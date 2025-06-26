We're a mere two months away from the official start of college football season, and the countdown accompanies some time-honored traditions for aficionados of the sport.

One such ritual includes reveling in the scent of freshly printed preview magazines -- one of the last bastions of relevant print sports media -- and scouring their pages to get up to date on team rankings, the transfer portal and any other perceived edges that these iconic handbooks might provide. Another is delving into the college football future odds, and there's likely no more fun or profitable way to get a piece of the action than exploring the Heisman trophy future odds.

This is because the annual award granted to the top player in the country has a history of going to players who fetched massive odds, and the juiciest prices tend to come in the dog days of summer before kickoff.

For instance, just last season, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter garnered odds of around +1800 at most sportsbooks, while favorites such as Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel sat around +600 each.

Of course, Hunter, who emerged as one of the most dynamic two-players in the sport's history, went on to win the Heisman by a relatively narrow margin over fan favorite Ashton Jeanty, the Boise State jitterbug running back who opened at around +6000 and gave his backers an ample sweat for their money. Both became top-five NFL Draft picks, with Hunter going No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jeanty No. 5 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even more lucrative longshots have happened in this decade. In 2020, Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith fetched an opening price of around +6600 before taking home the trophy, and the ultimate example of hidden Heisman gold came just one year prior.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, coming off a mediocre season as a first-time starter for the Tigers, wasn't even on the Heisman futures menu at most betting outlets. Following a breakout trajectory in the first few games, he was added to the Heisman menus at around +8000 or better in most markets. Burrow would go on to become the runaway winner by leading LSU to a national title behind a club many believe is the best in the history of the sport. Those who had the insight to back Burrow ended up with fat wallets and everlasting bragging rights.

With this in mind, let's take a look at a couple of potential value plays in the early 2025 Heisman odds. We'll skip over the favorites because the initial front-runner rarely wins and there are multiple players with double-digit odds who appear to provide real value.

For what it's worth, the early favorite is Texas quarterback Arch Manning at +550 (all odds Caesars/William Hill). He's a tough sell because, as iconic former Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier pointed out this week, he was eligible to play last year but coach Steve Sarkisian chose to play Quinn Ewers, who had an up-and-down season before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round. The second choice, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, is a precision passer who should put up big numbers and may become a high draft choice. But he faded late last year and, unless LSU challenges for the SEC title, he will likely drop from Heisman contention.

Here are a couple of relative Heisman longshots that provide some early value and whose prices are likely to plummet as we get into the season:

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State (+1200): Smith is already down to +1000 or lower in some markets after briefly opening around +1500. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound wideout is already considered one of the most prolific receiver prospects in recent memory and is projected as perhaps the top overall pick in the NFL Draft when he becomes eligible after the 2026 season. He was an integral part of Ohio State's national title run as a true freshman, hauling in 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 scores. With fellow wideout Emeka Egbuka headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a first-round pick, Smith will have chance to put up even more prolific numbers with capable Alabama transfer Julian Sayin providing the targets. Moreover, Smith's already massive profile in the sport means he will be on the radar of voters from the start.

DJ Lagway, QB, Florida (+1800): Lagway is the quarterback we like the most to provide value as a Heisman longshot. The former MaxPreps National Player of the Year burst on the scene last year as a true freshman, guiding the Gators to a 6-1 mark as a starter and late-season wins over ranked opponents Ole Miss and LSU, giving Florida a bowl berth and a real reason for optimism heading into this season. Lagway possesses a rocket arm with the ability to throw to all levels of the field and accuracy while under duress. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound quarterback is also a rushing threat, and his overall profile for dynamic playmaking should put him in the Heisman conversation, provided the Gators have at least a respectable record.

Josh Nagel is the assistant managing editor of SportsLine and one of its top college football handicappers. Last year, he finished with an 11-3 run on his against-the-spread picks to provide his followers a season-long profit of nearly $1,500.

