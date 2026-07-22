2026 3M Open odds, picks, field: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors

Golf's major season is over, but the PGA Tour rolls along to the 2026 3M Open, which begins Thursday. It's one of three remaining events before the playoffs begin on Aug. 13. Contested at TPC Twin Cities in the Minneapolis metro, the 3M Open 2026 field isn't quite as loaded as The Open last week, but Scottie Scheffler is a part of it. Coming off a fourth place at the British Open, Scheffler is the +260 (risk $100 to win $260) favorite, per the latest 2026 3M Open odds, as he seeks his second win of the year.
There is a huge gulf between Scheffler and everyone else to target with 3M Open bets. Kurt Kitayama, who won this tournament last year, is the second favorite at +2500. He joins Maverick McNealy (+2700) as the only golfers on the board shorter than +3000. Before locking in any 2026 3M Open picks, be sure to see the 2026 3M Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 3M Open field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
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2026 3M Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 3M Open 2026: McNealy (+2700), one of the favorites, stumbles and doesn't even finish in the top 5. The Stanford product hasn't been on the best run as of late, missing The Open cut, placing 55th at his previous tournament and finishing 32nd in the start before that. He also missed the cut at the 3M Open last year as the weakness of his approach game doesn't play well at this course. McNealy ranks 113th in strokes gained: approach the green and is even worse with his driver precision, ranking 122nd in driving accuracy percentage. There being just two golfers with shorter 3M Open odds than McNealy make him overpriced given his trends and stats, as he's one to avoid with PGA bets. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Johnny Keefer rises up the leaderboard despite having longer odds of +6000. The 25-year-old placed third at the Scottish Open two weeks ago, which was his third top 10 of the season. Keefer is among the best ball strikers on tour, ranking second in greens in regulation percentage, with additional top 10s in both driving distance and strokes gained: off-the-tee. Those strengths will be magnified at TPC Twin Cities, which puts an emphasis on iron play as opposed to putting. The large greens help out below-average putters, like Keefer, so his skills make him a golf betting target for anyone looking for a huge payday. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 3M Open picks
The model is also targeting a massive longshot of higher than +6000 to make a run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 3M Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 3M Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 3M Open odds, field
Get full 2026 3M Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +260
Kurt Kitayama +2500
Maverick McNealy +2700
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Tom Kim +3000
Keith Mitchell +3300
Jackson Koivun +3500
Pierceson Coody +4000
Corey Conners +4000
Jake Knapp +4000
Jordan Smith +4000
Ben James +4500
Jackson Suber +4500
Doug Ghim +4500
Sungjae Im +5000
Mac Meissner +5000
Sam Stevens +5500
Max Homa +5500
Johnny Keefer +6000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500
Michael Brennan +6500
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +6500
Gary Woodland +6500
Ben Kohles +6500
Casey Jarvis +6500
Tony Finau +6500
Emiliano Grillo +7000
Max Greyserman +7000
Brian Harman +7000
Beau Hossler +8000
Michael Kim +8000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +8000
Max McGreevy +8000
Jason Day +8000
William Mouw +8000
Zac Blair +10000
Jesper Svensson +10000
Kevin Yu +10000
Lee Hodges +10000
Thorbjørn Olesen +10000
Davis Thompson +10000
Keita Nakajima +10000
Andrew Putnam +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Richard Hoey +10000
Taylor Moore +10000
John Parry +10000
Ricky Castillo +10000
Rasmus Højgaard +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +10000
Stephan Jaeger +10000
Haotong Li +10000
Zach Bauchou +10000
Steven Fisk +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Aldrich Potgieter +10000
Preston Stout +10000
Matti Schmid +10000
Lucas Glover +10000
Austin Smotherman +12500
Zecheng Dou +12500
Kristoffer Ventura +12500
Kevin Roy +12500
Matt Kuchar +12500
Patrick Rodgers +15000
Billy Horschel +15000
Garrick Higgo +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000
Chris Kirk +15000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Brandt Snedeker +17500
Luke Clanton +17500
Karl Vilips +17500
Gordon Sargent +17500
Takumi Kanaya +17500
Aaron Wise +17500
A.J. Ewart +17500
Patrick Fishburn +17500
Matthieu Pavon +17500
David Lipsky +17500
Joel Dahmen +17500
Ryder Cowan +17500
Adam Hadwin +22500
Pontus Nyholm +22500
Brice Garnett +22500
Chad Ramey +22500
Davis Chatfield +22500
Erik van Rooyen +22500
Hayden Springer +22500
Neal Shipley +22500
David Skinns +22500
Cameron Champ +22500
Nick Dunlap +22500
Mark Hubbard +22500
Chandler Phillips +25000
Trace Crowe +25000
Paul Peterson +25000
Adam Svensson +35000
Lanto Griffin +35000
Harry Higgs +35000
Vince Whaley +35000
Stefano Mazzoli +35000
Joe Highsmith +35000
John VanDerLaan +35000
Chandler Blanchet +35000
Will Gordon +50000
Dylan Wu +50000
Jimmy Stanger +50000
Luke List +50000
Justin Lower +50000
Ben Silverman +50000
Hank Lebioda +50000
Kensei Hirata +50000
Alejandro Tosti +50000
Tyler Duncan +50000
Nicholas Lindheim +75000
Nick Hardy +75000
Peter Malnati +75000
Jeffrey Kang +75000
Cam Davis +75000
Kevin Streelman +75000
Fabián Gómez +75000
Troy Merritt +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Marcelo Rozo +100000
Ben Martin +100000
Muzzy Donohue +100000
Patton Kizzire +100000
Davis Riley +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Jeremy Paul +100000
Christo Lamprecht +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Sihan Sandhu +100000
Thomas Campbell +100000
Danny Walker +100000
Camilo Villegas +100000
Ryan Brehm +100000
Jeevan Sihota +100000
Brannon Fahrny +100000
Griffin Wood +100000
Cooper Schultz +100000