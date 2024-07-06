The 2024 Wimbledon Championships are off and running from England. While it has been a soggy start with seemingly each day dealing with some sort of delay from the rain, the matches have already provided plenty of drama on the courts.

There have been plenty of upsets, including the reigning women's singles champion Marketa Vondrousova losing her opening-round match to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Plus, No. 5 seed Jessica Pegula suffered an upset loss in her second-round match.

On the men's side, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud, the No. 6, 7 and 8 seeds, respectively, were all upset early on in the tournament. But many of the big names remain alive to try and secure the third Grand Slam title of the year.

That includes No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, who was pushed to the brink by American Frances Tiafoe in their third-round match. Alcaraz needed to win a fourth-set tiebreak to stay alive in the tournament and then finished things up in the fifth set with a 6-2 win. Now, he takes on Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Here is the schedule, key matchups, and singles seeds for Wimbledon 2024.

How to watch 2024 Wimbledon championships

Date: July 1-14, 2024

July 1-14, 2024 Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London TV: ESPN, ABC, Tennis Channel | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Notable men's third-round scores

No. 1 Jannik Sinner def. Miomir Kecmanovic (6-1, 6-4, 6-2)

No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. Alexei Popyrin

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. Frances Tiafoe (5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2)

No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Cameorn Norrie

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. Jan Lennard Struff

No. 9 Alex De Minaur def. Lucas Pouille (Walkover)



No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov def. Gael Monfils (6-3, 6-4, 6-3)

Notable women's third-round scores

No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. Yulia Putintseva

No. 2 Coco Gauff def. Sonay Kartal (6-4, 6-0)

No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. Caroline Wozniacki

No. 7 Jasmine Paolini def. Bianca Andreescu (7-6(4), 6-1)



Emily Raducanu def. No. 9 Maria Sakkari (6-2, 6-3)



No. 10 Ons Jabeur vs. Elina Svitolina

Men's singles seeds

Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Audrey Rublev Hubert Hurkacz Casper Ruud Alex De Minaur Grigor Dimitrov Stefanos Tsitsipas Tommy Paul Taylor Fritz Ben Shelton Holger Rune Ugo Humbert Felix Auger-Aliassime Sebastian Baez Nicolas Jarry Sebastian Korda Karen Khachanov Adrian Mannarino Alexander Bublik Alejandro Tabilo Lorenzo Musetti Francisco Cerundolo Tallon Griekspoor Jack Draper Frances Tiafoe Tomas Martin Etcheverry Mariano Navone Zhizhen Zhang

Women's singles seeds