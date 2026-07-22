2026 3M Open odds, picks, field: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors

Golf's major season is over, but the PGA Tour rolls along to the 2026 3M Open, which begins Thursday. It's one of three remaining events before the playoffs begin on Aug. 13. Contested at TPC Twin Cities in the Minneapolis metro, the 3M Open 2026 field isn't quite as loaded as The Open last week, but Scottie Scheffler is a part of it. Coming off a fourth place at the British Open, Scheffler is the +260 (risk $100 to win $260) favorite, per the latest 2026 3M Open odds, as he seeks his second win of the year.

There is a huge gulf between Scheffler and everyone else to target with 3M Open bets. Kurt Kitayama, who won this tournament last year, is the second favorite at +2500. He joins Maverick McNealy (+2700) as the only golfers on the board shorter than +3000. Before locking in any 2026 3M Open picks, be sure to see the 2026 3M Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 3M Open field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 3M Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 3M Open 2026: McNealy (+2700), one of the favorites, stumbles and doesn't even finish in the top 5. The Stanford product hasn't been on the best run as of late, missing The Open cut, placing 55th at his previous tournament and finishing 32nd in the start before that. He also missed the cut at the 3M Open last year as the weakness of his approach game doesn't play well at this course. McNealy ranks 113th in strokes gained: approach the green and is even worse with his driver precision, ranking 122nd in driving accuracy percentage. There being just two golfers with shorter 3M Open odds than McNealy make him overpriced given his trends and stats, as he's one to avoid with PGA bets. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Johnny Keefer rises up the leaderboard despite having longer odds of +6000. The 25-year-old placed third at the Scottish Open two weeks ago, which was his third top 10 of the season. Keefer is among the best ball strikers on tour, ranking second in greens in regulation percentage, with additional top 10s in both driving distance and strokes gained: off-the-tee. Those strengths will be magnified at TPC Twin Cities, which puts an emphasis on iron play as opposed to putting. The large greens help out below-average putters, like Keefer, so his skills make him a golf betting target for anyone looking for a huge payday. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 3M Open picks

The model is also targeting a massive longshot of higher than +6000 to make a run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 3M Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 3M Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 3M Open odds, field

Get full 2026 3M Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +260

Kurt Kitayama +2500

Maverick McNealy +2700

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Tom Kim +3000

Keith Mitchell +3300

Jackson Koivun +3500

Pierceson Coody +4000

Corey Conners +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Jordan Smith +4000

Ben James +4500

Jackson Suber +4500

Doug Ghim +4500

Sungjae Im +5000

Mac Meissner +5000

Sam Stevens +5500

Max Homa +5500

Johnny Keefer +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500

Michael Brennan +6500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +6500

Gary Woodland +6500

Ben Kohles +6500

Casey Jarvis +6500

Tony Finau +6500

Emiliano Grillo +7000

Max Greyserman +7000

Brian Harman +7000

Beau Hossler +8000

Michael Kim +8000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +8000

Max McGreevy +8000

Jason Day +8000

William Mouw +8000

Zac Blair +10000

Jesper Svensson +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Thorbjørn Olesen +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Keita Nakajima +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Richard Hoey +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

John Parry +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Rasmus Højgaard +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Haotong Li +10000

Zach Bauchou +10000

Steven Fisk +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Aldrich Potgieter +10000

Preston Stout +10000

Matti Schmid +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Austin Smotherman +12500

Zecheng Dou +12500

Kristoffer Ventura +12500

Kevin Roy +12500

Matt Kuchar +12500

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Billy Horschel +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Brandt Snedeker +17500

Luke Clanton +17500

Karl Vilips +17500

Gordon Sargent +17500

Takumi Kanaya +17500

Aaron Wise +17500

A.J. Ewart +17500

Patrick Fishburn +17500

Matthieu Pavon +17500

David Lipsky +17500

Joel Dahmen +17500

Ryder Cowan +17500

Adam Hadwin +22500

Pontus Nyholm +22500

Brice Garnett +22500

Chad Ramey +22500

Davis Chatfield +22500

Erik van Rooyen +22500

Hayden Springer +22500

Neal Shipley +22500

David Skinns +22500

Cameron Champ +22500

Nick Dunlap +22500

Mark Hubbard +22500

Chandler Phillips +25000

Trace Crowe +25000

Paul Peterson +25000

Adam Svensson +35000

Lanto Griffin +35000

Harry Higgs +35000

Vince Whaley +35000

Stefano Mazzoli +35000

Joe Highsmith +35000

John VanDerLaan +35000

Chandler Blanchet +35000

Will Gordon +50000

Dylan Wu +50000

Jimmy Stanger +50000

Luke List +50000

Justin Lower +50000

Ben Silverman +50000

Hank Lebioda +50000

Kensei Hirata +50000

Alejandro Tosti +50000

Tyler Duncan +50000

Nicholas Lindheim +75000

Nick Hardy +75000

Peter Malnati +75000

Jeffrey Kang +75000

Cam Davis +75000

Kevin Streelman +75000

Fabián Gómez +75000

Troy Merritt +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Marcelo Rozo +100000

Ben Martin +100000

Muzzy Donohue +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Davis Riley +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Jeremy Paul +100000

Christo Lamprecht +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Sihan Sandhu +100000

Thomas Campbell +100000

Danny Walker +100000

Camilo Villegas +100000

Ryan Brehm +100000

Jeevan Sihota +100000

Brannon Fahrny +100000

Griffin Wood +100000

Cooper Schultz +100000