang

Women's singles seeds

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Coco Gauff
  3. Aryna Sabalenka
  4. Elena Rybakina
  5. Jessica Pegula
  6. Marketa Vondrousova
  7. Jasmine Paolini
  8. Qinwen Zheng
  9. Maria Sakkari
  10. Ons Jabeur
  11. Danielle Collins
  12. Madison Keys
  13. Jelena Ostapenko
  14. Daria Kasatkina
  15. Liudmila Samsonova
  16. Victoria Azarenka
  17. Anna Kalinskaya
  18. Marta Kostyuk
  19. Emma Navarro
  20. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  21. Elina Svitolina
  22. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  23. Caroline Garcia
  24. Mirra Andreeva
  25. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
  26. Linda Noskova
  27. Katerina Siniakova
  28. Dayana Yastremska
  29. Sorana Cirstea
  30. Leylah Fernandez
  31. Barbora Krejcikova
  32. Katie Boulter